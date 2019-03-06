At the Half: Lukaku brace gives Man United hope, Roma stays ahead (video)

It’s been a goal-packed afternoon so far with five goals between the two matches.

Romelu Lukaku kicked off the action for Manchester United with a quick, second minute finish in a match with three defensive blunders leading to all three goals. Paris Saint-Germain hit back with a goal from Juan Bernat, who ghosted past Eric Bailly to tie the match on the night. Bailly eventually limped off the field, adding to Man United’s injury crisis. He was replaced by Diogo Dalot.

[VIDEO: Lukaku, Bernat score in game’s opening minutes]

Moments after putting a cross just wide of the post, Marcus Rashford decided to take a strike from distance on the wet pitch, and his calculations proved successful. Gianluigi Buffon was unable to control the dipping strike which struck the ground before the goal, and Lukaku pounced on the rebound to put Man United within a goal of extra time and two goals of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

¡OTRO REGALITO DEL PSG!😬🙈 Osote de Buffon y Lukaku no perdona marcando su doblete ⚽🔥@PSG_espanol 1-2@ManUtd (3-2) Disfruta EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/7SW3FygLeQ pic.twitter.com/YmzykV1xcR — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) March 6, 2019

In the other match of the day, host Porto took the lead in the 26th minute through Tiquinho, which put them in the drivers’ seat to advance on away goals. However, Roma struck back with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick, giving them the one-goal advantage again. De Rossi was substituted just before halftime, with Lorenzo Pellegrini coming off the bench to replace the Roma captain.