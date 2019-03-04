Toronto sign Pozuelo as third DP

Toronto FC have signed Alejandro Pozuelo from Belgium’s RKC Genk.
The Spanish playmaker, 27, arrives as Toronto’s third Designated Player and appears to be a direct replacement for Sebastian Giovinco who moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in January.
No pressure, Alejandro…
Speaking about the arrival of the former Real Betis, Swansea City and Real Vallecano attacker, TFC General Manager Ali Curtis is extremely excited to bolster their attacking options.
“Alejandro is an excellent player that has the ability to both create and score goals,” Curtis said. “He is the best player on the best team in Belgium’s top division. Obviously, and for so many reasons, we would like him to join us now, but we look forward to his arrival on March 18. We are very excited for the 2019 season and adding another important piece to a group that already has a lot of quality only makes us stronger.”
Pozuelo’s numbers aren’t mind-boggling in Belgium’ top-flight as he has scored 17 goals in 102 league games, but his ability to dictate the tempo of attacks and open up defenses with telling passes and crosses is exactly what TFC need after Giovinco’s departure.
With Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley fired up and fit for the 2019 campaign, TFC needed a bit of a boost. Toronto confirmed they have paid a transfer fee for Pozuelo and he will be available to make his debut against NYCFC at BMO Field on Mar. 29.
Pozuelo will provide that and after losing Giovinco and Victor Vazquez in the offseason, head coach Greg Vanney has just received the attacking playmaker he has been looking for.