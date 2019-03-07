UEFA begins Financial Fair Play investigation of Man City

UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Manchester City regarding a potential breach of Financial Fair Play.
City was sanctioned in 2014, but that punishment was later eased by UEFA.
The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.
UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.
Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.