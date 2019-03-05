Ajax ends Real’s Champions League reign

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real’s reign as 3-time champions ends at home

Schone scores wonder goal (video)

Vinicius Junior injured (MORE)

Nacho shown late red card

Ajax put an end to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League reign with a 4-1 second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, sending the Dutch side into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over two legs.

Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, and Lasse Schone scored in the win, which reversed with ease a 2-1 first leg loss in the Netherlands.

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s lone goal.

After an early Real header off the cross bar from Raphael Varane, Ajax struck gold.

Dusan Tadic dribbled down the right before side-footing a pass to Ziyech for a shot a across goal and past Thibaut Courtois.

Neres made it 3-2 on aggregate, leveling the tie on away goals when Tadic set him up for a neatly-dinked goal.

TWO FOR AJAX 🚨 They're rolling in the Bernabeu Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/KIMVh9cN4C pic.twitter.com/Vdykczf2gN — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 5, 2019

And he nearly added another with a chip across goal that missed the upper 90.

Andre Onana stopped Lucas Vazquez’s bid to bring the tie level in the 24th.

Enter Gareth Bale. The out-of-favor Welsh star entered the game after just a half-hour, though his arrival was met by a long Vinicius dribble that cause amplification of an earlier injury.

2 – Real Madrid have conceded two goals in the first 18 minutes of a @ChampionsLeague game at Bernabeu for the first time ever. Shock. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 5, 2019

Benzema came close to bringing the tie even at 3 when he dribbled past Ziyech to shoot across goal and wide in the 59th minute.

Ajax looked to have clinched the tie in the 63rd minute via a Tadic wonder strike, and a first replay via VAR looked like the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. A second angle, however, seemed to show it just touching the white paint, and it was ruled inconclusive.

Was it completely over the line? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DjNlBaMywb — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 5, 2019

Real got one back in the 70th minute, with substitute Marco Asensio rolling a low shot past Onana and inside the far post.

Then came Lasse Schone. What else can you say about this free kick, other than a remarkable effort accompanies a mistake from Courtois.

AJAX FREE KICK DAGGER 🔥🤯 The Dutch club leads 5-3 on aggregate now Watch on #BRLive: https://t.co/KIMVh9cN4C pic.twitter.com/HP6fMtqmKt — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 5, 2019

