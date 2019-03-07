More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Top Five Premier League storylines: Week 30

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
After a crazy week in European play that saw Manchester United come back to beat PSG, Tottenham defeat Dortmund, Man City win a wild one against Schalke, Arsenal fall to Stade Rennais, and Chelsea hammer FC Salzburg, the teams return to league action in the English top flight.

The Premier League title race returns to focus as Manchester City has taken control with Liverpool slipping in form. While the Reds lick their wounds, the teams at the bottom also face a perilous home stretch of the season.

Below are a look at the top five storylines ahead of this weekend.

Champions League spot on the line at the Emirates
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Manchester United

While much of the focus the last few weeks has been the race at the top of the table, the battle for the final Champions League place has been just as fierce, and there is a critical matchup in that contest on Sunday. Manchester United, on the backs of its improbable escape midweek in Champions League play, takes on Arsenal at the Emirates with any potential winner claiming the advantage in the struggle for fourth. The visitors currently hold just a one-point lead, so victory by either side would change the course of the season’s final two months.

Man City can tighten Premier League control
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City v. Watford

After taking a one-point lead atop the Premier League table and meandering to a 3-2 victory over Schalke in Champions League play midweek, City now hosts Watford at the Etihad looking to strengthen its hold at the league summit. It will be a tough test against a Hornets side that has won four of its last five. Without Fernandinho, Manchester City will have to earn all three points to avoid remaining vulnerable to a quick stay at the top.

Pochettino returns to St. Mary’s… in the stands
Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs boss has two wins and two draws at St. Mary’s since joining Tottenham from Southampton in 2014, but this time he will be forced to look on from the crowd after being handed a two-match touchline ban for his clash with the referee last time out against Burnley. While Spurs now are out of the title race, they must focus on fending off Manchester United and Arsenal below them or risk finding themselves on the less desirable end of one of the more notable Premier League collapses in recent memory.

Southampton, meanwhile, continues to battle relegation and will be motivated to earn a shock result for the home fans as they sit just two points above the drop in 17th. After nearly pulling off a result against Manchester United last time out, Southampton is not to be taken lightly by the Saints’ former boss.

Liverpool clinging to title hopes
Sunday, 7 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Burnley

The Reds may have fallen out of the lead, but just a point back of an injury-riddled Manchester City, the race is far from over. Facing a Burnley team that’s tasted two defeats in a row, Liverpool can meet the perfect opportunity to get back on track. The Reds saw a 10-point gap at the top closed after dropping points in three of their last five league matches, facing an inconsistency that plagued them last season as well. Any more dropped points against a vulnerable Man City squad could see the window of opportunity close as Pep Guardiola tightens his grip around the trophy.

Everton looks to return to form
Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Everton

The Toffees have just one win in their last five and visit a surging Newcastle side that has pulled itself away from the drop in another second half Rafa Benitez masterclass. The Magpies fell to West Ham on the road last time out, but have won their last four home matches to leap into 14th, six points above the relegation zone. As Everton flirts with a bottom-half table position, the 10th-placed Toffees must regain their form in a hostile environment.

Belgian midfielder Fellaini retires from international duty

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
After leaving Manchester United this past summer for a big-money move to Chinese club Shandong Luneng, midfielder Marouane Fellaini has decided to call time on his international career as well, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has accumulated 88 caps for the Belgian national team, seeing time in both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring a goal in both events. His international call-up in 2007 coincides with the beginning of the Belgian “golden generation” that features the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Moussa Dembele, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, and a host of other highly talented players all around the same age.

That culminated with a third-place finish in the World Cup in Russia this past summer, their best-ever finish in a World Cup.

“After twelve years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football,” Fellaini wrote on his social media post. “It has not been an easy decision for me and not one I take lightly however I feel that the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of Belgian players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.”

“I have many amazing memories with the Red Devils from my debut in 2007 to last year’s World Cup in Russia and I am very proud Belgium is currently No 1 in FIFA’s world rankings. I want to thank all those who have been part of my international career especially my team mates, many of whom will be friends for life and all the coaches I have worked with. I would like to also thank all the Belgian fans who have travelled the world to support us.”

Fellaini leaves Belgium as they are getting set to begin qualification for the Euro 2020 tournament. They take on Russia and Cyprus in the upcoming international break in late March, with qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland on the docket in June.

Europa League: Inter held, Napoli wins big, Benfica beaten

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Arsenal slumped to a 3-1 defeat on the road at Stade Rennais in the first leg of Europa Round of 16 play, while Chelsea hammered Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in a comprehensive victory.

The Gunners put forth a dismal performance in France, with Mesut Ozil the scapegoat again, putting together an uninspiring performance up front. Nacho Monreal gifted Rennais the lead with an odd own-goal and Rennais scored an important third as Ismaila Sarr beat Aaron Ramsey to a header at the back post in the 88th minute. Arsenal would have fancied its chances down 2-1 heading home, but they now have a two-goal deficit to make up.

Chelsea, meanwhile, enjoyed a dominating display at Stamford Bridge, taking a significant lead with them into the second leg in the Ukraine. Pedro scored the opener on a wonderful flick from Olivier Giroud, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi added the cherry on top as the Blues were in charge throughout. Chelsea finished the match with eight shots on target and held Dynamo to none.

Marcelo Brozovic missed a penalty and Ivan Perisic was yanked with an injury as a poor Inter performance resulted in a 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the penalty area on 22 minutes running away from goal chasing a loose ball, leading to Brozovic’s attempt from the spot, but his penalty was low and weak, and Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp dove to reach it for the save. In the 59th minute, Perisic was withdrawn after an injury, replaced by Antonio Candreva. Perisic has been a critical player for Inter this season, playing 2,511 minutes out of a possible 3,240 across all competitions.

Inter was lucky to escape with the draw, as Frankfurt had a goal disallowed in the 50th minute for an interfering player standing in an offside position, while defender Martin Hinteregger missed a wide open header in the 69th minute. Samir Handanovic was required in the 89th minute as he made a fingertip save on a shot by Luka Jovic.

Napoli blitzed FC Salzburg with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes and cruised to a 3-0 win. Arkadiusz Milik found himself free on goal after a beautiful feed from Dries Mertens for the opener just 10 minutes in, while Fabian Ruiz volleyed in Napoli’s second eight minutes later. The Italians found a third just before the hour mark, with Mario Rui’s deep cross headed into his own net by Jerome Onguene.

Valencia grabbed two early goals at home on a brace by Spanish international Rodrigo, but Russian side Krasnodar picked up an important away goal in a 2-1 finish. Rodrigo’s first was a wonderful curler unleashed at the top of the box and finishing in the top-left corner of the net in the 12th minute. He doubled Valencia’s lead in the 24th minute with a powerful low finish on a cross from Toni Lato. The visitors picked up the important consolation just past the hour mark as Viktor Claesson beat Cristiano Piccini to a long ball and muscled the Valencia defender off the ball for a fastbreak finish.

Dinamo Zagreb topped Benfica in Croatia 1-0 on a penalty by Bruno Petkovic in the 38th minute. Benfica held 65% of possession but managed just two shots on target and conceded the penalty when Ruben Dias barged over Dani Olmo in the penalty area.

Sevilla drew 2-2 at home with Slavia Prague with all four goals scored in a wild first half. Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the opening minute of the match, threaded through after a turnover in midfield to put Sevilla 1-0 up after just 24 seconds. The visitors drew back level in the 25th minute, but Munir El Haddadi put Sevilla back up just three minutes later, volleying home a corner with power. Alex Kral levelled things up again in the 39th minute on a hilarious goal that saw the ball ping off his neck unintentionally, looping into the top corner.

That was all for the scoring, as Sevilla pushed for a winner with nine total shots including four on target, while holding Slavia Prague to no shots on target in the second half. The final result is a win for Slavia Prague who heads home with a pair of away goals.

Villareal went into halftime level with Zenit St. Petersburg 1-1 and came away with a 3-1 win after second-half goals from Gerard Moreno and Manuel Morlanes. Moreno headed home Pablo Fornals’ cross in the 64th minute to give Villareal the lead, while Morlanes blasted his low effort through traffic in the 71st minute to seal the win. Sardar Azmoun and Vicente Iborra had cancelled each other out in the first half.

Chelsea pummels Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in Europa League

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Pedro got the party started in the 17th minute, and Chelsea never looked back as they grabbed a 3-0 first leg lead over Dynamo Kiev in Europa League play on Thursday.

After Arsenal fell to Stade Rennais earlier in the day, the Premier League needed a Europa League champion and the Blues were just that. They beat Dynamo into submission, finishing with 60% of possession and topping the Ukranian side 8-0 in shots on target.

Pedro’s opener came on an absolutely stunning feed from Olivier Giroud as the Frenchman back-heeled the ball through the legs of Artem Shabanov. With Chelsea in front, they proved relentless as the match went on.

The second came on a free-kick from Willian in the 65th minute, finding the top-left corner with a delivery over the top of the wall, as Dynamo goalkeeper Denys Boyko was rooted to the spot. The goal for Willian mirrored the Brazilian’s free-kick he deposited in 2015 against Dynamo in Champions League play.

To finish things off, Callum Hudson-Odoi completed the scoreline in the 90th minute, an important goal that will give Maurizio Sarri the ability to take his foot off the gas pedal a bit in the second leg. It began on a long-ball by Pedro from near the halfway line on the right flank, finding a streaking Ruben Loftus-Cheek down the middle. He tapped beautifully to Hudson-Odoi crossing behind, and his finish tucked inside the far post.

The second leg takes place next Thursday in Kiev, and while the Blues already enjoy a healthy lead, even one away goal would almost surely finish it off barring an absolute defensive nightmare on the road.

Report: Jose Mourinho to take over at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Real Madrid is going back to the well. The Jose Mourinho well.

The Special One seems to have been given an audition at the highest level, as Goal.com reports that Mourinho will take over at Real Madrid after Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League to cap an embarrassing 10 days.

Madrid lost two El Clasicos with Barcelona in one week, falling in league play and in the Copa del Rey. After dropping 12 points behind Barcelona in the league table, the lone competition remaining for Madrid to hang its hat on was the Champions League. However, they bombed out of that too, falling to Ajax 4-1 in the Round of 16 to end their three-year run as Champions League title holders. After the dust had settled, defender Dani Carvajal summed up the disastrous stretch, saying, “our season is over.”

Now, with little to play for except securing next season’s Champions League place, the report states that Real Madrid will axe current manager Santiago Solari and install Mourinho as the new Madrid boss through the end of the season. It will be Mourinho’s second stint in charge of Real Madrid, having led the Spanish giants from 2010-2013, winning the league title in his second season but fell in the semifinals of the Champions League in all three years.

Mourinho has seen his managerial career slip over the past four years during his time in the Premier League. After winning the Premier League title in 2015 in his second season back with Chelsea, he was dismissed the following December with the club off to a disastrous start to the year. He joined Manchester United but failed to return that club back to its glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Europa League and the EFL Cup but unable to push the Red Devils back up the league table. He was dismissed back in December of 2018 with the club 19 points off the lead.

Since his dismissal from Manchester United, the Red Devils have climbed back up the table under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, leaving Mourinho with further egg on his face.

The Goal report states that Solari will be dismissed after this weekend’s match against Real Valladolid and Mourinho will be immediately installed as manager. If true, Solari will have lasted less than a year in the position, taking over on an interim basis for Julen Lopetegui in October and installed as permanent manager two weeks later. Goal goes on to report that Mourinho will be installed as manager through the end of the season, although the club’s first choice as long-term boss is the hope of convincing Zinedine Zidane to return.