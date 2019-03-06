More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Neymar criticizes VAR, states “how can it be a handball” in expletive-laden rant

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
For all intents and purposes, Neymar’s competitive season is over. The Brazilian star, who’s been sidelined for the second straight-year at this time with an ankle injury, is clearly and understandably upset about it. Especially with the way things went down in Paris Saint-Germain’s shock bouncing from the UEFA Champions League.

After Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick in second half stoppage time, leading to Marcus Rashford‘s game-winning-goal, Neymar posted an update to his Instagram story, asking how it could be a handball if it hit his back, before releasing an expletive aimed at the referees. Upon closer inspection and slo-motion replay, which Neymar didn’t have, the ball did ricochet off Presnel Kimpembe’s arm.

Speaking with reporters, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel urged reporters to understand it was just something posted in the heat of the moment.

It’s not clear yet when Neymar will be back on the field. He only recently returned to Paris from a trip home to Brazil to celebrate Carnivale in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar has 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season for PSG.

Solskjaer: “We always believed” we could win

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday went pretty close to plan. Almost too close.

The Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted his team to score early and have a chance to win it late, and that’s exactly what happened. It allowed his side an incredible European night, overcoming the odds to defeat PSG and advance in the UEFA Champions League.

“We always believe, that’s the thing,” Solskjaer said after the match. “We set out the plan. It wasn’t about having the ball and outplaying them. If you give this team too much space and time, with Mbappe, we saw a few times in the first half when we missed our defensive shape and they were through us straight away.

“The plan was to get the first goal and be in the game with five or 10 minutes to go and we were. The belief in the boys was just what we hoped for. Of course, there was a great start. We set out a plan to get the first goal. We didn’t expect it after two minutes, but that made it more open for us. We wanted many goals in the game.”

Lukaku’s second-minute goal did indeed open up the game and although Juan Bernat tied the score at 1-1 with a goal at the far post, it always seemed like the game had more goals in it. Lukaku’s second goal and some last-minute defending in the second half from Manchester United kept the Red Devils in the game, and allowed them to take advantage of a VAR decision.

It’s the second European stunner in as many days, after Ajax routed Real Madrid, 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Solskjaer said that after watching Ajax’s win, it gave the team even more resolve and belief.

“It’s the Champions League,” Solskjaer said. “That’s what it does. We saw last night, Real Madrid v Ajax. That was our team talk. It was probably their team talk as well. Last year, it was Real Madrid v Juventus, that was close, the year before Paris against Barcelona. We always know that it’s possible and with this club, this is what we do. That’s just Man United.”

Porto beats Roma in extra time thanks to VAR

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
  • Porto secures 2-1 result to send it to extra time
  • VAR penalizes Alessandro Florenzi for foul in the box
  • Alex Telles scores game-winning PK

Video Assistant Referee provided the drama in Oporto as FC Porto defeated AS Roma, 4-3, on aggregate Wednesday evening. WIth the win, Porto advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

VAR came into action in the 113th minute, after Florenzi pulled the shirt of Fernando in the box to slow him down. The foul was not originally called but after reviewing the tape, referee Cuneyt Cakir motioned for a penalty kick. Alex Telles stepped up and put Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way to set up the victory.

Porto initially took the lead in the 26th minute through a Tiquinho goal from close range, but Roma took advantage back for the tie with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick goal in the 37th minute.

Moussa Marenga tied the score on aggregate in the 52nd minute with a finish past Olsen but neither side could find another goal to win the game in regulation. Edin Dzeko had two chances go begging.

It all led to the drama of extra time, where Porto completed an impressive comeback in the tie overall. Meanwhile, it’s another tough defeat for Roma in the past week, after a 3-0 loss to Lazio.

Man United completes incredible comeback over PSG to advance (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 5:28 PM EST
  • Lukaku, Bernat trade goals early
  • Lukaku scores second in 30th minute
  • Rashford scores late penalty kick after controversial VAR decision

Just when all hope seemed lost, the video assistant referee gods smiled down on Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford‘s second half stoppage time penalty kick helped Manchester United advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals. Manchester United won 3-1 on the night with two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s memorable goal.

Few people gave Man United a chance to advance heading into Wednesday’s match at the Parc des Princes. Yet like manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his playing days for Sir Alex Ferguson, the team had a “it ain’t over till it’s over” attitude.

That clearly showed when Lukaku quickly pounced on a poor back pass and scored in just the second minute of the match. Even though Juan Bernat put PSG level on the night and restored the two-goal advantage, Man United continued to attack. Rashford should be credited with a ceremonial assist for Lukaku’s second, cannoning a shot that PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon couldn’t control. That allowed Lukaku to sneak in and poach a second goal.

Although Man United needed only one more goal to advance, PSG picked up its focus and really locked down in the second half. In addition, Kylian Mbappe was a menace for Man United’s defense and it’s a surprise PSG didn’t score a second. Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Di Maria looked to have scored on a beautiful chip before it was called back for offside.

It took a late prayer, maybe literally, from Diogo Dalit on a strike that hit the arm of PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe in the box. Referee Damir Skomina went to review the incident and determined it was a handball, to the shock of the PSG squad and home fans.

Rashford stepped up to the spot and confidently smashed a strike home to give Man United the improbable win.

This game will go down in Manchester United lore as one of those magical European nights, when the Red Devils beat the odds to win. It’s goinf to be a fun night for the Man United fans in Paris and it boosts Solskjaer’s resume even more.

Rashford scores penalty kick after controversial VAR decision (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Video assistant refereeing provided Manchester United with a last-minute chance to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.

A late strike by Diogo Dalot struck the arm of Presnel Kimpembe in the box and after a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick. Young Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot and smashed home the goal that secured his side’s place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

PSG dominated the second half and seemed very likely to go through. But Rashford’s third goal gave Manchester United the 3-1 win on the night and got them through on away goals.

Watch the drama as it unfolded below.