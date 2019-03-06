Neymar criticizes VAR in expletive-laden rant: ‘How can it be handball?’

For all intents and purposes, Neymar’s competitive season is over. The Brazilian star, who’s been sidelined for the second straight-year at this time with an ankle injury, is clearly and understandably upset about it. Especially with the way things went down in Paris Saint-Germain’s shock bouncing from the UEFA Champions League.

After Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick in second half stoppage time, leading to Marcus Rashford‘s game-winning-goal, Neymar posted an update to his Instagram story, asking how it could be a handball if it hit his back, before releasing an expletive aimed at the referees. Upon closer inspection and slo-motion replay, which Neymar didn’t have, the ball did ricochet off Presnel Kimpembe’s arm.

Neymar: “This is a disgrace, they put 4 people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!” Was it a penalty? #mufc pic.twitter.com/ujxw0uJwUC — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 6, 2019

Speaking with reporters, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to understand it was just something posted in the heat of the moment.

Tuchel asked about Neymar's instagram. "It's… a strong reaction. Sometimes after such a fight you say things you take back later. You can see how emotional he is, and how much it meant to him. Don't be too harsh on him. Hard to accept." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 6, 2019

It’s not clear yet when Neymar will be back on the field. He only recently returned to Paris from a trip home to Brazil to celebrate Carnivale in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar has 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season for PSG.