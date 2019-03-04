Toronto sign Pozuelo as third DP

Gareth Bale continues to be booed by Real Madrid’s fans, but his agent says he is “going nowhere” this summer.

Bale, 29, has spent the past six seasons at Real and won four UEFA Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, scoring 101 goals in 222 appearances in all competitions.

But this season he has become a scapegoat as Real lost twice in a week to Barcelona and Bale was subbed out in the second half of their 1-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu over the weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports his agent Jonathan Barnett revealed that contrary to reports in Spain, Bale is happy at Real Madrid and will not be sold this summer.

“Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he’s happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him,” Barnett said. “There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn’t going anywhere this summer. Despite what’s been reported, he’s content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.”

As for Real Madrid fans booing Bale in recent games (criticism of Bale dates back to last season and even before that), his agent didn’t hold back in lambasting the supporters.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come. Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves. Gareth deserves the greatest of respect,” Barnett said. “The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He’s one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.”

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be interested in recent seasons, and you feel like the move has to happen in the next 12 months if it is going to happen at all.

The Welsh superstar has another three years left on his current deal at Real and it is reported that he earns over $460,000 per week. If he wanted the same wages at a Premier League club, he would be the highest-earner at the club. Considering he is nearing the age of 30, unless Real let him leave for a small transfer fee then a lot of clubs may not see huge value in this deal.

It is more likely Bale will remain at Real until 2022 and then reassess his options at the age of 33.

