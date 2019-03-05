More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Pain, devastation, expletives: Real Madrid deals with Champions League failure

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EST
Real Madrid didn’t expect this, which is probably why they will not become the four-time defending champions of the UEFA Champions League.

Real led 2-1 after the first leg in Holland, the two away goals enough that captain Sergio Ramos purposely took a yellow card to serve his suspension in the second leg instead of risking an absence later in the tournament.

Instead, Dusan Tadic and Ajax tore Real apart at the Bernabeu, using a 4-1 second leg win to send the Madrid side out of the competition.

Real is not sure how to react to such a loss. Dani Carvajal said it’s all about of an “(expletive) season.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had this feeling of pain,” Carvajal said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s never easy to bounce back from two defeats against Barcelona and two errors put us 2-0 down, however 3-0 killed us.”

The vicious Real Madrid media will come the players and staff with knives out, and the men under the microscope are clearly preparing for it with some opening salvos in the opposite direction.

Here’s Nacho, via the BBC:

“We’re devastated. It’s very complicated. We’re not used to being at this stage of a season with practically no title left to play for. … La Liga’s practically impossible, we’re out of the Copa and the Champions League. It’s tough.”

As for interim boss Santiago Solari, who was credited with a new manager bump — and deservedly so — when he took over for Julen Lopetegui, he’s looking for answers as well.

Solari even admitted that Real missed Ramos, though he’s keeping perspective. After all, Ramos was there for all 180 minutes when Barcelona beat Real twice in four days.

And maybe, just maybe, Solari being a part of Real’s legacy of winning makes him the man to do the job moving forward (though we doubt Florentino Perez is going to have the patience for that with Jose Mourinho on the market).

“The season is difficult, but we are here to show our heart and character in difficult moments,” added Solari. “Easy moments are easy for everyone, you can climb up and surf them, but difficult moments you have to show bravery. … Madrid is bigger than any of us. It always returns, and returns even stronger.”

“Pretty close to perfection” – Ajax’s Tadic, Ten Haag react

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
Dusan Tadic is flying, both on the pitch and in spirit.

The Ajax star and former Southampton winger played the game of his life on Tuesday, setting up his side’s first two goals and scoring a third in a 4-1 defeat of Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Yeah, you read that correctly, and the win wasn’t some dead rubber; Ajax knocked the three-time defending UEFA Champions League winners from the competition by a 5-3 aggregate score line.

Ajax boss Erik ten Haag called it, “pretty close to perfection,” and Tadic is not humbly treating it like just another fine performance in a 26-goal, 15-assist season.

“This is probably the best game of football I’ve ever played. We beat the best club in the world. I’m very proud and I think we made a lot of people happy. In football you just have to relax and enjoy your game.”

It will be Ajax’s first UCL quarterfinal since 2003, when it was bounced by AC Milan.

Lloris: Spurs ‘don’t want to stop’ with Champions League quarters

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
It’s fair to assume that Mauricio Pochettino is feeling vindicated after expelling his UEFA Champions League demons this season.

Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, advancing past the Bundesliga side 4-0 on aggregate to make their first quarterfinal since 2011.

“We are in the quarter-finals,” Pochettino said. “I’m so happy for the players, and the fans. It’s an important victory. Of course we suffered a bit but it’s ok and we fully deserved to be to be in the quarter-final.”

Spurs were under duress for most of the first half, as BVB knew it needed a big win at home having fallen 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

But Harry Kane broke through in the 48th minute to ease any concerns of anything “Spursy” befalling Pochettino’s men.

“Especially in the first half, it was tough,” Kane said. “It’s always difficult when you have a lead like we did, you don’t know whether to defend or attack. The crowd here was amazing and it was difficult for us. … (The goal) was what we needed. We said at halftime we needed to pick up the tempo a bit more, squeeze up the pitch a bit more. Moussa put a great ball through.”

The star of that first half was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who Pochettino called “great,” and the Frenchman collected his 100th clean sheet. He’s aiming big picture, though.

“As expected, they pushed the first 20 minutes, half an hour. We stayed strong together and that’s why we go through. We don’t want to stop. We want to carry on, and enjoy this moment.”

The video of Lloris and Kane speaking after the match is below, and you cannot help but note the goalkeeper marveling at the away support.

Ajax ends Real’s Champions League reign

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
  • Real’s reign as 3-time champions ends at home
  • Schone scores wonder goal (video)
  • Vinicius Junior injured (MORE)
  • Nacho shown late red card

Ajax put an end to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League reign with a 4-1 second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, sending the Dutch side into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over two legs.

Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, and Lasse Schone scored in the win, which reversed with ease a 2-1 first leg loss in the Netherlands.

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s lone goal.

After an early Real header off the cross bar from Raphael Varane, Ajax struck gold.

Dusan Tadic dribbled down the right before side-footing a pass to Ziyech for a shot a across goal and past Thibaut Courtois.

Neres made it 3-2 on aggregate, leveling the tie on away goals when Tadic set him up for a neatly-dinked goal.

And he nearly added another with a chip across goal that missed the upper 90.

Andre Onana stopped Lucas Vazquez’s bid to bring the tie level in the 24th.

Enter Gareth Bale. The out-of-favor Welsh star entered the game after just a half-hour, though his arrival was met by a long Vinicius dribble that cause amplification of an earlier injury.

Benzema came close to bringing the tie even at 3 when he dribbled past Ziyech to shoot across goal and wide in the 59th minute.

Ajax looked to have clinched the tie in the 63rd minute via a Tadic wonder strike, and a first replay via VAR looked like the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. A second angle, however, seemed to show it just touching the white paint, and it was ruled inconclusive.

Real got one back in the 70th minute, with substitute Marco Asensio rolling a low shot past Onana and inside the far post.

Then came Lasse Schone. What else can you say about this free kick, other than a remarkable effort accompanies a mistake from Courtois.

Kane, Spurs advance past Dortmund (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
  • Spurs advance to first UCL quarterfinal since 2011
  • Kane scores 14th UCL goal
  • Lloris stars in first half

Harry Kane‘s early second half goal joined a strong defensive effort as Tottenham Hotspur withstood the challenge of the Westfalenstadion to beat Borussia Dortmund and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Spurs were out-attempted 19-5, but scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win that sent them through 4-0 on aggregate.

Spurs got the start they were expecting from the hosts, a desperate and energetic Dortmund attacking with vigor.

Hugo Lloris made a nice save to deny BVB an early salvo off the boot of Marco Reus and deflected toward goal.

Lloris was the man of the half for Spurs, and the visitors tight defense got the match to the break at nil-nil.

And the Londoners regrouped, with Kane scoring a very Kane goal through the lines just after halftime.

Harry Winks was injured in the frame, making way for Eric Dier after an apparent groin injury.