UEFA Champions League Wednesday preview

Two sides hold distinct advantages heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs, but we saw how well that worked out for Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain and Roma each bring two goals from the first legs, PSG’s a vital away pair.

Both Wednesday kickoffs are slated for 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United (PSG leads 2-0)

Manchester United is going to need to go into the Parc des Princes and beat a very good PSG team by two goals or better to advance to the quarterfinals.

Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof knows his side will need to score goals without letting Kylian Mbappe run wild, but he also is thinking very much like his boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continues to tap into the lore of Manchester United. Here’s Lindelof:

“We’re Manchester United, so anything is possible. Of course it is going to be a tough game but we’re coming here to win the game and go through. Anything can happen and we know that, so if we can get an early goal things could look good.”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is prepared for United to come out of the gates with vigor, much like his old side Borussia Dortmund did on Tuesday against Spurs (via En.PSG.fr):

“We know a team like that can score at any moment. But if they score first tomorrow, we’ll have to be able to react. The ideal thing would be to open the scoring, but we mustn’t lose our focus or waste energy by being afraid. We have to be ready for every possible scenario. And we have to accept that Manchester will be ready to do anything it takes to get a result.”

He also says, plainly, “We have to forget that we have an advantage.”

Porto v. Roma (Roma leads 2-1)

The Portuguese hosts know AS Roma is going to present a stiff challenge, and manager Sergio Conceicao is careful not to confuse the reputation of Serie A and what he learned as a player with Inter Milan and Lazio with the actual powers of i Lupi.

“We’re prepared for a difficult game,” said boss Sergio Conceicao. “We know that regardless of the way Italian teams think, Roma concede lots of goals. However we must be ready to face a Roma side who will defend their lead strongly, that’s clear. During the match, it may be that we’ll switch to a different strategy.”

