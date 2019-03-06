More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

England wins SheBelieves Cup; USWNT wins finale (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 12:12 AM EST
England has joined France and the USWNT (twice) as winners of the SheBelieves Cup after finishing with two wins and a draw with the Americans over three matches in the States.



The U.S. finishes an unbeaten second, with Japan in third, and Brazil last.

Japan 0-3 England

Beth Mead scored for the second time in the tournament to cap off a 3-goal first half-hour for the Lionesses, as manager Phil Neville and England clinched its first SheBelieves Cup by beating Japan.

Karen Carney and Lucy Staniforth also scored in a match that flattered to deceive given relatively even numbers in passes, possession, and shots.

USWNT 1-0 Brazil

Tobin Heath’s 20th minute goal gave Jill Ellis’ women the lead, but would they keep it for the duration of a match this time around?

The USWNT blew three leads across its draws with Japan and England, but held on to the advantage against Brazil.

Heath, as we’ve said before, is a wizard.

Brazil finishes 0-3 in the tournament.

Germany axes World Cup winners Muller, Boateng, Hummels

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 9:32 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) In a continuing shake-up of Germany’s national team following its woeful World Cup campaign, coach Joachim Low on Tuesday axed the experienced trio of Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his future plans – paving the way for a new generation of players to take over.

The decision – which caught many by surprise – represents a calculated gamble by Low, who is counting on younger players to fill the void the three Bayern Munich players will leave.

Muller scored 38 goals in 100 appearances for Germany and has been a mainstay since finishing joint-top scorer at the 2010 World Cup. Hummels and fellow central defender Boateng have 70 and 74 appearances, respectively, and formed the backbone of the team’s defense for years.

All three helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014 but now have to pay the price for the team’s botched title defense in Russia, where it was eliminated in the group stage.

“We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step,” Low said. “The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility.”

Boateng, though, said he would have liked to continue playing for Germany.

“Low told me in a straightforward conversation today that I will not continue to be a part of the Germany team because he wants to offer the stage to young players and give the team a new face,” Boateng wrote on Twitter. “I personally am convinced that I can still play at the highest level and I will show that in future. … I’d have wished for a different type of farewell for us.”

Low, who avoided being fired after the tournament in Russia, was backed by German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel and team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

Grindel said the changes come at “the right time” and Bierhoff hailed “a new beginning for the squad.”

Grindel himself has also weathered the post-World Cup fallout, despite being heavily criticized for his handling of the media storm that was caused by midfielders Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan posing for photos in London with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the tournament.

It led to both players being subjected to abuse from fans and Ozil’s retirement from internationals after the tournament amid accusations of racism. Ozil said he had been made a scapegoat for the World Cup debacle and was particularly scathing of Grindel for adding fuel to the fire.

The national team shake-up has also seen Low drop Sami Khedira, Sebastian Rudy and Kevin Trapp, while striker Mario Gomez retired.

The forced retirements for Muller, Hummels and Boateng mean just four players are left from the World Cup-winning side of 2014 – Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler. It remains to be seen if Mario Gotze or Shkodran Mustafi return.

Players like Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah, Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger or Ginter will be expected to fill the void in defense, while Draxler, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz will shoulder the attacking responsibilities.

More surprises could come on Friday when Loew announces his squad for the upcoming friendly against Serbia on March 20 in Wolfsburg and the first European qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam four days later.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

UEFA Champions League Wednesday preview

AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 8:40 PM EST
Two sides hold distinct advantages heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs, but we saw how well that worked out for Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain and Roma each bring two goals from the first legs, PSG’s a vital away pair.



Both Wednesday kickoffs are slated for 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United (PSG leads 2-0)

Manchester United is going to need to go into the Parc des Princes and beat a very good PSG team by two goals or better to advance to the quarterfinals.

Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof knows his side will need to score goals without letting Kylian Mbappe run wild, but he also is thinking very much like his boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continues to tap into the lore of Manchester United. Here’s Lindelof:

“We’re Manchester United, so anything is possible. Of course it is going to be a tough game but we’re coming here to win the game and go through. Anything can happen and we know that, so if we can get an early goal things could look good.”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is prepared for United to come out of the gates with vigor, much like his old side Borussia Dortmund did on Tuesday against Spurs (via En.PSG.fr):

“We know a team like that can score at any moment. But if they score first tomorrow, we’ll have to be able to react. The ideal thing would be to open the scoring, but we mustn’t lose our focus or waste energy by being afraid. We have to be ready for every possible scenario. And we have to accept that Manchester will be ready to do anything it takes to get a result.”

He also says, plainly, “We have to forget that we have an advantage.”

Porto v. Roma (Roma leads 2-1)

The Portuguese hosts know AS Roma is going to present a stiff challenge, and manager Sergio Conceicao is careful not to confuse the reputation of Serie A and what he learned as a player with Inter Milan and Lazio with the actual powers of i Lupi.

“We’re prepared for a difficult game,” said boss Sergio Conceicao. “We know that regardless of the way Italian teams think, Roma concede lots of goals. However we must be ready to face a Roma side who will defend their lead strongly, that’s clear. During the match, it may be that we’ll switch to a different strategy.”

Derby County striker scores Goal of Year candidate (video)

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 7:55 PM EST
Puskas much?

Mason Bennett is getting Tuesday recognition for his amazing goal, one which could see him in the running for the Puskas Award as the best goal of the world’s season.



Bennett plays for Derby County, and gave Frank Lampard‘s men an equalizer en route to a 2-1 defeat of Wigan Athletic at Pride Park on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored his first Derby goal since a Sept. 2013 goal against Millwall, when he was 17.

Derby is now level on points with sixth place Bristol City in the run to a playoff spot. Bristol City has played one more match.

Bennett turns a cross into the net with the outside of his left foot, back-to-goal. It’s really wonderful stuff:

Pain, devastation, expletives: Real Madrid deals with Champions League failure

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EST
1 Comment

Real Madrid didn’t expect this, which is probably why they will not become the four-time defending champions of the UEFA Champions League.

Real led 2-1 after the first leg in Holland, the two away goals enough that captain Sergio Ramos purposely took a yellow card to serve his suspension in the second leg instead of risking an absence later in the tournament.

[ MORE: Match recap | Ajax reacts ]

Instead, Dusan Tadic and Ajax tore Real apart at the Bernabeu, using a 4-1 second leg win to send the Madrid side out of the competition.

Real is not sure how to react to such a loss. Dani Carvajal said it’s all about of an “(expletive (rhymes with Gritty) season.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had this feeling of pain,” Carvajal said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s never easy to bounce back from two defeats against Barcelona and two errors put us 2-0 down, however 3-0 killed us.”

The vicious Real Madrid media will come the players and staff with knives out, and the men under the microscope are clearly preparing for it with some opening salvos in the opposite direction.

Here’s Nacho, via the BBC:

“We’re devastated. It’s very complicated. We’re not used to being at this stage of a season with practically no title left to play for. … La Liga’s practically impossible, we’re out of the Copa and the Champions League. It’s tough.”

As for interim boss Santiago Solari, who was credited with a new manager bump — and deservedly so — when he took over for Julen Lopetegui, he’s looking for answers as well.

Solari even admitted that Real missed Ramos, though he’s keeping perspective. After all, Ramos was there for all 180 minutes when Barcelona beat Real twice in four days.

And maybe, just maybe, Solari being a part of Real’s legacy of winning makes him the man to do the job moving forward (though we doubt Florentino Perez is going to have the patience for that with Jose Mourinho on the market).

“The season is difficult, but we are here to show our heart and character in difficult moments,” added Solari. “Easy moments are easy for everyone, you can climb up and surf them, but difficult moments you have to show bravery. … Madrid is bigger than any of us. It always returns, and returns even stronger.”