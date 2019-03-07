More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Could fourth place in Premier League go to Europa League?

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
Wanna get nuts?

There’s a scenario in which the Premier League powers’ annual goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via the Top Four goes up in smoke.

With only two PL clubs seemingly certain to finish in the Top Four — Liverpool and Manchester City — the race for the third is the one to watch in terms of UCL certainty.

Why? If the Premier League’s fifth- and sixth-placed teams win the Champions League and Europa League, then the fourth-placed team will be bumped down to the Europa.

The odds of a PL club winning the UEL are very good, with Chelsea the oddsmakers’ favorite and Arsenal in the Top Three (Napoli is also considered a contender).

And should Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the UCL but finish outside the Top Four? Then place No. 4 in the PL is a UEL gig.

United has the worst schedule congestion of all Top Four contenders, and is the only one to face three other Top Six sides the rest of the way, so the idea of United somehow winning the UCL and finishing fifth or sixth is far from improbable.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76 20 56 14-0-1 9-2-3 71
 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 64 15 49 12-2-0 9-5-1 70
 Tottenham Hotspur 29 20 1 8 56 30 26 9-1-4 11-0-4 61
 Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58 38 20 8-5-1 9-2-4 58
 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61 39 22 12-2-1 5-4-5 57
 Chelsea 28 17 5 6 49 30 19 9-4-1 8-1-5 56

Stade Rennes beats Arsenal in 1st leg (video)

AP Photo / David Vincent
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
  • Iwobi scores within three minutes
  • Sokratis sent off after second yellow
  • Bourigeaud scores terrific equalizer
  • Monreal own goal puts Rennes in front

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr scored and Arsenal conceded an own goal in a soft 3-1 loss to Stade Rennes at Rhazoan Park in the first leg of the Europa League’s Round of 16 on Thursday.

Alex Iwobi scored what could be a critical away goal should Arsenal regroup for Thursday’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

It started so well, with Iwobi’s mishit cross skipping off the post and into the goal following a 1-2 with Nacho Monreal in the 4th minute.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos then saw yellow for a foul on the edge of the area, a precursor to his sending off under 10 minutes later.

Hatem Ben Arfa sent Ismaila Sarr toward Sokratis, and the Greek defender took down the young Senegalese striker for his second yellow.

That’s when Rennes struck, with Bourigeaud collecting a free kick rebound off the wall and sending a beauty past Petr Cech.

Beauty may be an understatement.

Monreal turned a Mehdi Zeffane cross into his own goal to give Rennes its first lead of the afternoon.

James Lea Siliki completed the scoring with a cross that Sarr turned beyond Cech with a strong header.

UEFA begins Financial Fair Play investigation of Man City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Manchester City regarding a potential breach of Financial Fair Play.

City was sanctioned in 2014, but that punishment was later eased by UEFA.

From UEFA.com:

The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.

UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

Here is Man City’s statement:

Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.

Roma fires Eusebio Di Francesco amidst Ranieri reports

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
AS Roma has fired manager Eusebio Di Francesco in the wake of a UEFA Champions League exit and league loss to rivals Lazio.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I’d like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment,” said Roma chairman Jim Pallotta. “Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club’s needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future.”

Di Francesco led Roma to a third-place finish last season and a berth in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. This year, i Lupi is in a battle for third and exited the UCL in the Round of 16, falling to Porto on Wednesday.

It’s a bit harsh on the former Roma player, who took over a club that sold Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger and watched as Alisson Becker and Radja Nainngolan were sold this summer.

Claudio Ranieri is a rumored replacement for Di Francesco.

Europa League, LIVE — Arsenal, Chelsea begin Last 16

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Two Premier League giants begin the next step Thursday in their quests to win the Europa League and ensure a spot in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal looks to bounce back from a disappointing North London Derby draw, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil will start in Rennes.

Arsenal lineup: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Suarez, Nketiah.

That kicks off at 12:55 p.m. ET, while fellow London club Chelsea is at home just over two hours later.

The Blues host Dynamo Kiev at 3 p.m. ET. Here is the Chelsea lineup: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Luiz, Zappacosta, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud.

Full schedule

12:55 p.m. ET
Sevilla v. Slavia Prague
Dinamo Zagreb v. Benfica
Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Villarreal
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Inter Milan
Rennes v. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET
Napoli v. Red Bull Salzburg
Chelsea v. Dynamo Kiev
Valencia v. FC Krasnodar