Lukaku, Bernat score in Man United v. PSG’s opening minutes (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 3:26 PM EST
Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain’s defenses seemed focused and ready to go in the early part of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchup.

In just the second minute, Man United’s Romelu Lukaku latched on to a poor pass from Thilo Kehrer that was intended for Thiago Silva. Lukaku jumped the pass and zoomed in on goal, rounding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and scored on a tight angle to give Man United the early lead.

Yet PSG reclaimed their two-goal advantage in the 12th minute, when it appeared Eric Bailley completely missed that Juan Bernat was directly behind him. The Spaniard ran right past Bailly and slotted home for an easy goal to make it 1-1.

At the Half: Lukaku brace gives Man United hope, Roma stays ahead (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
It’s been a goal-packed afternoon so far with five goals between the two matches.

Romelu Lukaku kicked off the action for Manchester United with a quick, second minute finish in a match with three defensive blunders leading to all three goals. Paris Saint-Germain hit back with a goal from Juan Bernat, who ghosted past Eric Bailly to tie the match on the night. Bailly eventually limped off the field, adding to Man United’s injury crisis. He was replaced by Diogo Dalot.

[VIDEO: Lukaku, Bernat score in game’s opening minutes]

Moments after putting a cross just wide of the post, Marcus Rashford decided to take a strike from distance on the wet pitch, and his calculations proved successful. Gianluigi Buffon was unable to control the dipping strike which struck the ground before the goal, and Lukaku pounced on the rebound to put Man United within a goal of extra time and two goals of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

In the other match of the day, host Porto took the lead in the 26th minute through Tiquinho, which put them in the drivers’ seat to advance on away goals. However, Roma struck back with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick, giving them the one-goal advantage again. De Rossi was substituted just before halftime, with Lorenzo Pellegrini coming off the bench to replace the Roma captain.

UCL, LIVE: PSG v. Manchester United; Porto-Roma

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hope to spring a monumental moment, even for a club as big as Manchester United, by beating Paris Saint-Germain by two or more goals on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2nd legs ]

United trails 2-0 heading into the Parc des Princes, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Garner, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood.

PSG: Buffon, Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bernat, Kimpembe, Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe

The other second leg finds AS Roma visiting Porto with a 2-1 lead. I Lupi went to the semifinals last season before losing to Liverpool, while Porto seeks its first quarterfinal since 2013-14.

The Portuguese side won the 2003-04 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. Whatever happened to that guy? Dropped off the map, I’d say!

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax clinched quarterfinal spots on Tuesday, the latter reversing a first leg deficit. Will either Roma or United flip the script on Wednesday?

Torreira to miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
The red card handed to Lucas Torreira in the North London Derby will stand, his suspension set for three matches.

Torreira, 23, was shown a straight red in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw after sliding studs up into Danny Rose of Tottenham.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

The Uruguayan midfielder has played more than 2,000 minutes across 29 Premier League matches for the Gunners since arriving in August, scoring twice with two assists.

He’ll miss matches against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Everton.

While that will hurt the Gunners chances of cementing a Top Four spot, it will allow Unai Emery to deploy the diminutive star without reservation in the Europa League.

LA Galaxy hopes to reunite Rami with Zlatan, Dos Santos

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
The LA Galaxy hopes to convince a World Cup winner to trade Marseille, France, for Carson, California.

Adil Rami, 33, may be rejoining former teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Valencia) in LA.

[ MORE: Mourinho to Real? ]

Rami has a deal with Marseille through 2022, but France Football report says the Galaxy is hoping to land him between July and August this summer.

Rami is 36-times capped by France, scoring a goal against Iceland in 2012. He was a regular starter in two EURO tournaments, but did not see the field as a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Another person will have some L.A. experience to share with Rami, as the defender is said to be dating actress Pamela Anderson.