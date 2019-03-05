More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Chelsea to appeal FIFA transfer ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA have confirmed that Chelsea have appealed against their transfer ban.

The Premier League club were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows (so, until the summer of 2020) for allegedly breaking FIFA’s laws around signing overseas players under the age of 18.

Chelsea previously released a statement saying they “categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.”

Via Sky Sports, FIFA said “there is no exact timetable” to decide on Chelsea’s appeal, with a FIFA panel to decide if the ban will be frozen while the appeal is heard. If the ban is frozen while their appeal is heard, there is the chance Chelsea could sign players this summer and stockpile them ahead of 12 months without being able to sign new players.

Chelsea are accused of breaking FIFA’s rules over 29 players they signed under the age of 18.

The results of a three-year investigation into the signing of players under the age of 18 led to FIFA imposing the two-window transfer ban on the west London club, while they have also been fined $600,000 along with the English Football Association who have been fined $509,000.

It is illegal under rules for clubs to sign foreign players unless their family move for non-soccer reasons, the club is within 100km of the players’ home or if the clubs they are transferring to are both in the EU and the player is aged 16-18. In the latter case there are several guidelines which must be followed including housing, education and living fees.

Cardiff’s Sol Bamba ruptures ACL, out for the season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Cardiff City will be without their star center back Sol Bamba for the rest of the Premier League season.

The news is a hammer blow to Cardiff’s manager Neil Warnock, as Bamba has been a mainstay in defense and a huge reason why they’re within two points of Premier League safety with nine games to go.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Cardiff confirmed that Bamba has ruptured the ACL in his left knee in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves at the weekend and will miss the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday,” Warnock said. “Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season. It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery.”

Cardiff’s chance of staying up have just taken a massive hit.

Bamba is their defensive leader and it will now be down to Sean Morrison and Bruno Manga to stand tall and make sure the Bluebirds do not waver in his absence.

Warnock has previously stated that Bamba is as good as Virgil Van Dijk. Although that is a little off the mark, it shows how highly-regarded Bamba is by everyone at Cardiff.

With games against Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Chelsea still to come, Cardiff knew they were already up against it to try and stay in the Premier League.

FIFA approves Declan Rice switch for Ireland to England

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) FIFA has approved defensive midfielder Declan Rice switching his international allegiance from Ireland to England.

With Irish heritage but born in London, the 20-year-old Rice has said he considers himself “to be of mixed nationality.”

The West Ham player last month ended months of uncertainty over which national team he would commit to by announcing his plans to play for England.

Rice has played three times for Ireland, but only in friendlies rather than competitive games. That allows for the nationality switch.

FIFA told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “the change of association has been approved.”

England reached the semifinals at last year’s World Cup and will play in the UEFA Nations League final four in June.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Pochettino upset at Tottenham’s scheduling

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Now, we’re not saying Mauricio Pochettino has already lined up an excuse if Tottenham somehow blow a 3-0 lead at Borussia Dortmund today, but it sure does sound like it…

Ahead of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash at Dortmund on Tuesday, their manager has complained about Dortmund having an extra 24 hours of rest heading into this game.

Dortmund’s game against Augsburg (which they lost 2-1) was played last Friday evening, while Spurs’ game against Arsenal came on Saturday lunchtime in the UK.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash at the Westfalenstadion, Pochettino urged both the English FA and Premier League to help out teams who go far in European competitions.

“It’s impossible in this type of game, the last 16 of the Champions League – with how important it is – that one team have 24 hours more than the other to prepare,” Pochettino said. “I think it is massive. I don’t understand that both clubs are not going to arrive in the same situation. It is not the same to have 24 hours more or less to prepare for the game. We must prioritize different things and we cannot work on the pitch. It is not fair for the players and for the team who compete with a massive disadvantage.

“We need help from the FA, we need help from the Premier League, and it’s true they need to be more sensitive to this type of situation. It’s difficult already and it’s going to be more difficult. Look what happened with Rennes in the Europa League. They cancelled their game at the weekend to help provide Rennes [with more time] to play against Arsenal. In Europe the FAs are more sensitive. It is a problem that we need to change if we want to help the English clubs be stronger in the competition.”

Pochettino has a point, but this is something Jose Mourinho was very fond of saying, and Arsene Wenger too.

It is true that football associations in Germany, France and Spain are quite keen to move games around to give their teams more rest ahead of big European matches, and quite why the FA and PL don’t do something similar should be looked at.

Yet after years of complaints from the likes of Wenger and Mourinho, nothing has changed and it is unlikely Pochettino’s little rant is going to change anything moving forward.

More than likely Poch probably feels like his team are running on empty after a gruelling schedule of three games a week for the past few weeks and is now hoping his side can hold firm early against Dortmund in Germany.

Two early goals for the Bundesliga leaders and all of a sudden Spurs will be struggling.

Romelu Lukaku: “I will never get my respect”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Romelu Lukaku has spoken out against certain parts of the media, as the Manchester United and Belgium forward has revealed he doesn’t give them his attention as he believes at least one newspaper is blatantly racist.

Lukaku, 25, has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games to keep United on track for a top four finish after their remarkable turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lukaku has scored 28 goals in 60 PL appearances for United, but still his performances are criticized heavily by many.

In a video released by the Guardian the Belgian forward revealed he refuses to speak to some of the media due to concerns over racism and not getting the respect he deserves.

“I don’t give some media my attention, or not even a look. Sometimes you pay the price. But I don’t care. I’m not going to kiss somebody’s ass to be loved,” Lukaku said. “There’s one newspaper that everybody reads, y’all racist, y’all know who you are.”

Lukaku isn’t the first player to bring up this issue.

Raheem Sterling also hit out at the British press earlier this season and his comments about the media coverage young black players in England receive has started the conversation about how to improve things.

Having Lukaku echo Sterling’s views is another step in the right direction.