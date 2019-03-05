More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Romelu Lukaku: “I will never get my respect”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Romelu Lukaku has spoken out against certain parts of the media, as the Manchester United and Belgium forward has revealed he doesn’t give them his attention as he believes at least one newspaper is blatantly racist.

Lukaku, 25, has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games to keep United on track for a top four finish after their remarkable turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lukaku has scored 28 goals in 60 PL appearances for United, but still his performances are criticized heavily by many.

In a video released by the Guardian the Belgian forward revealed he refuses to speak to some of the media due to concerns over racism and not getting the respect he deserves.

“I don’t give some media my attention, or not even a look. Sometimes you pay the price. But I don’t care. I’m not going to kiss somebody’s ass to be loved,” Lukaku said. “There’s one newspaper that everybody reads, y’all racist, y’all know who you are.”

Lukaku isn’t the first player to bring up this issue.

Raheem Sterling also hit out at the British press earlier this season and his comments about the media coverage young black players in England receive has started the conversation about how to improve things.

Having Lukaku echo Sterling’s views is another step in the right direction.

CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal preview: Red Bulls, Dynamo with major tests

By Daniel KarellMar 5, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
One week into the regular season, the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo face the annual CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal test against Liga MX opposition.

Sporting KC set the tone last round with a resounding victory over two legs against struggling Toluca, but it will likely be a different story for the Red Bulls and Dynamo. The Red Bulls face a Santos Laguna team that’s won four of its last five matches in all competitions, while the Dynamo face the current Liga MX leaders in Tigres UANL, which is looking to win the double or treble this spring.

Both MLS clubs settled for 1-1 draws in the opening weekend of the season, unable to generate enough chances to send a message to their Liga MX counterparts. The only positive, at least for the Red Bulls, is that Club Leon routed Santos Laguna 3-0 last Saturday. Then again, that could help Santos play angry against the Red Bulls in Tuesday’s first leg match.

In both MLS sides’ favors, their first leg matches take place at home, where they can hope to get off to a good start. Snow fell across the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, making it interesting to see how the Red Bulls pitch holds up, even though there was a cover on the grass. Still, it’s two teams with major question marks still. How do the Red Bulls overcoming the loss of Tyler Adams, while for the Dynamo, how do they become a league power once again?

If an MLS team wants to win the CCL, they’d do well to knock out their Liga MX counterparts at this stage of the competition. A big first-leg win could set the stage for both clubs moving on to the semifinals.

Champions League Preview: Tottenham looks to finish off Dortmund

By Daniel KarellMar 5, 2019, 2:57 AM EST
Tottenham are 90 minutes away from achieving something the club hadn’t done since 1962. Make it past the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.

With a 3-0 aggregate lead, Tottenham is in pole position as it travels to Dortmund, hoping it can hold off the Bundesliga leaders for what would be an epic comeback. Around a month ago, this result seemed nearly impossible. Dortmund was surging, leading the Bundesliga by 10 points while Tottenham had just lost Harry Kane and Dele Alli to long-term leg injuries.

But as Spurs showed, it didn’t need Kane and Alli. Heung-min Son starred up top, Jan Vertonghen put in a Man of the Match performance at left wing back and Tottenham stunned Dortmund. Now, with Kane back and Alli returned to first team training, Tottenham has all the momentum heading into the match.

“It’s a great opportunity to play and go through to the next round in an important competition like the Champions League,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference. “Tomorrow is going to be a tough game. We need to forget the first leg.”

As he mainly just plays cup and mid-week matches, this could be Christian Pulisic’s last big hurrah before moving this summer to Chelsea. Dortmund said they believe, in front of the Yellow Wall, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, another club in league turmoil takes the field against a strong contender. Real Madrid holds a 2-1 aggregate lead ahead of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they’ll be without Sergio Ramos, who’s been suspended for two matches.

Los Blancos suffered yet another defeat at arch rival Barcelona last weekend, and is desperate for some good news. Facing rising stars Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie De Jong, this could be the week for a big Champions League win at home.

Former teammates, current Stoke players provide tributes as Banks is laid to rest

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
Thousands lined the streets and former players attended a service as former England National Team legend Gordon Banks was laid to rest on Monday.

Former England World Cup winning teammates Geoff Hurst and both Jack and Bobby Charlton all attended the funeral. Fellow goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel, Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Chesterfield goalkeeper Joe Anyon were pallbearers. Fans watched the funeral service from the Bet365 Stadium.

Below are some images on social media from fans and Stoke City on Banks’ funeral.

Man United, PSG both interested in signing Dortmund’s Sancho

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
Manchester United will have to face Paris Saint-Germain both on the pitch this week and off it in the transfer market as the Red Devils look to bring Jadon Sancho back from Germany.

According to multiple reports in England, including from The Telegraph, Both Manchester United and PSG have identified Sancho as their top forward target this summer. The young left winger has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season, with nine goals and 14 assists. The report states that even though Sancho is signed through 2022, it could cost upwards of $132 million to sign him at either club.

Man United’s previous transfer record was the $117 million or so it took to sign Paul Pogba.

By signing Sancho, Man United would lock down a young winger before their prime and potentially have one of the best and fastest attacks in the Premier League again, with Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Sancho starting. However, it’s unclear whether Sancho would want to leave Germany and return back to England just yet.