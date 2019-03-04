Have Tottenham played their final home game at Wembley?

It appears Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday may well have been the final time they use Wembley as their temporary home.

Multiple reports claim that Spurs are optimistic that they will host games this season at their new 62,000 capacity stadium at White Hart Lane. Tottenham were, of course, due to move into their new stadium for the start of the 2018-19 season, then September, then October, and they are yet to play their due to issues with the critical safety systems.

A report from the London Evening Standard states that an announcement from Spurs could even be made this week, as the venue for their final five home games of the Premier League season have yet to be announced.

With no home games scheduled until Apr. 7 against Brighton — Tottenham’s next two PL games are away at Southampton and Liverpool — their long-awaited return to White Hart Lane appears to be edging closer.

However, if Brighton beat Millwall in their upcoming FA Cup tie then Spurs may have to wait until Apr. 13 against Huddersfield to play the first game at their new stadium.

So, there are still a few things to work out. And that is just in the league…

Pro Soccer Talk understands it is possible that Tottenham could play a potential UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Wembley due to UEFA having issues with hosting the first game at the new stadium. A potential UCL quarterfinal would take place on either April 9-10 or 16-17.

All in all, there is clear evidence that Spurs are inching closer to hosting games at their stunning new home but we are no closer to knowing exactly what game that will be.

