David Brooks signs new Bournemouth contract

He has been the breakout star of the 2018-19 Premier League season and now David Brooks has a new contract.
The Bournemouth and Wales winger has been a revelation in his first-ever PL season, as the Cherries paid Sheffield United $15.1 million for him in the summer.
Brooks, 21, has scored six goals and added four assists in 22 appearances in the Premier League and his ability to combine with Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Josh King has ripped open opposition defenses.
Speaking about his new deal at the Vitality Stadium, Brooks was delighted to commit his long-term future to Eddie Howe‘s side.
“When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted and it didn’t take long to sort out. When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made – myself included,” Brooks said. “I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and the performances I’ve put in for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far and I’m really happy to extend my contract.”
Brooks is a proper Bournemouth player.
Manager Eddie Howe has a great reputation for developing young talent and picking out gems from the lower leagues of English soccer. He has done it again with Brooks, who has become a regular for the Welsh national team and has scored some great goals for the Cherries this season as his rapid development is clear for all to see.
With big clubs sniffing around Brooks, locking him into a new long-term deal is a smart move by Bournemouth. The slight winger is most comfortable drifting off the flank to join attacks and his deceptive pace on the break is one of his major threats.
Bournemouth fans will get to enjoy that for many more years to come.
Now, we all know that a player from the team which wins the title is usually named the player of the season (except for last season when Salah pipped Kevin De Bruyne to the accolade) but there have been some wonderful individual campaigns from stars across the league in 2018-19.
With that in mind, below we take a quick look at the top 10 contenders with nine games of the season to go. Can anybody challenge VVD?
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – The Dutch defender has been a colossus at the back for Liverpool, as they’ve conceded just 15 times so far this season. He leads the defense and his belief spreads throughout the team with his incredible passing ability. A true “Rolls Royce” of a defender. The front three for Liverpool are very important, but VVD is probably more important. A defender hasn’t won the POTY accolade since John Terry in 2005…
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – After two breaks during the season for the Asian Games and the Asian Cup, Son has returned and played superbly for Tottenham. He stepped up big time when Harry Kane was out injured and the South Korean forward has been a menace all season. He has looked a little jaded in recent weeks, but this has been his best season in the PL by far.
Sergio Aguero (Man City) – He leads the PL with 18 goals and Aguero’s all-round game has improved drastically under Pep Guardiola. We all know he’s a predator in the box, but his work rate, link-up play and hunger is through the roof. If City win the title, Aguero will be one of the main reasons why.
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – To miss the games he has through injury and still have 16 PL goals this season is remarkable and Kane has been Tottenham’s talisman once again. He always delivers and even though Spurs are out of the title race, Kane has kept them in it for most of this season. In a world he is relentless.
Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Last season will have been tough for Sterling to replicate, but in many ways he has got even better in 2018-19. With 12 goals and nine assists only Salah, Aguero and Hazard have been involved in more PL goals than Sterling this season. He continues to refine his game under Guardiola, and Sterling’s impact off-the-pitch is inspirational.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Yes, he’s blown hot and cold for most of this season but when he’s been good, he’s been very, very good. Hazard is the main reason Chelsea are still well in the top four hunt, and even though his future is unclear you can hardly accuse him of coasting through games. Playing as a false nine whenever asked he has still caused problems, but Hazard is much better on the wing. This could well be his final season in the PL.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – The Egyptian forward has struggled for consistency this season, but he still has 17 goals and seven assists to his name. So if this a below-par campaign for Salah, it’s still very decent… His form has dipped over the past few months but Salah’s importance to Liverpool is clear and the reigning POTY will no doubt kick on in the final months of the season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Arsenal’s main man up top has scored 16 goals and he could have scored quite a few more. His partnership with Alexandre Lacazette has been building, but the duo aren’t always selected alongside one another by Unai Emery. Aubameyang’s strike rate since he arrived in the PL is remarkable, as he’s now scored 26 goals in 40 outings. His slick finishes have kept Arsenal in the top four battle.
Ben Foster (Watford) – Watford are having a wonderful season and Foster is rolling back the years in goal. The 35-year-old has produced some memorable saves and displays to keep the Hornets’ European hopes alive. Not a player many would expect to see on this list, but one that truly deserves it.
Fernandinho (Man City) – So often the unsung hero for Man City, they do not operate in the same ruthless manner when the Brazilian midfielder is missing. Fernandinho’s absence has coincided with some of City’s worst displays of the season and his incredible range of passing compliments his tough-tackling and exceptional reading of the game. A key cog in Guardiola’s well-oiled machine.
Alexis Sanchez could miss the rest of Manchester United’s season.
The Chilean forward injured ligaments in his right knee during their 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday, and reports from his native Chile say he could be out for up to eight weeks.
That means Sanchez may only return for United’s final two games of the campaign, if he returns at all, as Chile’s physio Pedro Onate gave the following details to El Mercurio newspaper in Chile.
“We communicated with Sanchez, he has had his scans and that’s the injury – there will be no problems for him to play in the Copa America [this summer] because it will be six to eight weeks without playing,” Onate said. “The medial ligament is a troublesome injury but not so complex.”
Sanchez has really struggled this season at United. First under Jose Mourinho and now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In truth, the only reason he was playing against Saints at the weekend is because of a raft of injuries for Solskjaer’s side as the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial remain out.
If United reach the FA Cup final then Sanchez could play in that, and we all know how much he loves playing at Wembley and in that competition in particular.
The 30-year-old has had a nightmare 13 months at United so far and this injury at a time when he could have a decent run in the team just about sums it up.
Sanchez has worked hard for Solskjaer, at least defensively, but his attacking spark is certainly missing.
Toronto FC have signed Alejandro Pozuelo from Belgium’s RKC Genk.
The Spanish playmaker, 27, arrives as Toronto’s third Designated Player and appears to be a direct replacement for Sebastian Giovinco who moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in January.
No pressure, Alejandro…
Speaking about the arrival of the former Real Betis, Swansea City and Real Vallecano attacker, TFC General Manager Ali Curtis is extremely excited to bolster their attacking options.
“Alejandro is an excellent player that has the ability to both create and score goals,” Curtis said. “He is the best player on the best team in Belgium’s top division. Obviously, and for so many reasons, we would like him to join us now, but we look forward to his arrival on March 18. We are very excited for the 2019 season and adding another important piece to a group that already has a lot of quality only makes us stronger.”
Pozuelo’s numbers aren’t mind-boggling in Belgium’ top-flight as he has scored 17 goals in 102 league games, but his ability to dictate the tempo of attacks and open up defenses with telling passes and crosses is exactly what TFC need after Giovinco’s departure.
With Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley fired up and fit for the 2019 campaign, TFC needed a bit of a boost. Toronto confirmed they have paid a transfer fee for Pozuelo and he will be available to make his debut against NYCFC at BMO Field on Mar. 29.
Pozuelo will provide that and after losing Giovinco and Victor Vazquez in the offseason, head coach Greg Vanney has just received the attacking playmaker he has been looking for.