Alexis Sanchez could miss rest of the season

Alexis Sanchez could miss the rest of Manchester United’s season.

The Chilean forward injured ligaments in his right knee during their 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday, and reports from his native Chile say he could be out for up to eight weeks.

That means Sanchez may only return for United’s final two games of the campaign, if he returns at all, as Chile’s physio Pedro Onate gave the following details to El Mercurio newspaper in Chile.

“We communicated with Sanchez, he has had his scans and that’s the injury – there will be no problems for him to play in the Copa America [this summer] because it will be six to eight weeks without playing,” Onate said. “The medial ligament is a troublesome injury but not so complex.”

Sanchez has really struggled this season at United. First under Jose Mourinho and now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In truth, the only reason he was playing against Saints at the weekend is because of a raft of injuries for Solskjaer’s side as the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial remain out.

If United reach the FA Cup final then Sanchez could play in that, and we all know how much he loves playing at Wembley and in that competition in particular.

The 30-year-old has had a nightmare 13 months at United so far and this injury at a time when he could have a decent run in the team just about sums it up.

Sanchez has worked hard for Solskjaer, at least defensively, but his attacking spark is certainly missing.

