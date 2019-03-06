Lukaku, Bernat score in Man United v. PSG’s opening minutes (video)

Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain’s defenses seemed focused and ready to go in the early part of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchup.
In just the second minute, Man United’s Romelu Lukaku latched on to a poor pass from Thilo Kehrer that was intended for Thiago Silva. Lukaku jumped the pass and zoomed in on goal, rounding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and scored on a tight angle to give Man United the early lead.
Yet PSG reclaimed their two-goal advantage in the 12th minute, when it appeared Eric Bailley completely missed that Juan Bernat was directly behind him. The Spaniard ran right past Bailly and slotted home for an easy goal to make it 1-1.