Man United completes incredible comeback over PSG to advance (video)

- Lukaku, Bernat trade goals early
- Lukaku scores second in 30th minute
- Rashford scores late penalty kick after controversial VAR decision
Just when all hope seemed lost, the video assistant referee gods smiled down on Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford‘s second half stoppage time penalty kick helped Manchester United advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals. Manchester United won 3-1 on the night with two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s memorable goal.
