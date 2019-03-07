More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Yedlin pleads new Rafa deal: ‘He has brought Newcastle together’

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 10:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

USMNT fullback DeAndre Yedlin is hoping Newcastle United’s hierarchy can meet Rafa Benitez‘s demands and keep the Spaniard around St. James’ Park for a long time.

[ MORE: Pochettino on touch line ban ]

Yedlin, 25, has become a Premier League regular after helping Newcastle to promotion, and Benitez has turned the flier into a much-improved defender.

But owner Mike Ashley’s general reluctance to improve the team has Benitez questioning whether to consider a new contract with the Magpies despite a clear appreciation for the city and club.

Yedlin could hardly have better words for his boss. From The Chronicle:

“I think everyone has seen how he has brought the city together,” Yedlin said. “Even though we may not have started the season the best, we’ve ended it very well so I think, yeah, it’s very important. As we all know, all the fans love him, the players love him and it would be great if he stayed.”

Yedlin has appeared 91 times for Newcastle since arriving from Spurs, and counts 83 Premier League experiences between the Magpies, rivals Sunderland, and Tottenham Hotspur.

He’s struggling this season, mostly in defense, but has become more positionally responsible. That should help the USMNT, even if it…. hasn’t been translating to recent appearances.

FIFA council to assess 2022 WCup expansion study next week

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

An agenda for FIFA’s ruling council says plans to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams will be assessed at next week’s meeting.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said fast-tracking the increase which was due to start at the 2026 tournament, would require using additional countries beyond Qatar.

[ MORE: Yedlin wants Rafa stay ]

Qatar’s infrastructure is already stretched for the Middle East’s first World Cup, currently scheduled for 32 teams playing 64 games in 28 days.

To fit in 16 additional games, FIFA is looking at using Kuwait and Oman, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

FIFA council members are yet to be provided with the feasibility study on World Cup expansion that will be discussed on March 15 in Miami.

The council will also discuss Infantino’s desire to expand the Club World Cup and launch a Global Nations League, plans that have stalled amid European opposition.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Noted: There’s a chance 4th place in Premier League goes to Europa League

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

Wanna get nuts?

There’s a scenario in which the Premier League powers’ annual goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via the Top Four goes up in smoke.

With only two PL clubs seemingly certain to finish in the Top Four — Liverpool and Manchester City — the race for the third is the one to watch in terms of UCL certainty.

[ MORE: Pochettino on touch line ban ]

Why? If the Premier League’s fifth- and sixth-placed teams win the Champions League and Europa League, then the fourth-placed team will be bumped down to the Europa.

The odds of a PL club winning the UEL are very good, with Chelsea the oddsmakers’ favorite and Arsenal in the Top Three (Napoli is also considered a contender).

And should Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the UCL but finish outside the Top Four? Then place No. 4 in the PL is a UEL gig.

United has the worst schedule congestion of all Top Four contenders, and is the only one to face three other Top Six sides the rest of the way, so the idea of United somehow winning the UCL and finishing fifth or sixth is far from improbable.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76 20 56 14-0-1 9-2-3 71
 Liverpool 29 21 7 1 64 15 49 12-2-0 9-5-1 70
 Tottenham Hotspur 29 20 1 8 56 30 26 9-1-4 11-0-4 61
 Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58 38 20 8-5-1 9-2-4 58
 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61 39 22 12-2-1 5-4-5 57
 Chelsea 28 17 5 6 49 30 19 9-4-1 8-1-5 56

Pochettino ‘still loves’ Southampton; ‘shocked’ by touchline ban

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino is looking forward to his latest return to St. Mary’s, and thinks his former club is in good hands.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss led Southampton from 2013-14, leaving Saints for his current position.

[ RECAP: BVB 0-1 Spurs ]

“Poch” won’t be on the touch line for the match, as he was handed a two-match ban for a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley. The manager says he’s “shocked” at the punishment, and waiting for an explanation on why he’s been dealt with so harshly.

“This is my first time that maybe I wasn’t completely right in behavior, but I think it is too much,” he said. “I feel a little bit sad and disappointed with the punishment. It’s unbelievable.”

Southampton is in another relegation battle, but has turned its fortunes around since appointing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Pochettino backed Hasenhuttl and says this weekend’s match will be a big test for his men. He hopes Saints do well… in all the other matches of their season, of course.

“A lot of people were disappointed when I left the club and they are not going to forgive, but I still love them. In one year and a half I spent there, it was a great experience. For different circumstances that are difficult to understand, I left the club.

“I cried a lot when I left, my family too. It was one of the most important periods in my life. I hope we beat them Saturday, but I wish all the best to them.”

Reports: Roma seeks Ranieri to replace Di Francesco

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 8:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

AS Roma is taking a “What have you done for me lately?” approach to its managerial position after losing to Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

[ MORE: 2nd leg recap ]

A semifinalist one season ago, Eusebio Di Francesco will reportedly be fired by i Lupi after coughing up a 2-1 first leg lead in Portugal on Thursday.

And a former Premier League champion may be first in line to replace him.

Claudio Ranieri is the favorite to replace Di Francesco, and there’s talk that a managerial change could happen very soon despite some pleas to keep the current manager until the end of the Serie A season.

Cristian Panucci and Roberto Donadoni are also named as potential successors to Di Francesco.

Roma sold Alisson Becker, Radja Nainngolan, and Kevin Strootman last summer, and Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger, and Leandro Paredes the prior summer.

Di Francesco led a 3rd place Serie A run last season, losing in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, and the UCL semifinals v. Liverpool. This season, Roma is again battling for third, and lost in the Coppa’s quarterfinals, and UCL Round of 16.

Ranieri was fired by Fulham last month as the Premier League outfit labors in the relegation zone, and served in the same position at Nantes after leading Leicester City to its amazing PL title.

He’s played and managed Roma, leading a Serie A title push for the club in 2010 (ultimately falling short to Inter Milan).

The firing would be harsh on Di Francesco, who came within an extra time penalty of penalty kicks and another UCL quarterfinal. He would become one of the top available managers on the market.