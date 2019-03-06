Porto beats Roma in extra time thanks to VAR

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Porto secures 2-1 result to send it to extra time

VAR penalizes Alessandro Florenzi for foul in the box

Alex Telles scores game-winning PK

Video Assistant Referee provided the drama in Oporto as FC Porto defeated AS Roma, 4-3, on aggregate Wednesday evening. WIth the win, Porto advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

VAR came into action in the 113th minute, after Florenzi pulled the shirt of Fernando in the box to slow him down. The foul was not originally called but after reviewing the tape, referee Cuneyt Cakir motioned for a penalty kick. Alex Telles stepped up and put Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way to set up the victory.

Porto initially took the lead in the 26th minute through a Tiquinho goal from close range, but Roma took advantage back for the tie with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick goal in the 37th minute.

Moussa Marenga tied the score on aggregate in the 52nd minute with a finish past Olsen but neither side could find another goal to win the game in regulation. Edin Dzeko had two chances go begging.

It all led to the drama of extra time, where Porto completed an impressive comeback in the tie overall. Meanwhile, it’s another tough defeat for Roma in the past week, after a 3-0 loss to Lazio.