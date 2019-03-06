More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

UCL, LIVE: PSG v. Manchester United; Porto-Roma

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hope to spring a monumental moment, even for a club as big as Manchester United, by beating Paris Saint-Germain by two or more goals on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2nd legs ]

United trails 2-0 heading into the Parc des Princes, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Garner, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood.

PSG: Buffon, Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bernat, Kimpembe, Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe

The other second leg finds AS Roma visiting Porto with a 2-1 lead. I Lupi went to the semifinals last season before losing to Liverpool, while Porto seeks its first quarterfinal since 2013-14.

The Portuguese side won the 2003-04 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. Whatever happened to that guy? Dropped off the map, I’d say!

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax clinched quarterfinal spots on Tuesday, the latter reversing a first leg deficit. Will either Roma or United flip the script on Wednesday?

Torreira to miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

The red card handed to Lucas Torreira in the North London Derby will stand, his suspension set for three matches.

Torreira, 23, was shown a straight red in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw after sliding studs up into Danny Rose of Tottenham.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

The Uruguayan midfielder has played more than 2,000 minutes across 29 Premier League matches for the Gunners since arriving in August, scoring twice with two assists.

He’ll miss matches against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Everton.

While that will hurt the Gunners chances of cementing a Top Four spot, it will allow Unai Emery to deploy the diminutive star without reservation in the Europa League.

LA Galaxy hopes to reunite Rami with Zlatan, Dos Santos

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The LA Galaxy hopes to convince a World Cup winner to trade Marseille, France, for Carson, California.

Adil Rami, 33, may be rejoining former teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Valencia) in LA.

[ MORE: Mourinho to Real? ]

Rami has a deal with Marseille through 2022, but France Football report says the Galaxy is hoping to land him between July and August this summer.

Rami is 36-times capped by France, scoring a goal against Iceland in 2012. He was a regular starter in two EURO tournaments, but did not see the field as a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Another person will have some L.A. experience to share with Rami, as the defender is said to be dating actress Pamela Anderson.

Bayern takes swipe at Germany coach over dropped players

Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich took a swipe at Germany coach Joachim Loew on Wednesday for the manner and timing of his move to prematurely end the international careers of three of the club’s players.

Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels were all informed Tuesday that they were no longer in Loew’s plans, part of an ongoing shake-up following Germany’s woeful performance at last year’s World Cup.

[ MORE: Real-Ajax recap | Ajax reacts ]

“Basically we do not comment on the sporting decisions of the national coach, but we find the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and the public to be questionable,” Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern also pointed out that Germany’s last game was on Nov. 19 and “the fact the players and public were informed around three months later” before games against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Liverpool in the Champions League “irritates us.”

Loew, however, is expected to name his squad for the team’s next matches in the coming days.

Bayern also paid tribute to its players’ achievements with Germany. All three helped the country win the World Cup in 2014.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Mourinho ‘first option’ for Real Madrid’s next managerial hire

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
3 Comments

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says there’s a very good chance that Jose Mourinho will return to the Bernabeu next season with a healthy transfer budget.

Calling Mourinho “the only manager that Florentino Perez respects,” Calderson says the current Real president is thinking about Mourinho, with Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino also in the picture.

[ MORE: Real-Ajax recap | Ajax reacts ]

“I have no doubt Mourinho is the first option for the president,” Calderon said. “He’s been called in the last weeks.”

Santiago Solari is the current interim boss of Real, who lost to Barcelona twice before growing the losing streak with Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League dismissal at the hands of Ajax.

Calderon expects major changes due to fan and club unrest, saying, “There’s been three or four months moaning now, lamenting and regretting what we did planning this team.”

Real won La Liga in 2011-12 under Mourinho, as well as the 2010-11 Copa del Rey. He left the club after three seasons.