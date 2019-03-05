Chelsea to appeal FIFA transfer ban

FIFA have confirmed that Chelsea have appealed against their transfer ban.
The Premier League club were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows (so, until the summer of 2020) for allegedly breaking FIFA’s laws around signing overseas players under the age of 18.
Chelsea previously released a statement saying they “categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.”
Via Sky Sports, FIFA said “there is no exact timetable” to decide on Chelsea’s appeal, with a FIFA panel to decide if the ban will be frozen while the appeal is heard. If the ban is frozen while their appeal is heard, there is the chance Chelsea could sign players this summer and stockpile them ahead of 12 months without being able to sign new players.
Chelsea are accused of breaking FIFA’s rules over 29 players they signed under the age of 18.
The results of a three-year investigation into the signing of players under the age of 18 led to FIFA imposing the two-window transfer ban on the west London club, while they have also been fined $600,000 along with the English Football Association who have been fined $509,000.
It is illegal under rules for clubs to sign foreign players unless their family move for non-soccer reasons, the club is within 100km of the players’ home or if the clubs they are transferring to are both in the EU and the player is aged 16-18. In the latter case there are several guidelines which must be followed including housing, education and living fees.