UCL, LIVE: Dortmund v. Tottenham; Real Madrid v. Ajax

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League last 16 second legs kick off on Tuesday, and there are some very tasty ties lined up.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Borussia Dortmund host Tottenham trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg. The Bundesliga leaders have struggled in recent weeks, but so have Spurs. If Dortmund get the first goal it will be extremely interesting at the Westfalenstadion.

In the other UCL game three-time reigning champs Real Madrid host Dutch giants Ajax. Real hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Amsterdam, but there is plenty of pressure on Santiago Solari’s side as their entire season is on the line with their struggles in La Liga well documented.

Can Gareth Bale silence the boo boys and lead Real to the last eight of the competition?

Below is the schedule for both games, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and right here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have you covered for in-game and post-game reaction.

Tuesday’s UCL last 16, second leg games

Borussia Dortmund v. Tottenham – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Tottenham lead 3-0 on aggregate)

Real Madrid v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Real Madrid lead 2-1 on aggregate)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports