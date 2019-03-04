More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man United, PSG both interested in signing Dortmund’s Sancho

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
1 Comment

Manchester United will have to face Paris Saint-Germain both on the pitch this week and off it in the transfer market as the Red Devils look to bring Jadon Sancho back from Germany.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

According to multiple reports in England, including from The Telegraph, Both Manchester United and PSG have identified Sancho as their top forward target this summer. The young left winger has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season, with nine goals and 14 assists. The report states that even though Sancho is signed through 2022, it could cost upwards of $132 million to sign him at either club.

Man United’s previous transfer record was the $117 million or so it took to sign Paul Pogba.

By signing Sancho, Man United would lock down a young winger before their prime and potentially have one of the best and fastest attacks in the Premier League again, with Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Sancho starting. However, it’s unclear whether Sancho would want to leave Germany and return back to England just yet.

Former teammates, current Stoke players provide tributes as Banks is laid to rest

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thousands lined the streets and former players attended a service as former England National Team legend Gordon Banks was laid to rest on Monday.

Former England World Cup winning teammates Geoff Hurst and both Jack and Bobby Charlton all attended the funeral. Fellow goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel, Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Chesterfield goalkeeper Joe Anyon were pallbearers. Fans watched the funeral service from the Bet365 Stadium.

Below are some images on social media from fans and Stoke City on Banks’ funeral.

Date set for Chelsea visit to New England

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea will face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on May 15, Chelsea announced on Monday. The match is a charitable exhibition, with proceeds going towards organizations fighting discrimination and inequality.

[READ: FIFA proposes approving VAR for Women’s World Cup]

Both team’s owners, Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich and New England’s Robert Kraft will each donate $1 million to the cause as well. Money raised from the match will go to the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

The idea for the match came about after the tragedy in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed and others injured during a terrorist attack at the Tree of Life synagogue. Both Kraft and Abramovich are Jewish.

FIFA: VAR proposed for WWC, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 5:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA took steps on Monday to add video assistant referees to the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA organizing committee for its competitions recommended that VAR be approved after a presentation from former top referee Pierluigi Collina. The recommendation will next be addressed at the upcoming FIFA Council meeting on March 14 and 15 in Miami, Fla.

After it’s successful implementation last year during the Men’s World Cup In Russia, VAR has become widely used by FIFA in everything from youth tournaments to major tournaments. It’s also been adopted in numerous professional leagues, including MLS, La Liga and the Bundesliga. The Premier League has added VAR for the upcoming season.

The addition of VAR to the Women’s World Cup is a positive step, keeping both games equal in FIFA’s eyes, or as close as FIFA is willing to get. Now, controversial calls in this summer’s tournament will have a chance to be addressed by another pair of eyes.

In addition, the organizing committee for FIFA competitions approved the Asian Football Confederation to start World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup this summer.

Modric says others needed to step up when Ronaldo left

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) With Real Madrid faltering in attack, Luka Modric is feeling the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric, who replaced Ronaldo as the winner of the world’s best player award, said Monday that things would be different for Real Madrid if the Portugal forward hadn’t left to join Juventus last year.

“Every team would miss a player like Cristiano. It’s almost impossible to find someone to replace him. Of course we miss him,” Modric said a day before Madrid hosts Ajax in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

[READ: UCL Last 16 Score Predictions]

Madrid won the first leg 2-1 three weeks ago in the Netherlands.

Madrid’s struggling attack was blamed for the team’s consecutive home losses to Barcelona last week, results that eliminated the club from the Copa del Rey and practically ended its hopes of winning the Spanish league title.

“What the club tried to do after Ronaldo left was to have other players take over his role in the attack, sharing the responsibility. But that is not something easy to do,” said Modric, the Croatia midfielder who played with Ronaldo for six seasons.

“Maybe some of the players needed to step up and, maybe not score 50 goals, but at least those goals that we haven’t been able to score. Maybe we needed two or three players who could score 15 or 20 or 10 goals each. But we don’t have that. I think that’s our biggest problem this season.”

Real Madrid was held scoreless in the losses to Barcelona despite creating many significant opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The team’s forwards came close to scoring several times but were not able to capitalize on their chances.

“When that happens against a quality opponent, you will get punished,” Modric said.

This is Madrid’s first season in nearly a decade without Ronaldo, who led the team to four Champions League titles, including the last three in a row. The club has not made any major signings since he left, sticking to the players it already had.

“Cristiano is not here anymore and we can’t keep complaining about it for the next 10 years,” Modric said. “The club has faith in players like Gareth (Bale), (Marco) Asensio and Karim (Benzema). It added Mariano (Diaz) to the squad, and Vinicius Junior is showing that he has potential. But sometimes things don’t go as expected.”

Bale and Benzema performed well at the beginning of the season, scoring several goals and keeping the team competitive, but both have gone through tough spells since then.

Bale lost his starting spot to Vinicius Junior, a young Brazilian who has played well but still has room for improvement in front of the goal. He wasted several clear chances in the Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.

“We’ve already talked a lot about Ronaldo,” Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said. “He is part of this club’s history, and what he has achieved can be seen throughout the team’s trophy case. We are trying to do the best we can.”