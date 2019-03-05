Kane, Spurs advance past Dortmund (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spurs advance to first UCL quarterfinal since 2011

Kane scores 14th UCL goal

Lloris stars in first half

Harry Kane‘s early second half goal joined a strong defensive effort as Tottenham Hotspur withstood the challenge of the Westfalenstadion to beat Borussia Dortmund and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Spurs were out-attempted 19-5, but scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win that sent them through 4-0 on aggregate.

Spurs got the start they were expecting from the hosts, a desperate and energetic Dortmund attacking with vigor.

Hugo Lloris made a nice save to deny BVB an early salvo off the boot of Marco Reus and deflected toward goal.

Lloris was the man of the half for Spurs, and the visitors tight defense got the match to the break at nil-nil.

3 – Tottenham have won all three of their Champions League meetings with Borussia Dortmund, their best 100% record against an opponent in the competition. Scourge. #TOTDOR pic.twitter.com/DjxSdp6b8L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2019

And the Londoners regrouped, with Kane scoring a very Kane goal through the lines just after halftime.

Harry Winks was injured in the frame, making way for Eric Dier after an apparent groin injury.

Harry Kane scores a dagger to put Tottenham 4-0 up on aggregate ⚪️ Watch the finish NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/e4ms0GKUX0 pic.twitter.com/qjqwy9AOl2 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 5, 2019

