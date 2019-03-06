More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

He’s earned it: Time to give Solskjaer the permanent job

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Minutes after his team suffered a brutal 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Paris Saint-Germain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uttered what could have been considered a throw-away line. “Mountains are there to be climbed.”

On Wednesday, Manchester United and theoretically climbed that mountain. And Solskjaer did too. The Norwegian has been an absolute revelation in his return to Man United as a coach, guiding Man United to a record of 14 wins in 17 games, with just the one defeat to PSG.

Solskjaer re-joined Man United from Molde on a short-term contract as an interim. But by overcoming PSG in the most sensational way possible close to his heart – a winner in second half stoppage time – Solskjaer showed that he deserves to have the interim tag removed.

Solskjaer has brought a new outlook and perspective to the club and it seems that all players have reacted positively to his arrival. Players aren’t afraid of repercussions from their manager for mistakes and with so many injuries, Solskjaer is even getting decent performances from the team’s youngsters. Tahith Chong played 10 minutes and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood made his first team debut with three minutes to go against PSG.

In his last two games, Solskjaer has delivered even when it seemed Man United was under serious pressure and on the verge of losing. Man United came back to beat Southampton and did the same against PSG.

Time and time again, Solskjaer has overcome expectations. With the squad looking very likely to finish in the top four and the fact that it’s made it into the last eight of the Champions League, there’s no reason to keep waiting.

Could Mauricio Pocchetino deliver these results with this squad? Perhaps. But Man United has the coach they’ve been looking for since Sir Alex Ferguson retired on the sidelines right now. It’s time to make it permanent.

USMNT Transfer Roundup: Saief joins FC Cincy, Galaxy sign Corona

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 8:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two players in the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool will now be playing in Major League Soccer.

First, FC Cincinnati announced that it had signed winger Kenny Saief on loan from RSC Anderlecht in Belgium. The team didn’t disclose transfer details, but it’s likely there is an option to buy Saief at the end of the loan. It’s also unclear whether Saief’s contract was paid down with allocation money.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

“We are excited to add a player of Kenny’s caliber to our team,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “He is someone who comes to our club with significant top-tier experience. We look forward to welcoming Kenny to Cincinnati and integrating him within our group immediately.”

Later in the day, the LA Galaxy posted that it had signed midfielder Joe Corona, using TAM (targeted allocation money) in the deal. Corona joined on a free transfer from Club Tijuana, where he spent most of the last nine years since turning professional in 2010.

“Joe is an experienced and quality player who can immediately address an area of need for our club,” said LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “I am familiar with Joe from his time in Liga MX and think he can be an impactful player on our roster. We are excited to welcome Joe to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

In both cases, it was a chance for the players to find some much-needed playing time. After excelling when he first moved to Anderlecht, Saief became a second-choice player this fall. He’s only started twice, playing 12 times in Belgian league matches with 307 minutes clocked. As Saief hopes to be part of this next USMNT cycle, it was important for him to get regular playing time, even if it was outside of Europe. Plus, in the U.S. he can leverage his U.S. passport into a good contract and be a domestic player for a team in search of a star attacker to play with Fanendo Adi.

Part of how Saief joined FC Cincinnati was through its former captain, fellow Israeli Dekel Keinan.

Corona on the other hand has been with the USMNT since 2012, but has never fully become the star many thought or hoped he would become. Corona has amassed 23 caps for the USMNT but outside of Gold Cups, he hasn’t played at a World Cup and was not in the USMNT squad for the last round of World Cup qualifying. Considering he’ll be 32 when the 2022 World Cup takes place, his days with the USMNT may be number. However, with him playing close to home, expect him to once again be considered for a role at this summer’s Gold Cup.

Solskjaer: “We always believed” we could win

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday went pretty close to plan. Almost too close.

The Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted his team to score early and have a chance to win it late, and that’s exactly what happened. It allowed his side an incredible European night, overcoming the odds to defeat PSG and advance in the UEFA Champions League.

[WATCH: Man United completes incredible comeback over PSG]

“We always believe, that’s the thing,” Solskjaer said after the match. “We set out the plan. It wasn’t about having the ball and outplaying them. If you give this team too much space and time, with Mbappe, we saw a few times in the first half when we missed our defensive shape and they were through us straight away.

“The plan was to get the first goal and be in the game with five or 10 minutes to go and we were. The belief in the boys was just what we hoped for. Of course, there was a great start. We set out a plan to get the first goal. We didn’t expect it after two minutes, but that made it more open for us. We wanted many goals in the game.”

Lukaku’s second-minute goal did indeed open up the game and although Juan Bernat tied the score at 1-1 with a goal at the far post, it always seemed like the game had more goals in it. Lukaku’s second goal and some last-minute defending in the second half from Manchester United kept the Red Devils in the game, and allowed them to take advantage of a VAR decision.

It’s the second European stunner in as many days, after Ajax routed Real Madrid, 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Solskjaer said that after watching Ajax’s win, it gave the team even more resolve and belief.

“It’s the Champions League,” Solskjaer said. “That’s what it does. We saw last night, Real Madrid v Ajax. That was our team talk. It was probably their team talk as well. Last year, it was Real Madrid v Juventus, that was close, the year before Paris against Barcelona. We always know that it’s possible and with this club, this is what we do. That’s just Man United.”

Neymar criticizes VAR, states “how can it be a handball” in expletive-laden rant

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
2 Comments

For all intents and purposes, Neymar’s competitive season is over. The Brazilian star, who’s been sidelined for the second straight-year at this time with an ankle injury, is clearly and understandably upset about it. Especially with the way things went down in Paris Saint-Germain’s shock bouncing from the UEFA Champions League.

After Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick in second half stoppage time, leading to Marcus Rashford‘s game-winning-goal, Neymar posted an update to his Instagram story, asking how it could be a handball if it hit his back, before releasing an expletive aimed at the referees. Upon closer inspection and slo-motion replay, which Neymar didn’t have, the ball did ricochet off Presnel Kimpembe’s arm.

Speaking with reporters, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to understand it was just something posted in the heat of the moment.

It’s not clear yet when Neymar will be back on the field. He only recently returned to Paris from a trip home to Brazil to celebrate Carnivale in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar has 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season for PSG.

Porto beats Roma in extra time thanks to VAR

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Porto secures 2-1 result to send it to extra time
  • VAR penalizes Alessandro Florenzi for foul in the box
  • Alex Telles scores game-winning PK

Video Assistant Referee provided the drama in Oporto as FC Porto defeated AS Roma, 4-3, on aggregate Wednesday evening. WIth the win, Porto advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

[VIDEO: Man United secures amazing comeback win on aggregate over PSG]

VAR came into action in the 113th minute, after Florenzi pulled the shirt of Fernando in the box to slow him down. The foul was not originally called but after reviewing the tape, referee Cuneyt Cakir motioned for a penalty kick. Alex Telles stepped up and put Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way to set up the victory.

Porto initially took the lead in the 26th minute through a Tiquinho goal from close range, but Roma took advantage back for the tie with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick goal in the 37th minute.

Moussa Marenga tied the score on aggregate in the 52nd minute with a finish past Olsen but neither side could find another goal to win the game in regulation. Edin Dzeko had two chances go begging.

It all led to the drama of extra time, where Porto completed an impressive comeback in the tie overall. Meanwhile, it’s another tough defeat for Roma in the past week, after a 3-0 loss to Lazio.