Torreira to miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can anyone stop Man City besides its schedule? The quadruple is still in play and Pep Guardiola isn’t exactly shying away from his desire to win everything.

[ MORE: Spurs aiming high in UCL ]

City’s back atop our rankings and the Premier League table. Here are the 19 clubs staring up at the reigning champions.

20. Huddersfield Town — Thirteen points back means any hope of a miracle run to safety needs to include a win over Bournemouth this weekend.

Last week: 19

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Can Scott Parker lead a surprise defeat of Leicester? It’s looking like this has to be a win.

Last week: 20

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — Will the Bluebirds catch West Ham sleeping? Points need to come quickly to Wales, who will then face Brighton before two Top Four tests.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Burnley — A trip to wounded Liverpool seems… not ideal.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

16. Southampton — Have to be hoping Spurs are tired from their trip to Germany at midweek.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Chris Hughton‘s men would love to take another step toward safety by winning away in the M23 Derby.

Last week: 17

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

14. Newcastle United — West Ham is a quality club and Rafa Benitez will be wondering what he might’ve done had he the resources of Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons.

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

13. Leicester City — So it turns out that win with Brendan Rodgers in the stands gave way to a loss with him planning a trip to Watford. Baby steps this week would be nice.

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 13



12. Bournemouth — Didn’t really challenge Man City in a 1-0 loss; Anything less than a decisive win over Huddersfield may see the Cherries dip to a season low.

Last week: 13

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

11. Crystal Palace — Using the M23 Derby to more or less clinch Premier League safety would be so sweet for Roy Hodgson and Co. given the past two seasons’ ups and downs.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

10. Everton — Will a fine performance in the Merseyside Derby fade into disappointment at Newcastle United? That’s kinda been Everton under Marco Silva, but this late in the season may see the Toffees straighten out the boat.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

9. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo has instilled a battler’s mentality in his men, but consistency has evaded the Midlands bunch. Now comes Chelsea, but fortunately Watford will tangle with Man City.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 13



8. West Ham United — A 1-0 loss to Man City from sitting a point back of seventh. Look out Cardiff City.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

7. Watford — Still maddeningly inconsistent, yet you wouldn’t bet against them pushing City to the brink this weekend.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

6. Spurs — It’s hard to see this six knowing that Tottenham has thrived in the Champions League, but Spurs have taken one point of nine to throw their Top Four credentials into the frying pan.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 8



5. Arsenal — If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his late penalty, the Gunners are knocking on the door of third-place Spurs.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — On balance of talent, you’d peg Chelsea to finish Top Four. Will the Blues pass a stiff test from capable visitors Wolves on Sunday?

Last week: 6

Season high: 1

Season low: 7

3. Manchester United — The Red Devils may have a chance to climb level on points with Spurs by beating Arsenal, but a loss at the Emirates may see United as low as sixth. This race for the Top Four is going to be intense.

Last week: 3

Season high: 3

Season low: 14

2. Liverpool — Believe it or not, the reality that Liverpool should still be able to win the Premier League will be taxed more by its manager’s ability to find the right mentality than its players; The Reds will possibly play a half-dozen more matches than Man City.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

Manchester City — “No excuses,” says Pep Guardiola. City will have them if they fail to win the Premier League, but its boss is striking a pre-emptive note.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Follow @NicholasMendola