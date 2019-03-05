Ajax ends Real’s Champions League reign

- Real’s reign as 3-time champions ends at home
- Schone scores wonder goal (video)
- Vinicius Junior injured (MORE)
- Nacho shown late red card
Ajax put an end to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League reign with a 4-1 second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, sending the Dutch side into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over two legs.
Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, and Lasse Schone scored in the win, which reversed with ease a 2-1 first leg loss in the Netherlands.
Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s lone goal.
[ MORE: Champions League standings ]
After an early Real header off the cross bar from Raphael Varane, Ajax struck gold.
Dusan Tadic dribbled down the right before side-footing a pass to Ziyech for a shot a across goal and past Thibaut Courtois.
Neres made it 3-2 on aggregate, leveling the tie on away goals when Tadic set him up for a neatly-dinked goal.
And he nearly added another with a chip across goal that missed the upper 90.
Andre Onana stopped Lucas Vazquez’s bid to bring the tie level in the 24th.
Enter Gareth Bale. The out-of-favor Welsh star entered the game after just a half-hour, though his arrival was met by a long Vinicius dribble that cause amplification of an earlier injury.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
2 – Real Madrid have conceded two goals in the first 18 minutes of a @ChampionsLeague game at Bernabeu for the first time ever. Shock.
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 5, 2019
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Benzema came close to bringing the tie even at 3 when he dribbled past Ziyech to shoot across goal and wide in the 59th minute.
Ajax looked to have clinched the tie in the 63rd minute via a Tadic wonder strike, and a first replay via VAR looked like the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. A second angle, however, seemed to show it just touching the white paint, and it was ruled inconclusive.
Real got one back in the 70th minute, with substitute Marco Asensio rolling a low shot past Onana and inside the far post.
Then came Lasse Schone. What else can you say about this free kick, other than a remarkable effort accompanies a mistake from Courtois.