Porto beats Roma in extra time thanks to VAR

Video Assistant Referee provided the drama in Oporto as FC Porto defeated AS Roma, 4-3, on aggregate Wednesday evening. WIth the win, Porto advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
VAR came into action in the 113th minute, after Florenzi pulled the shirt of Fernando in the box to slow him down. The foul was not originally called but after reviewing the tape, referee Cuneyt Cakir motioned for a penalty kick. Alex Telles stepped up and put Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way to set up the victory.
Porto initially took the lead in the 26th minute through a Tiquinho goal from close range, but Roma took advantage back for the tie with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick goal in the 37th minute.
Moussa Marenga tied the score on aggregate in the 52nd minute with a finish past Olsen but neither side could find another goal to win the game in regulation. Edin Dzeko had two chances go begging.
It all led to the drama of extra time, where Porto completed an impressive comeback in the tie overall. Meanwhile, it’s another tough defeat for Roma in the past week, after a 3-0 loss to Lazio.
Just when all hope seemed lost, the video assistant referee gods smiled down on Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford‘s second half stoppage time penalty kick helped Manchester United advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals. Manchester United won 3-1 on the night with two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s memorable goal.
Few people gave Man United a chance to advance heading into Wednesday’s match at the Parc des Princes. Yet like manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his playing days for Sir Alex Ferguson, the team had a “it ain’t over till it’s over” attitude.
That clearly showed when Lukaku quickly pounced on a poor back pass and scored in just the second minute of the match. Even though Juan Bernat put PSG level on the night and restored the two-goal advantage, Man United continued to attack. Rashford should be credited with a ceremonial assist for Lukaku’s second, cannoning a shot that PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon couldn’t control. That allowed Lukaku to sneak in and poach a second goal.
Although Man United needed only one more goal to advance, PSG picked up its focus and really locked down in the second half. In addition, Kylian Mbappe was a menace for Man United’s defense and it’s a surprise PSG didn’t score a second. Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Di Maria looked to have scored on a beautiful chip before it was called back for offside.
It took a late prayer, maybe literally, from Diogo Dalit on a strike that hit the arm of PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe in the box. Referee Damir Skomina went to review the incident and determined it was a handball, to the shock of the PSG squad and home fans.
Rashford stepped up to the spot and confidently smashed a strike home to give Man United the improbable win.
This game will go down in Manchester United lore as one of those magical European nights, when the Red Devils beat the odds to win. It’s goinf to be a fun night for the Man United fans in Paris and it boosts Solskjaer’s resume even more.
It’s been a goal-packed afternoon so far with five goals between the two matches.
Romelu Lukaku kicked off the action for Manchester United with a quick, second minute finish in a match with three defensive blunders leading to all three goals. Paris Saint-Germain hit back with a goal from Juan Bernat, who ghosted past Eric Bailly to tie the match on the night. Bailly eventually limped off the field, adding to Man United’s injury crisis. He was replaced by Diogo Dalot.
Moments after putting a cross just wide of the post, Marcus Rashford decided to take a strike from distance on the wet pitch, and his calculations proved successful. Gianluigi Buffon was unable to control the dipping strike which struck the ground before the goal, and Lukaku pounced on the rebound to put Man United within a goal of extra time and two goals of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
In the other match of the day, host Porto took the lead in the 26th minute through Tiquinho, which put them in the drivers’ seat to advance on away goals. However, Roma struck back with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick, giving them the one-goal advantage again. De Rossi was substituted just before halftime, with Lorenzo Pellegrini coming off the bench to replace the Roma captain.
Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain’s defenses seemed focused and ready to go in the early part of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchup.
In just the second minute, Man United’s Romelu Lukaku latched on to a poor pass from Thilo Kehrer that was intended for Thiago Silva. Lukaku jumped the pass and zoomed in on goal, rounding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and scored on a tight angle to give Man United the early lead.
Yet PSG reclaimed their two-goal advantage in the 12th minute, when it appeared Eric Bailley completely missed that Juan Bernat was directly behind him. The Spaniard ran right past Bailly and slotted home for an easy goal to make it 1-1.