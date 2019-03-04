FIFA: VAR proposed for WWC, and more

FIFA took steps on Monday to add video assistant referees to the upcoming Women’s World Cup.
The FIFA organizing committee for its competitions recommended that VAR be approved after a presentation from former top referee Pierluigi Collina. The recommendation will next be addressed at the upcoming FIFA Council meeting on March 14 and 15 in Miami, Fla.
After it’s successful implementation last year during the Men’s World Cup In Russia, VAR has become widely used by FIFA in everything from youth tournaments to major tournaments. It’s also been adopted in numerous professional leagues, including MLS, La Liga and the Bundesliga. The Premier League has added VAR for the upcoming season.
The addition of VAR to the Women’s World Cup is a positive step, keeping both games equal in FIFA’s eyes, or as close as FIFA is willing to get. Now, controversial calls in this summer’s tournament will have a chance to be addressed by another pair of eyes.
In addition, the organizing committee for FIFA competitions approved the Asian Football Confederation to start World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup this summer.
Chelsea will face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on May 15, Chelsea announced on Monday. The match is a charitable exhibition, with proceeds going towards organizations fighting discrimination and inequality.
Both team’s owners, Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich and New England’s Robert Kraft will each donate $1 million to the cause as well. Money raised from the match will go to the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Educational Trust.
The idea for the match came about after the tragedy in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed and others injured during a terrorist attack at the Tree of Life synagogue. Both Kraft and Abramovich are Jewish.
Modric says others needed to step up when Ronaldo left
MADRID (AP) With Real Madrid faltering in attack, Luka Modric is feeling the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Modric, who replaced Ronaldo as the winner of the world’s best player award, said Monday that things would be different for Real Madrid if the Portugal forward hadn’t left to join Juventus last year.
“Every team would miss a player like Cristiano. It’s almost impossible to find someone to replace him. Of course we miss him,” Modric said a day before Madrid hosts Ajax in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.
Madrid won the first leg 2-1 three weeks ago in the Netherlands.
Madrid’s struggling attack was blamed for the team’s consecutive home losses to Barcelona last week, results that eliminated the club from the Copa del Rey and practically ended its hopes of winning the Spanish league title.
“What the club tried to do after Ronaldo left was to have other players take over his role in the attack, sharing the responsibility. But that is not something easy to do,” said Modric, the Croatia midfielder who played with Ronaldo for six seasons.
“Maybe some of the players needed to step up and, maybe not score 50 goals, but at least those goals that we haven’t been able to score. Maybe we needed two or three players who could score 15 or 20 or 10 goals each. But we don’t have that. I think that’s our biggest problem this season.”
Real Madrid was held scoreless in the losses to Barcelona despite creating many significant opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The team’s forwards came close to scoring several times but were not able to capitalize on their chances.
“When that happens against a quality opponent, you will get punished,” Modric said.
This is Madrid’s first season in nearly a decade without Ronaldo, who led the team to four Champions League titles, including the last three in a row. The club has not made any major signings since he left, sticking to the players it already had.
“Cristiano is not here anymore and we can’t keep complaining about it for the next 10 years,” Modric said. “The club has faith in players like Gareth (Bale), (Marco) Asensio and Karim (Benzema). It added Mariano (Diaz) to the squad, and Vinicius Junior is showing that he has potential. But sometimes things don’t go as expected.”
Bale and Benzema performed well at the beginning of the season, scoring several goals and keeping the team competitive, but both have gone through tough spells since then.
Bale lost his starting spot to Vinicius Junior, a young Brazilian who has played well but still has room for improvement in front of the goal. He wasted several clear chances in the Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.
“We’ve already talked a lot about Ronaldo,” Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said. “He is part of this club’s history, and what he has achieved can be seen throughout the team’s trophy case. We are trying to do the best we can.”
Van Dijk should lead Player of the Year conversation
Now, we all know that a player from the team which wins the title is usually named the player of the season (except for last season when Salah pipped Kevin De Bruyne to the accolade) but there have been some wonderful individual campaigns from stars across the league in 2018-19.
With that in mind, below we take a quick look at the top 10 contenders with nine games of the season to go. Can anybody challenge VVD?
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – The Dutch defender has been a colossus at the back for Liverpool, as they’ve conceded just 15 times so far this season. He leads the defense and his belief spreads throughout the team with his incredible passing ability. A true “Rolls Royce” of a defender. The front three for Liverpool are very important, but VVD is probably more important. A defender hasn’t won the POTY accolade since John Terry in 2005…
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – After two breaks during the season for the Asian Games and the Asian Cup, Son has returned and played superbly for Tottenham. He stepped up big time when Harry Kane was out injured and the South Korean forward has been a menace all season. He has looked a little jaded in recent weeks, but this has been his best season in the PL by far.
Sergio Aguero (Man City) – He leads the PL with 18 goals and Aguero’s all-round game has improved drastically under Pep Guardiola. We all know he’s a predator in the box, but his work rate, link-up play and hunger is through the roof. If City win the title, Aguero will be one of the main reasons why.
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – To miss the games he has through injury and still have 16 PL goals this season is remarkable and Kane has been Tottenham’s talisman once again. He always delivers and even though Spurs are out of the title race, Kane has kept them in it for most of this season. In a world he is relentless.
Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Last season will have been tough for Sterling to replicate, but in many ways he has got even better in 2018-19. With 12 goals and nine assists only Salah, Aguero and Hazard have been involved in more PL goals than Sterling this season. He continues to refine his game under Guardiola, and Sterling’s impact off-the-pitch is inspirational.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Yes, he’s blown hot and cold for most of this season but when he’s been good, he’s been very, very good. Hazard is the main reason Chelsea are still well in the top four hunt, and even though his future is unclear you can hardly accuse him of coasting through games. Playing as a false nine whenever asked he has still caused problems, but Hazard is much better on the wing. This could well be his final season in the PL.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – The Egyptian forward has struggled for consistency this season, but he still has 17 goals and seven assists to his name. So if this a below-par campaign for Salah, it’s still very decent… His form has dipped over the past few months but Salah’s importance to Liverpool is clear and the reigning POTY will no doubt kick on in the final months of the season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Arsenal’s main man up top has scored 16 goals and he could have scored quite a few more. His partnership with Alexandre Lacazette has been building, but the duo aren’t always selected alongside one another by Unai Emery. Aubameyang’s strike rate since he arrived in the PL is remarkable, as he’s now scored 26 goals in 40 outings. His slick finishes have kept Arsenal in the top four battle.
Ben Foster (Watford) – Watford are having a wonderful season and Foster is rolling back the years in goal. The 35-year-old has produced some memorable saves and displays to keep the Hornets’ European hopes alive. Not a player many would expect to see on this list, but one that truly deserves it.
Fernandinho (Man City) – So often the unsung hero for Man City, they do not operate in the same ruthless manner when the Brazilian midfielder is missing. Fernandinho’s absence has coincided with some of City’s worst displays of the season and his incredible range of passing compliments his tough-tackling and exceptional reading of the game. A key cog in Guardiola’s well-oiled machine.