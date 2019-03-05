Player accused of injuring four opponents in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a footballer who is accused of injuring four other players with a “sharp object” during a third-tier game in southeastern Turkey.
Anadolu Agency said four members of Sakaryaspor team accused midfielder Mansur Calar of home team Amed SFK of wounding them on Saturday during a match in the mostly Kurdish populated city of Diyarbakir.
A court imposed a travel ban on Calar pending the outcome of the investigation.
Amed SFK has denied the allegations, accusing the rival team players of aiming to cause “tensions and enmity.”
Amed SFK, whose fan base is largely Kurdish, frequently faces hostility in away games, especially in regions where Turkish nationalist sentiments run high.
The UEFA Champions League last 16 second legs kick off on Tuesday, and there are some very tasty ties lined up.
Borussia Dortmund host Tottenham trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg. The Bundesliga leaders have struggled in recent weeks, but so have Spurs. If Dortmund get the first goal it will be extremely interesting at the Westfalenstadion.
In the other UCL game three-time reigning champs Real Madrid host Dutch giants Ajax. Real hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Amsterdam, but there is plenty of pressure on Santiago Solari’s side as their entire season is on the line with their struggles in La Liga well documented.
Can Gareth Bale silence the boo boys and lead Real to the last eight of the competition?
Below is the schedule for both games, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and right here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for in-game and post-game reaction.
Tuesday’s UCL last 16, second leg games
Borussia Dortmund v. Tottenham – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Tottenham lead 3-0 on aggregate)
Real Madrid v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Real Madrid lead 2-1 on aggregate)
Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe have gone over to the tactics board to break down how Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford can play together up top for Manchester United.
Lukaku scored twice in their exciting 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday and both of his goals came after he move into a central positions alongside Rashford.
Click play on the video above as Martino and Mustoe break down the movements of the duo and how they can create more space for each other going forward.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t short of attacking options, but Lukaku has proven in recent weeks that he can start games and support Rashford.
After a wild few days in the Premier League, our latest player Power Rankings are here.
With some many games over the past seven days, it is time to take stock of which direction the stars are trending in. Big wins for Man City, Man United and Wolves see plenty of their players feature, while the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have stars stepping up in defense.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Sokratis (Arsenal) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 5
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
- Luke Shaw (Man United) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
- Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 3
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 9
- James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 12
- Henrik Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
- Ederson (Man City) – New entry
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Down 2
Cardiff City will be without their star center back Sol Bamba for the rest of the Premier League season.
The news is a hammer blow to Cardiff’s manager Neil Warnock, as Bamba has been a mainstay in defense and a huge reason why they’re within two points of Premier League safety with nine games to go.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Cardiff confirmed that Bamba has ruptured the ACL in his left knee in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves at the weekend and will miss the rest of the season.
“Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday,” Warnock said. “Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season. It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery.”
Cardiff’s chance of staying up have just taken a massive hit.
Bamba is their defensive leader and it will now be down to Sean Morrison and Bruno Manga to stand tall and make sure the Bluebirds do not waver in his absence.
Warnock has previously stated that Bamba is as good as Virgil Van Dijk. Although that is a little off the mark, it shows how highly-regarded Bamba is by everyone at Cardiff.
With games against Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Chelsea still to come, Cardiff knew they were already up against it to try and stay in the Premier League.