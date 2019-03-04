More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Toronto sign Pozuelo as third DP

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
Toronto FC have signed Alejandro Pozuelo from Belgium’s RKC Genk.

The Spanish playmaker, 27, arrives as Toronto’s third Designated Player and appears to be a direct replacement for Sebastian Giovinco who moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in January.

No pressure, Alejandro…

Speaking about the arrival of the former Real Betis, Swansea City and Real Vallecano attacker, TFC General Manager Ali Curtis is extremely excited to bolster their attacking options.

“Alejandro is an excellent player that has the ability to both create and score goals,” Curtis said. “He is the best player on the best team in Belgium’s top division. Obviously, and for so many reasons, we would like him to join us now, but we look forward to his arrival on March 18. We are very excited for the 2019 season and adding another important piece to a group that already has a lot of quality only makes us stronger.”

Pozuelo’s numbers aren’t mind-boggling in Belgium’ top-flight as he has scored 17 goals in 102 league games, but his ability to dictate the tempo of attacks and open up defenses with telling passes and crosses is exactly what TFC need after Giovinco’s departure.

With Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley fired up and fit for the 2019 campaign, TFC needed a bit of a boost. Toronto confirmed they have paid a transfer fee for Pozuelo and he will be available to make his debut against NYCFC at BMO Field on Mar. 29.

Pozuelo will provide that and after losing Giovinco and Victor Vazquez in the offseason, head coach Greg Vanney has just received the attacking playmaker he has been looking for.

Alexis Sanchez could miss rest of the season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
Alexis Sanchez could miss the rest of Manchester United’s season.

The Chilean forward injured ligaments in his right knee during their 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday, and reports from his native Chile say he could be out for up to eight weeks.

That means Sanchez may only return for United’s final two games of the campaign, if he returns at all, as Chile’s physio Pedro Onate gave the following details to El Mercurio newspaper in Chile.

“We communicated with Sanchez, he has had his scans and that’s the injury – there will be no problems for him to play in the Copa America [this summer] because it will be six to eight weeks without playing,” Onate said. “The medial ligament is a troublesome injury but not so complex.”

Sanchez has really struggled this season at United. First under Jose Mourinho and now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In truth, the only reason he was playing against Saints at the weekend is because of a raft of injuries for Solskjaer’s side as the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial remain out.

If United reach the FA Cup final then Sanchez could play in that, and we all know how much he loves playing at Wembley and in that competition in particular.

The 30-year-old has had a nightmare 13 months at United so far and this injury at a time when he could have a decent run in the team just about sums it up.

Sanchez has worked hard for Solskjaer, at least defensively, but his attacking spark is certainly missing.

Have Tottenham played their final home game at Wembley?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
It appears Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday may well have been the final time they use Wembley as their temporary home.

Multiple reports claim that Spurs are optimistic that they will host games this season at their new 62,000 capacity stadium at White Hart Lane. Tottenham were, of course, due to move into their  new stadium for the start of the 2018-19 season, then September, then October, and they are yet to play their due to issues with the critical safety systems.

A report from the London Evening Standard states that an announcement from Spurs could even be made this week, as the venue for their final five home games of the Premier League season have yet to be announced.

With no home games scheduled until Apr. 7 against Brighton — Tottenham’s next two PL games are away at Southampton and Liverpool — their long-awaited return to White Hart Lane appears to be edging closer.

However, if Brighton beat Millwall in their upcoming FA Cup tie then Spurs may have to wait until Apr. 13 against Huddersfield to play the first game at their new stadium.

So, there are still a few things to work out. And that is just in the league…

Pro Soccer Talk understands it is possible that Tottenham could play a potential UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Wembley due to UEFA having issues with hosting the first game at the new stadium. A potential UCL quarterfinal would take place on either April 9-10 or 16-17.

All in all, there is clear evidence that Spurs are inching closer to hosting games at their stunning new home but we are no closer to knowing exactly what game that will be.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is “going nowhere”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2019, 8:53 AM EST
Gareth Bale continues to be booed by Real Madrid’s fans, but his agent says he is “going nowhere” this summer.

Bale, 29, has spent the past six seasons at Real and won four UEFA Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, scoring 101 goals in 222 appearances in all competitions.

But this season he has become a scapegoat as Real lost twice in a week to Barcelona and Bale was subbed out in the second half of their 1-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu over the weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports his agent Jonathan Barnett revealed that contrary to reports in Spain, Bale is happy at Real Madrid and will not be sold this summer.

“Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he’s happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him,” Barnett said. “There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn’t going anywhere this summer. Despite what’s been reported, he’s content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.”

As for Real Madrid fans booing Bale in recent games (criticism of Bale dates back to last season and even before that), his agent didn’t hold back in lambasting the supporters.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come. Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves. Gareth deserves the greatest of respect,” Barnett said. “The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He’s one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.”

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be interested in recent seasons, and you feel like the move has to happen in the next 12 months if it is going to happen at all.

The Welsh superstar has another three years left on his current deal at Real and it is reported that he earns over $460,000 per week. If he wanted the same wages at a Premier League club, he would be the highest-earner at the club. Considering he is nearing the age of 30, unless Real let him leave for a small transfer fee then a lot of clubs may not see huge value in this deal.

It is more likely Bale will remain at Real until 2022 and then reassess his options at the age of 33.

Neymar says two injuries, not one, affected World Cup displays

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 7:56 AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was battling back from two injuries, not one, at last year’s World Cup.

In a 2-hour interview with TV Globo on Sunday, Neymar said a problem in his right ankle was affecting his recovery in Russia, as well as the metatarsal fracture in the same foot that he had previously described.

“Besides the metatarsal, I had an ankle problem. I ruptured the ligament and the recovery was crazier because of this,” the PSG striker said.

Neymar said the metatarsal injury did not unduly trouble him in Russia, but the ankle did. “It is very annoying with the ankle, it takes a long time to get back to normal,” he said.

Brazil was eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals, and Neymar failed to deliver his best performances during the tournament.

Neymar is currently recovering in Brazil from another metatarsal injury in his right foot that he sustained in January, and is expected to return to action next month.

The former Barcelona forward talked about speculation he could one day join Real Madrid.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, any player that Real Madrid seeks would be drawn into playing there. I am very happy at PSG. But no one knows the future,” he said.

Recent videos have shown Neymar dancing at a party in Salvador, which has led to criticism about the way he is handling his recovery, but he said he would not be changing his ways.

“When people say Neymar’s life off the pitch troubles him on the pitch … No. You are completely wrong, it doesn’t trouble him in any way. I am a man that takes care of himself. I know when I can go out,” he said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports