Premier League player Power Rankings

After a wild few days in the Premier League, our latest player Power Rankings are here.
With some many games over the past seven days, it is time to take stock of which direction the stars are trending in. Big wins for Man City, Man United and Wolves see plenty of their players feature, while the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have stars stepping up in defense.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Sokratis (Arsenal) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 5
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
- Luke Shaw (Man United) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
- Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 3
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 9
- James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 12
- Henrik Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
- Ederson (Man City) – New entry
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Down 2