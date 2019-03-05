More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 12:22 PM EST
After a wild few days in the Premier League, our latest player Power Rankings are here.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

With some many games over the past seven days, it is time to take stock of which direction the stars are trending in. Big wins for Man City, Man United and Wolves see plenty of their players feature, while the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have stars stepping up in defense.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
  2. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
  3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  4. Sokratis (Arsenal) – New entry
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  6. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 5
  7. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  8. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
  9. Luke Shaw (Man United) – New entry
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  11. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 3
  12. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 9
  13. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  14. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 12
  15. Henrik Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
  16. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  17. Ederson (Man City) – New entry
  18. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Down 2
  19. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  20. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Down 2

Tactics session: Can Lukaku, Rashford start up top for Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe have gone over to the tactics board to break down how Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford can play together up top for Manchester United.

Lukaku scored twice in their exciting 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday and both of his goals came after he move into a central positions alongside Rashford.

Click play on the video above as Martino and Mustoe break down the movements of the duo and how they can create more space for each other going forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t short of attacking options, but Lukaku has proven in recent weeks that he can start games and support Rashford.

Cardiff’s Sol Bamba ruptures ACL, out for the season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Cardiff City will be without their star center back Sol Bamba for the rest of the Premier League season.

The news is a hammer blow to Cardiff’s manager Neil Warnock, as Bamba has been a mainstay in defense and a huge reason why they’re within two points of Premier League safety with nine games to go.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Cardiff confirmed that Bamba has ruptured the ACL in his left knee in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves at the weekend and will miss the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday,” Warnock said. “Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season. It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery.”

Cardiff’s chance of staying up have just taken a massive hit.

Bamba is their defensive leader and it will now be down to Sean Morrison and Bruno Manga to stand tall and make sure the Bluebirds do not waver in his absence.

Warnock has previously stated that Bamba is as good as Virgil Van Dijk. Although that is a little off the mark, it shows how highly-regarded Bamba is by everyone at Cardiff.

With games against Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Chelsea still to come, Cardiff knew they were already up against it to try and stay in the Premier League.

FIFA approves Declan Rice switch for Ireland to England

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
LONDON (AP) FIFA has approved defensive midfielder Declan Rice switching his international allegiance from Ireland to England.

With Irish heritage but born in London, the 20-year-old Rice has said he considers himself “to be of mixed nationality.”

The West Ham player last month ended months of uncertainty over which national team he would commit to by announcing his plans to play for England.

Rice has played three times for Ireland, but only in friendlies rather than competitive games. That allows for the nationality switch.

FIFA told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “the change of association has been approved.”

England reached the semifinals at last year’s World Cup and will play in the UEFA Nations League final four in June.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Pochettino upset at Tottenham’s scheduling

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Now, we’re not saying Mauricio Pochettino has already lined up an excuse if Tottenham somehow blow a 3-0 lead at Borussia Dortmund today, but it sure does sound like it…

Ahead of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash at Dortmund on Tuesday, their manager has complained about Dortmund having an extra 24 hours of rest heading into this game.

Dortmund’s game against Augsburg (which they lost 2-1) was played last Friday evening, while Spurs’ game against Arsenal came on Saturday lunchtime in the UK.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash at the Westfalenstadion, Pochettino urged both the English FA and Premier League to help out teams who go far in European competitions.

“It’s impossible in this type of game, the last 16 of the Champions League – with how important it is – that one team have 24 hours more than the other to prepare,” Pochettino said. “I think it is massive. I don’t understand that both clubs are not going to arrive in the same situation. It is not the same to have 24 hours more or less to prepare for the game. We must prioritize different things and we cannot work on the pitch. It is not fair for the players and for the team who compete with a massive disadvantage.

“We need help from the FA, we need help from the Premier League, and it’s true they need to be more sensitive to this type of situation. It’s difficult already and it’s going to be more difficult. Look what happened with Rennes in the Europa League. They cancelled their game at the weekend to help provide Rennes [with more time] to play against Arsenal. In Europe the FAs are more sensitive. It is a problem that we need to change if we want to help the English clubs be stronger in the competition.”

Pochettino has a point, but this is something Jose Mourinho was very fond of saying, and Arsene Wenger too.

It is true that football associations in Germany, France and Spain are quite keen to move games around to give their teams more rest ahead of big European matches, and quite why the FA and PL don’t do something similar should be looked at.

Yet after years of complaints from the likes of Wenger and Mourinho, nothing has changed and it is unlikely Pochettino’s little rant is going to change anything moving forward.

More than likely Poch probably feels like his team are running on empty after a gruelling schedule of three games a week for the past few weeks and is now hoping his side can hold firm early against Dortmund in Germany.

Two early goals for the Bundesliga leaders and all of a sudden Spurs will be struggling.