He’s earned it: Time to give Solskjaer permanent job

Minutes after his team suffered a brutal 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Paris Saint-Germain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uttered what could have been considered a throw-away line. “Mountains are there to be climbed.”
On Wednesday, Manchester United and theoretically climbed that mountain. And Solskjaer did too. The Norwegian has been an absolute revelation in his return to Man United as a coach, guiding Man United to a record of 14 wins in 17 games, with just the one defeat to PSG.
Solskjaer re-joined Man United from Molde on a short-term contract as an interim. But by overcoming PSG in the most sensational way possible close to his heart – a winner in second half stoppage time – Solskjaer showed that he deserves to have the interim tag removed.
Solskjaer has brought a new outlook and perspective to the club and it seems that all players have reacted positively to his arrival. Players aren’t afraid of repercussions from their manager for mistakes and with so many injuries, Solskjaer is even getting decent performances from the team’s youngsters. Tahith Chong played 10 minutes and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood made his first team debut with three minutes to go against PSG.
In his last two games, Solskjaer has delivered even when it seemed Man United was under serious pressure and on the verge of losing. Man United came back to beat Southampton and did the same against PSG.
Time and time again, Solskjaer has overcome expectations. With the squad looking very likely to finish in the top four and the fact that it’s made it into the last eight of the Champions League, there’s no reason to keep waiting.
Could Mauricio Pocchetino deliver these results with this squad? Perhaps. But Man United has the coach they’ve been looking for since Sir Alex Ferguson retired on the sidelines right now. It’s time to make it permanent.
An agenda for FIFA’s ruling council says plans to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams will be assessed at next week’s meeting.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said fast-tracking the increase which was due to start at the 2026 tournament, would require using additional countries beyond Qatar.
[ MORE: Yedlin wants Rafa stay ]
Qatar’s infrastructure is already stretched for the Middle East’s first World Cup, currently scheduled for 32 teams playing 64 games in 28 days.
To fit in 16 additional games, FIFA is looking at using Kuwait and Oman, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.
FIFA council members are yet to be provided with the feasibility study on World Cup expansion that will be discussed on March 15 in Miami.
The council will also discuss Infantino’s desire to expand the Club World Cup and launch a Global Nations League, plans that have stalled amid European opposition.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Wanna get nuts?
There’s a scenario in which the Premier League powers’ annual goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via the Top Four goes up in smoke.
With only two PL clubs seemingly certain to finish in the Top Four — Liverpool and Manchester City — the race for the third is the one to watch in terms of UCL certainty.
[ MORE: Pochettino on touch line ban ]
Why? If the Premier League’s fifth- and sixth-placed teams win the Champions League and Europa League, then the fourth-placed team will be bumped down to the Europa.
The odds of a PL club winning the UEL are very good, with Chelsea the oddsmakers’ favorite and Arsenal in the Top Three (Napoli is also considered a contender).
And should Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the UCL but finish outside the Top Four? Then place No. 4 in the PL is a UEL gig.
United has the worst schedule congestion of all Top Four contenders, and is the only one to face three other Top Six sides the rest of the way, so the idea of United somehow winning the UCL and finishing fifth or sixth is far from improbable.
USMNT fullback DeAndre Yedlin is hoping Newcastle United’s hierarchy can meet Rafa Benitez‘s demands and keep the Spaniard around St. James’ Park for a long time.
[ MORE: Pochettino on touch line ban ]
Yedlin, 25, has become a Premier League regular after helping Newcastle to promotion, and Benitez has turned the flier into a much-improved defender.
But owner Mike Ashley’s general reluctance to improve the team has Benitez questioning whether to consider a new contract with the Magpies despite a clear appreciation for the city and club.
Yedlin could hardly have better words for his boss. From The Chronicle:
“I think everyone has seen how he has brought the city together,” Yedlin said. “Even though we may not have started the season the best, we’ve ended it very well so I think, yeah, it’s very important. As we all know, all the fans love him, the players love him and it would be great if he stayed.”
Yedlin has appeared 91 times for Newcastle since arriving from Spurs, and counts 83 Premier League experiences between the Magpies, rivals Sunderland, and Tottenham Hotspur.
He’s struggling this season, mostly in defense, but has become more positionally responsible. That should help the USMNT, even if it…. hasn’t been translating to recent appearances.
Mauricio Pochettino is looking forward to his latest return to St. Mary’s, and thinks his former club is in good hands.
The Tottenham Hotspur boss led Southampton from 2013-14, leaving Saints for his current position.
[ RECAP: BVB 0-1 Spurs ]
“Poch” won’t be on the touch line for the match, as he was handed a two-match ban for a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley. The manager says he’s “shocked” at the punishment, and waiting for an explanation on why he’s been dealt with so harshly.
“This is my first time that maybe I wasn’t completely right in behavior, but I think it is too much,” he said. “I feel a little bit sad and disappointed with the punishment. It’s unbelievable.”
Southampton is in another relegation battle, but has turned its fortunes around since appointing Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Pochettino backed Hasenhuttl and says this weekend’s match will be a big test for his men. He hopes Saints do well… in all the other matches of their season, of course.
“A lot of people were disappointed when I left the club and they are not going to forgive, but I still love them. In one year and a half I spent there, it was a great experience. For different circumstances that are difficult to understand, I left the club.
“I cried a lot when I left, my family too. It was one of the most important periods in my life. I hope we beat them Saturday, but I wish all the best to them.”