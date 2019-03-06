Rashford scores penalty kick after controversial VAR decision (video)

Video assistant refereeing provided Manchester United with a last-minute chance to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.
A late strike by Diogo Dalot struck the arm of Presnel Kimpembe in the box and after a lengthy VAR review, Manchester United were awarded a penalty kick. Young Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot and smashed home the goal that secured his side’s place in the Champions League quarterfinals.
[WATCH: All goals between Man United-PSG]
PSG dominated the second half and seemed very likely to go through. But Rashford’s third goal gave Manchester United the 3-1 win on the night and got them through on away goals.
Watch the drama as it unfolded below.