AP Photo/Julio Cortez

CONCACAF Champions League: Red Bulls, Houston beaten at home

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
Some days the bounces just don’t go your way, even at home.

Major League Soccer sides New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo both failed to take advantage of home first legs, falling behind in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal ties against Liga MX opposition.

Sporting KC and Atlanta United give MLS its next hope of semifinal berths, beginning first legs on Wednesday.

Houston Dynamo 0-2 UANL Tigres

The offense didn’t materialize for the hosts, who got a pair of nice saves from Joe Willis but couldn’t keep the visitors off the board off 90 minutes.

Enner Valencia registered a goal and an assist, while Julian Quinones also scored and Luis Quinones had an assist to put Houston in a bad place headed back to Tigres.

New York Red Bulls 0-2 Santos Laguna

Despite a 14-10 edge in shots on a frigid evening in Harrison, N.J., Chris Armas’ Red Bulls could not collect any goals and gave themselves a heck of a hill to climb next week in Torreon.

Six saves from Jonathan Orozco make him the easy Man of the Match, as Santos Laguna scored three minutes before and after the break.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 29

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
Can anyone stop Man City besides its schedule? The quadruple is still in play and Pep Guardiola isn’t exactly shying away from his desire to win everything.

City’s back atop our rankings and the Premier League table. Here are the 19 clubs staring up at the reigning champions.

20. Huddersfield Town — Thirteen points back means any hope of a miracle run to safety needs to include a win over Bournemouth this weekend.
Last week: 19
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Can Scott Parker lead a surprise defeat of Leicester? It’s looking like this has to be a win.
Last week: 20
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — Will the Bluebirds catch West Ham sleeping? Points need to come quickly to Wales, who will then face Brighton before two Top Four tests.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Burnley — A trip to wounded Liverpool seems… not ideal.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

16. Southampton — Have to be hoping Spurs are tired from their trip to Germany at midweek.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men would love to take another step toward safety by winning away in the M23 Derby.
Last week: 17
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

14. Newcastle United — West Ham is a quality club and Rafa Benitez will be wondering what he might’ve done had he the resources of Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons.
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

13. Leicester City — So it turns out that win with Brendan Rodgers in the stands gave way to a loss with him planning a trip to Watford. Baby steps this week would be nice.
Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

12. Bournemouth — Didn’t really challenge Man City in a 1-0 loss; Anything less than a decisive win over Huddersfield may see the Cherries dip to a season low.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

11. Crystal Palace — Using the M23 Derby to more or less clinch Premier League safety would be so sweet for Roy Hodgson and Co. given the past two seasons’ ups and downs.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

10. Everton — Will a fine performance in the Merseyside Derby fade into disappointment at Newcastle United? That’s kinda been Everton under Marco Silva, but this late in the season may see the Toffees straighten out the boat.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

9. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo has instilled a battler’s mentality in his men, but consistency has evaded the Midlands bunch. Now comes Chelsea, but fortunately Watford will tangle with Man City.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

8. West Ham United — A 1-0 loss to Man City from sitting a point back of seventh. Look out Cardiff City.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

7. Watford — Still maddeningly inconsistent, yet you wouldn’t bet against them pushing City to the brink this weekend.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

6. Spurs — It’s hard to see this six knowing that Tottenham has thrived in the Champions League, but Spurs have taken one point of nine to throw their Top Four credentials into the frying pan.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

5. Arsenal — If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his late penalty, the Gunners are knocking on the door of third-place Spurs.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — On balance of talent, you’d peg Chelsea to finish Top Four. Will the Blues pass a stiff test from capable visitors Wolves on Sunday?
Last week: 6
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

3. Manchester United — The Red Devils may have a chance to climb level on points with Spurs by beating Arsenal, but a loss at the Emirates may see United as low as sixth. This race for the Top Four is going to be intense.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

2. Liverpool — Believe it or not, the reality that Liverpool should still be able to win the Premier League will be taxed more by its manager’s ability to find the right mentality than its players; The Reds will possibly play a half-dozen more matches than Man City.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

  1. Manchester City — “No excuses,” says Pep Guardiola. City will have them if they fail to win the Premier League, but its boss is striking a pre-emptive note.
    Last week: 2
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior tears ankle ligaments

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 9:02 AM EST
Real Madrid’s troubled season is in even worse shape with the news that Vinicius Junior’s season may be finished early due to torn ankle ligaments.

The 18-year-old is one of the lone bright spots of the 2018-19 campaign, which will end with neither a Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, nor La Liga crown barring a stunning Barcelona collapse.

Vinicius was in tears leaving the pitch during the first half of Real’s 4-1 loss to Ajax at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, an ankle injury taking him out of the match at 2-0.

With three goals and 12 assists in 28 matches despite his tender age, Vinicius was serving notice that he can be part of the light at the end of this season’s tunnel. He had just earned his first call into Brazil camp.

Real is eight points clear of fifth place Alaves and 11 ahead of Sevilla, so it’s Champions League place is not in question for next season. It’s road into the end of the season is also quite forgiving.

Pochettino handed touch line ban, fine for ref confrontation

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 8:11 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has learned his fate for berating referee Mike Dean after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 loss to Burnley on Feb. 23.

The Spurs’ manager will serve a two-match touch line ban and pay a $13,150 fine for his display, which continued into the tunnel area.

Pochettino will be away from his team for matches away to Southampton on Saturday and to Liverpool on March 31 (Spurs’ match home to Crystal Palace has been postponed due to the Eagles’ progress in the FA Cup).

His absence will be the latest boon to Liverpool’s hopes of reclaiming first place in the Premier League, though Pochettino will be able to prepare his Spurs for Liverpool.

The outburst was a rare misstep for Pochettino, whose time at Southampton and Tottenham has featured composed displays in the technical area and after matches.

England wins SheBelieves Cup; USWNT wins finale (video)

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 12:12 AM EST
England has joined France and the USWNT (twice) as winners of the SheBelieves Cup after finishing with two wins and a draw with the Americans over three matches in the States.

The U.S. finishes an unbeaten second, with Japan in third, and Brazil last.

Japan 0-3 England

Beth Mead scored for the second time in the tournament to cap off a 3-goal first half-hour for the Lionesses, as manager Phil Neville and England clinched its first SheBelieves Cup by beating Japan.

Karen Carney and Lucy Staniforth also scored in a match that flattered to deceive given relatively even numbers in passes, possession, and shots.

USWNT 1-0 Brazil

Tobin Heath’s 20th minute goal gave Jill Ellis’ women the lead, but would they keep it for the duration of a match this time around?

The USWNT blew three leads across its draws with Japan and England, but held on to the advantage against Brazil.

Heath, as we’ve said before, is a wizard.

Brazil finishes 0-3 in the tournament.