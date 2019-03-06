Rashford scores penalty kick after controversial VAR decision (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Video assistant refereeing provided Manchester United with a last-minute chance to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.

A late strike by Diogo Dalot struck the arm of Presnel Kimpembe in the box and after a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick. Young Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot and smashed home the goal that secured his side’s place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

PSG dominated the second half and seemed very likely to go through. But Rashford’s third goal gave Manchester United the 3-1 win on the night and got them through on away goals.

Watch the drama as it unfolded below.