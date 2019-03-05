More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Champions League Preview: Tottenham looks to finish off Dortmund

By Daniel KarellMar 5, 2019, 2:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham are 90 minutes away from achieving something the club hadn’t done since 1962. Make it past the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.

With a 3-0 aggregate lead, Tottenham is in pole position as it travels to Dortmund, hoping it can hold off the Bundesliga leaders for what would be an epic comeback. Around a month ago, this result seemed nearly impossible. Dortmund was surging, leading the Bundesliga by 10 points while Tottenham had just lost Harry Kane and Dele Alli to long-term leg injuries.

[READ: Report: Man United, PSG interested in Sancho]

But as Spurs showed, it didn’t need Kane and Alli. Heung-min Son starred up top, Jan Vertonghen put in a Man of the Match performance at left wing back and Tottenham stunned Dortmund. Now, with Kane back and Alli returned to first team training, Tottenham has all the momentum heading into the match.

“It’s a great opportunity to play and go through to the next round in an important competition like the Champions League,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference. “Tomorrow is going to be a tough game. We need to forget the first leg.”

As he mainly just plays cup and mid-week matches, this could be Christian Pulisic’s last big hurrah before moving this summer to Chelsea. Dortmund said they believe, in front of the Yellow Wall, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, another club in league turmoil takes the field against a strong contender. Real Madrid holds a 2-1 aggregate lead ahead of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they’ll be without Sergio Ramos, who’s been suspended for two matches.

Los Blancos suffered yet another defeat at arch rival Barcelona last weekend, and is desperate for some good news. Facing rising stars Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie De Jong, this could be the week for a big Champions League win at home.

Former teammates, current Stoke players provide tributes as Banks is laid to rest

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thousands lined the streets and former players attended a service as former England National Team legend Gordon Banks was laid to rest on Monday.

Former England World Cup winning teammates Geoff Hurst and both Jack and Bobby Charlton all attended the funeral. Fellow goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel, Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Chesterfield goalkeeper Joe Anyon were pallbearers. Fans watched the funeral service from the Bet365 Stadium.

Below are some images on social media from fans and Stoke City on Banks’ funeral.

Man United, PSG both interested in signing Dortmund’s Sancho

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
1 Comment

Manchester United will have to face Paris Saint-Germain both on the pitch this week and off it in the transfer market as the Red Devils look to bring Jadon Sancho back from Germany.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

According to multiple reports in England, including from The Telegraph, Both Manchester United and PSG have identified Sancho as their top forward target this summer. The young left winger has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season, with nine goals and 14 assists. The report states that even though Sancho is signed through 2022, it could cost upwards of $132 million to sign him at either club.

Man United’s previous transfer record was the $117 million or so it took to sign Paul Pogba.

By signing Sancho, Man United would lock down a young winger before their prime and potentially have one of the best and fastest attacks in the Premier League again, with Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Sancho starting. However, it’s unclear whether Sancho would want to leave Germany and return back to England just yet.

Date set for Chelsea visit to New England

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea will face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on May 15, Chelsea announced on Monday. The match is a charitable exhibition, with proceeds going towards organizations fighting discrimination and inequality.

[READ: FIFA proposes approving VAR for Women’s World Cup]

Both team’s owners, Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich and New England’s Robert Kraft will each donate $1 million to the cause as well. Money raised from the match will go to the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

The idea for the match came about after the tragedy in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed and others injured during a terrorist attack at the Tree of Life synagogue. Both Kraft and Abramovich are Jewish.

FIFA: VAR proposed for WWC, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 5:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA took steps on Monday to add video assistant referees to the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA organizing committee for its competitions recommended that VAR be approved after a presentation from former top referee Pierluigi Collina. The recommendation will next be addressed at the upcoming FIFA Council meeting on March 14 and 15 in Miami, Fla.

After it’s successful implementation last year during the Men’s World Cup In Russia, VAR has become widely used by FIFA in everything from youth tournaments to major tournaments. It’s also been adopted in numerous professional leagues, including MLS, La Liga and the Bundesliga. The Premier League has added VAR for the upcoming season.

The addition of VAR to the Women’s World Cup is a positive step, keeping both games equal in FIFA’s eyes, or as close as FIFA is willing to get. Now, controversial calls in this summer’s tournament will have a chance to be addressed by another pair of eyes.

In addition, the organizing committee for FIFA competitions approved the Asian Football Confederation to start World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup this summer.