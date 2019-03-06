UCL, LIVE: PSG v. Manchester United; Porto-Roma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hope to spring a monumental moment, even for a club as big as Manchester United, by beating Paris Saint-Germain by two or more goals on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2nd legs ]

United trails 2-0 heading into the Parc des Princes, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Garner, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood.

PSG: Buffon, Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bernat, Kimpembe, Verratti, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe

The other second leg finds AS Roma visiting Porto with a 2-1 lead. I Lupi went to the semifinals last season before losing to Liverpool, while Porto seeks its first quarterfinal since 2013-14.

The Portuguese side won the 2003-04 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. Whatever happened to that guy? Dropped off the map, I’d say!

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax clinched quarterfinal spots on Tuesday, the latter reversing a first leg deficit. Will either Roma or United flip the script on Wednesday?

