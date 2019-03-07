More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Roma fires Eusebio Di Francesco amidst Ranieri reports

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
AS Roma has fired manager Eusebio Di Francesco in the wake of a UEFA Champions League exit and league loss to rivals Lazio.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I’d like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment,” said Roma chairman Jim Pallotta. “Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club’s needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future.”

Di Francesco led Roma to a third-place finish last season and a berth in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. This year, i Lupi is in a battle for third and exited the UCL in the Round of 16, falling to Porto on Wednesday.

It’s a bit harsh on the former Roma player, who took over a club that sold Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger and watched as Alisson Becker and Radja Nainngolan were sold this summer.

Claudio Ranieri is a rumored replacement for Di Francesco.

Stade Rennes beats Arsenal in 1st leg (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
  • Iwobi scores within three minutes
  • Sokratis sent off after second yellow
  • Bourigeaud scores terrific equalizer
  • Monreal own goal puts Rennes in front

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr scored and Arsenal conceded an own goal in a soft 3-1 loss to Stade Rennes at Rhazoan Park in the first leg of the Europa League’s Round of 16 on Thursday.

Alex Iwobi scored what could be a critical away goal should Arsenal regroup for Thursday’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

It started so well, with Iwobi’s mishit cross skipping off the post and into the goal following a 1-2 with Nacho Monreal in the 4th minute.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos then saw yellow for a foul on the edge of the area, a precursor to his sending off under 10 minutes later.

Hatem Ben Arfa sent Ismaila Sarr toward Sokratis, and the Greek defender took down the young Senegalese striker for his second yellow.

That’s when Rennes struck, with Bourigeaud collecting a free kick rebound off the wall and sending a beauty past Petr Cech.

Beauty may be an understatement.

Monreal turned a Mehdi Zeffane cross into his own goal to give Rennes its first lead of the afternoon.

James Lea Siliki completed the scoring with a cross that Sarr turned beyond Cech with a strong header.

UEFA begins Financial Fair Play investigation of Man City

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Manchester City regarding a potential breach of Financial Fair Play.

City was sanctioned in 2014, but that punishment was later eased by UEFA.

From UEFA.com:

The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.

UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

Here is Man City’s statement:

Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.

Europa League, LIVE — Arsenal, Chelsea begin Last 16

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Two Premier League giants begin the next step Thursday in their quests to win the Europa League and ensure a spot in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal looks to bounce back from a disappointing North London Derby draw, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil will start in Rennes.

Arsenal lineup: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Suarez, Nketiah.

That kicks off at 12:55 p.m. ET, while fellow London club Chelsea is at home just over two hours later.

The Blues host Dynamo Kiev at 3 p.m. ET. Here is the Chelsea lineup: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Luiz, Zappacosta, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud.

Full schedule

12:55 p.m. ET
Sevilla v. Slavia Prague
Dinamo Zagreb v. Benfica
Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Villarreal
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Inter Milan
Rennes v. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET
Napoli v. Red Bull Salzburg
Chelsea v. Dynamo Kiev
Valencia v. FC Krasnodar

FIFA council to assess 2022 World Cup expansion study next week

Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
An agenda for FIFA’s ruling council says plans to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams will be assessed at next week’s meeting.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said fast-tracking the increase which was due to start at the 2026 tournament, would require using additional countries beyond Qatar.

Qatar’s infrastructure is already stretched for the Middle East’s first World Cup, currently scheduled for 32 teams playing 64 games in 28 days.

To fit in 16 additional games, FIFA is looking at using Kuwait and Oman, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

FIFA council members are yet to be provided with the feasibility study on World Cup expansion that will be discussed on March 15 in Miami.

The council will also discuss Infantino’s desire to expand the Club World Cup and launch a Global Nations League, plans that have stalled amid European opposition.