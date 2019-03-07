Report: Jose Mourinho to take over at Real Madrid

Real Madrid is going back to the well. The Jose Mourinho well.
The Special One seems to have been given an audition at the highest level, as Goal.com reports that Mourinho will take over at Real Madrid after Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League to cap an embarrassing 10 days.
Madrid lost two El Clasicos with Barcelona in one week, falling in league play and in the Copa del Rey. After dropping 12 points behind Barcelona in the league table, the lone competition remaining for Madrid to hang its hat on was the Champions League. However, they bombed out of that too, falling to Ajax 4-1 in the Round of 16 to end their three-year run as Champions League title holders. After the dust had settled, defender Dani Carvajal summed up the disastrous stretch, saying, “our season is over.”
Now, with little to play for except securing next season’s Champions League place, the report states that Real Madrid will axe current manager Santiago Solari and install Mourinho as the new Madrid boss through the end of the season. It will be Mourinho’s second stint in charge of Real Madrid, having led the Spanish giants from 2010-2013, winning the league title in his second season but fell in the semifinals of the Champions League in all three years.
Mourinho has seen his managerial career slip over the past four years during his time in the Premier League. After winning the Premier League title in 2015 in his second season back with Chelsea, he was dismissed the following December with the club off to a disastrous start to the year. He joined Manchester United but failed to return that club back to its glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Europa League and the EFL Cup but unable to push the Red Devils back up the league table. He was dismissed back in December of 2018 with the club 19 points off the lead.
Since his dismissal from Manchester United, the Red Devils have climbed back up the table under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, leaving Mourinho with further egg on his face.
The Goal report states that Solari will be dismissed after this weekend’s match against Real Valladolid and Mourinho will be immediately installed as manager. If true, Solari will have lasted less than a year in the position, taking over on an interim basis for Julen Lopetegui in October and installed as permanent manager two weeks later. Goal goes on to report that Mourinho will be installed as manager through the end of the season, although the club’s first choice as long-term boss is the hope of convincing Zinedine Zidane to return.