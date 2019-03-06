More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Rashford scores penalty kick after controversial VAR decision (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Video assistant refereeing provided Manchester United with a last-minute chance to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.

A late strike by Diogo Dalot struck the arm of Presnel Kimpembe in the box and after a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick. Young Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot and smashed home the goal that secured his side’s place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

[WATCH: All goals between Man United-PSG]

PSG dominated the second half and seemed very likely to go through. But Rashford’s third goal gave Manchester United the 3-1 win on the night and got them through on away goals.

Watch the drama as it unfolded below.

Man United completes incredible comeback over PSG to advance (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 5:28 PM EST
  • Lukaku, Bernat trade goals early
  • Lukaku scores second in 30th minute
  • Rashford scores late penalty kick after controversial VAR decision

Just when all hope seemed lost, the video assistant referee gods smiled down on Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford‘s second half stoppage time penalty kick helped Manchester United advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals. Manchester United won 3-1 on the night with two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s memorable goal.

[VIDEO: Rashford wins it for Man United with late penalty kick]

This story will be updated.

At the Half: Lukaku brace gives Man United hope, Roma stays ahead (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
It’s been a goal-packed afternoon so far with five goals between the two matches.

Romelu Lukaku kicked off the action for Manchester United with a quick, second minute finish in a match with three defensive blunders leading to all three goals. Paris Saint-Germain hit back with a goal from Juan Bernat, who ghosted past Eric Bailly to tie the match on the night. Bailly eventually limped off the field, adding to Man United’s injury crisis. He was replaced by Diogo Dalot.

[VIDEO: Lukaku, Bernat score in game’s opening minutes]

Moments after putting a cross just wide of the post, Marcus Rashford decided to take a strike from distance on the wet pitch, and his calculations proved successful. Gianluigi Buffon was unable to control the dipping strike which struck the ground before the goal, and Lukaku pounced on the rebound to put Man United within a goal of extra time and two goals of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

In the other match of the day, host Porto took the lead in the 26th minute through Tiquinho, which put them in the drivers’ seat to advance on away goals. However, Roma struck back with a Daniele De Rossi penalty kick, giving them the one-goal advantage again. De Rossi was substituted just before halftime, with Lorenzo Pellegrini coming off the bench to replace the Roma captain.

Lukaku, Bernat score in Man United v. PSG’s opening minutes (video)

By Daniel KarellMar 6, 2019, 3:26 PM EST
Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain’s defenses seemed focused and ready to go in the early part of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchup.

In just the second minute, Man United’s Romelu Lukaku latched on to a poor pass from Thilo Kehrer that was intended for Thiago Silva. Lukaku jumped the pass and zoomed in on goal, rounding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and scored on a tight angle to give Man United the early lead.

Yet PSG reclaimed their two-goal advantage in the 12th minute, when it appeared Eric Bailley completely missed that Juan Bernat was directly behind him. The Spaniard ran right past Bailly and slotted home for an easy goal to make it 1-1.

UCL, LIVE: PSG v. Manchester United; Porto-Roma

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hope to spring a monumental moment, even for a club as big as Manchester United, by beating Paris Saint-Germain by two or more goals on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2nd legs ]

United trails 2-0 heading into the Parc des Princes, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Garner, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood.

PSG: Buffon, Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bernat, Kimpembe, Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe

The other second leg finds AS Roma visiting Porto with a 2-1 lead. I Lupi went to the semifinals last season before losing to Liverpool, while Porto seeks its first quarterfinal since 2013-14.

The Portuguese side won the 2003-04 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. Whatever happened to that guy? Dropped off the map, I’d say!

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax clinched quarterfinal spots on Tuesday, the latter reversing a first leg deficit. Will either Roma or United flip the script on Wednesday?