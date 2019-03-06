More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Torreira to miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

The red card handed to Lucas Torreira in the North London Derby will stand, his suspension set for three matches.

Torreira, 23, was shown a straight red in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw after sliding studs up into Danny Rose of Tottenham.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

The Uruguayan midfielder has played more than 2,000 minutes across 29 Premier League matches for the Gunners since arriving in August, scoring twice with two assists.

He’ll miss matches against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Everton.

While that will hurt the Gunners chances of cementing a Top Four spot, it will allow Unai Emery to deploy the diminutive star without reservation in the Europa League.

LA Galaxy hopes to reunite Rami with Zlatan, Dos Santos

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The LA Galaxy hopes to convince a World Cup winner to trade Marseille, France, for Carson, California.

Adil Rami, 33, may be rejoining former teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Valencia) in LA.

[ MORE: Mourinho to Real? ]

Rami has a deal with Marseille through 2022, but France Football report says the Galaxy is hoping to land him between July and August this summer.

Rami is 36-times capped by France, scoring a goal against Iceland in 2012. He was a regular starter in two EURO tournaments, but did not see the field as a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Another person will have some L.A. experience to share with Rami, as the defender is said to be dating actress Pamela Anderson.

Bayern takes swipe at Germany coach over dropped players

Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich took a swipe at Germany coach Joachim Loew on Wednesday for the manner and timing of his move to prematurely end the international careers of three of the club’s players.

Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels were all informed Tuesday that they were no longer in Loew’s plans, part of an ongoing shake-up following Germany’s woeful performance at last year’s World Cup.

[ MORE: Real-Ajax recap | Ajax reacts ]

“Basically we do not comment on the sporting decisions of the national coach, but we find the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and the public to be questionable,” Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern also pointed out that Germany’s last game was on Nov. 19 and “the fact the players and public were informed around three months later” before games against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Liverpool in the Champions League “irritates us.”

Loew, however, is expected to name his squad for the team’s next matches in the coming days.

Bayern also paid tribute to its players’ achievements with Germany. All three helped the country win the World Cup in 2014.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Mourinho ‘first option’ for Real Madrid’s next managerial hire

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
3 Comments

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says there’s a very good chance that Jose Mourinho will return to the Bernabeu next season with a healthy transfer budget.

Calling Mourinho “the only manager that Florentino Perez respects,” Calderson says the current Real president is thinking about Mourinho, with Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino also in the picture.

[ MORE: Real-Ajax recap | Ajax reacts ]

“I have no doubt Mourinho is the first option for the president,” Calderon said. “He’s been called in the last weeks.”

Santiago Solari is the current interim boss of Real, who lost to Barcelona twice before growing the losing streak with Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League dismissal at the hands of Ajax.

Calderon expects major changes due to fan and club unrest, saying, “There’s been three or four months moaning now, lamenting and regretting what we did planning this team.”

Real won La Liga in 2011-12 under Mourinho, as well as the 2010-11 Copa del Rey. He left the club after three seasons.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 29

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Can anyone stop Man City besides its schedule? The quadruple is still in play and Pep Guardiola isn’t exactly shying away from his desire to win everything.

[ MORE: Spurs aiming high in UCL ]

City’s back atop our rankings and the Premier League table. Here are the 19 clubs staring up at the reigning champions.

20. Huddersfield Town — Thirteen points back means any hope of a miracle run to safety needs to include a win over Bournemouth this weekend.
Last week: 19
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Can Scott Parker lead a surprise defeat of Leicester? It’s looking like this has to be a win.
Last week: 20
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — Will the Bluebirds catch West Ham sleeping? Points need to come quickly to Wales, who will then face Brighton before two Top Four tests.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Burnley — A trip to wounded Liverpool seems… not ideal.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

16. Southampton — Have to be hoping Spurs are tired from their trip to Germany at midweek.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men would love to take another step toward safety by winning away in the M23 Derby.
Last week: 17
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

14. Newcastle United — West Ham is a quality club and Rafa Benitez will be wondering what he might’ve done had he the resources of Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons.
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

13. Leicester City — So it turns out that win with Brendan Rodgers in the stands gave way to a loss with him planning a trip to Watford. Baby steps this week would be nice.
Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

12. Bournemouth — Didn’t really challenge Man City in a 1-0 loss; Anything less than a decisive win over Huddersfield may see the Cherries dip to a season low.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

11. Crystal Palace — Using the M23 Derby to more or less clinch Premier League safety would be so sweet for Roy Hodgson and Co. given the past two seasons’ ups and downs.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

10. Everton — Will a fine performance in the Merseyside Derby fade into disappointment at Newcastle United? That’s kinda been Everton under Marco Silva, but this late in the season may see the Toffees straighten out the boat.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

9. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo has instilled a battler’s mentality in his men, but consistency has evaded the Midlands bunch. Now comes Chelsea, but fortunately Watford will tangle with Man City.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

8. West Ham United — A 1-0 loss to Man City from sitting a point back of seventh. Look out Cardiff City.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

7. Watford — Still maddeningly inconsistent, yet you wouldn’t bet against them pushing City to the brink this weekend.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

6. Spurs — It’s hard to see this six knowing that Tottenham has thrived in the Champions League, but Spurs have taken one point of nine to throw their Top Four credentials into the frying pan.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

5. Arsenal — If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his late penalty, the Gunners are knocking on the door of third-place Spurs.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — On balance of talent, you’d peg Chelsea to finish Top Four. Will the Blues pass a stiff test from capable visitors Wolves on Sunday?
Last week: 6
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

3. Manchester United — The Red Devils may have a chance to climb level on points with Spurs by beating Arsenal, but a loss at the Emirates may see United as low as sixth. This race for the Top Four is going to be intense.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

2. Liverpool — Believe it or not, the reality that Liverpool should still be able to win the Premier League will be taxed more by its manager’s ability to find the right mentality than its players; The Reds will possibly play a half-dozen more matches than Man City.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

  1. Manchester City — “No excuses,” says Pep Guardiola. City will have them if they fail to win the Premier League, but its boss is striking a pre-emptive note.
    Last week: 2
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3