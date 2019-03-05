More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Ajax ends Real’s Champions League reign

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Real’s reign as 3-time champions ends at home
  • Schone scores wonder goal (video)
  • Vinicius Junior injured (MORE)
  • Nacho shown late red card

Ajax put an end to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League reign with a 4-1 second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, sending the Dutch side into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over two legs.

Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, and Lasse Schone scored in the win, which reversed with ease a 2-1 first leg loss in the Netherlands.

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s lone goal.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

After an early Real header off the cross bar from Raphael Varane, Ajax struck gold.

Dusan Tadic dribbled down the right before side-footing a pass to Ziyech for a shot a across goal and past Thibaut Courtois.

Neres made it 3-2 on aggregate, leveling the tie on away goals when Tadic set him up for a neatly-dinked goal.

And he nearly added another with a chip across goal that missed the upper 90.

Andre Onana stopped Lucas Vazquez’s bid to bring the tie level in the 24th.

Enter Gareth Bale. The out-of-favor Welsh star entered the game after just a half-hour, though his arrival was met by a long Vinicius dribble that cause amplification of an earlier injury.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Benzema came close to bringing the tie even at 3 when he dribbled past Ziyech to shoot across goal and wide in the 59th minute.

Ajax looked to have clinched the tie in the 63rd minute via a Tadic wonder strike, and a first replay via VAR looked like the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. A second angle, however, seemed to show it just touching the white paint, and it was ruled inconclusive.

Real got one back in the 70th minute, with substitute Marco Asensio rolling a low shot past Onana and inside the far post.

Then came Lasse Schone. What else can you say about this free kick, other than a remarkable effort accompanies a mistake from Courtois.

Kane, Spurs advance past Dortmund (video)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Spurs advance to first UCL quarterfinal since 2011
  • Kane scores 14th UCL goal
  • Lloris stars in first half

Harry Kane‘s early second half goal joined a strong defensive effort as Tottenham Hotspur withstood the challenge of the Westfalenstadion to beat Borussia Dortmund and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Spurs were out-attempted 19-5, but scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win that sent them through 4-0 on aggregate.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Spurs got the start they were expecting from the hosts, a desperate and energetic Dortmund attacking with vigor.

Hugo Lloris made a nice save to deny BVB an early salvo off the boot of Marco Reus and deflected toward goal.

Lloris was the man of the half for Spurs, and the visitors tight defense got the match to the break at nil-nil.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

And the Londoners regrouped, with Kane scoring a very Kane goal through the lines just after halftime.

Harry Winks was injured in the frame, making way for Eric Dier after an apparent groin injury.

Schone’s marvel puts nail in Real Madrid’s coffin (video)

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lasse Schone, mic drop.

Ajax’s 32-year-old midfielder fooled Thibaut Courtois with a stunning, curling free kick to give Ajax it’s fourth away goal of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Vinicius injured ]

He was promptly subbed off the pitch.

The bearded Danish veteran spun the kick over the reach of Courtois, who had taken steps off his line in anticipation of a clipped cross.

It was Schone’s 270th appearance for the Dutch powers.

Vinicius Junior injured as Real Madrid on brink (video)

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Playing in the biggest game of his life, 18-year-old Real Madrid whiz kid Vinicius Junior subbed off of it in tears.

An early injury was complicated by a long dribble, and the Brazilian left the match in the 34th minute.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

Real trailed Ajax 2-0 in the match and 3-2 on aggregate when Vinicius was unable to continue the second leg.

Vinicius has three goals and 12 assists in 28 matches this season.

He’s contributed to a goal just over every 100 minutes, and was as explosive as anyone not named Lionel Messi in the Copa del Rey.

Lucas Vazquez was also subbed off the pitch for Gareth Bale, but that was not down to injury.

UCL, LIVE: Dortmund v. Tottenham; Real Madrid v. Ajax

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League last 16 second legs kick off on Tuesday, and there are some very tasty ties lined up.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Borussia Dortmund host Tottenham trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg. The Bundesliga leaders have struggled in recent weeks, but so have Spurs. If Dortmund get the first goal it will be extremely interesting at the Westfalenstadion.

In the other UCL game three-time reigning champs Real Madrid host Dutch giants Ajax. Real hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Amsterdam, but there is plenty of pressure on Santiago Solari’s side as their entire season is on the line with their struggles in La Liga well documented.

Can Gareth Bale silence the boo boys and lead Real to the last eight of the competition?

Below is the schedule for both games, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and right here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for in-game and post-game reaction.

Tuesday’s UCL last 16, second leg games

Borussia Dortmund v. Tottenham – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Tottenham lead 3-0 on aggregate)

Real Madrid v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Real Madrid lead 2-1 on aggregate)