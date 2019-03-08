FIFA refuse to freeze Chelsea’s transfer ban

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s transfer ban now seems slightly more definitive than it did a few days ago.

FIFA have confirmed that they will not suspend Chelsea’s ban on signing and registering new players while the club appeal their one-year transfer ban.

In previous cases involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, an appeal led to clubs buying plenty of players in their final transfer window before they were banned. In a way, stockpiling talent to counteract a ban on transfers.

However, Chelsea will not be able to do this and their transfer ban will kick in for this summer and the January 2020 window.

“We can confirm that the Chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the application for provisional measures filed by Chelsea FC in relation to the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” FIFA said in a statement.

Chelsea can still appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but unlike the Spanish clubs they will now have to prepare to not sign a single player until the summer of 2020.

The Premier League club were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows (so, until the summer of 2020) for allegedly breaking FIFA’s laws around signing overseas players under the age of 18.

Chelsea previously released a statement saying they “categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.”

Chelsea are accused of breaking FIFA’s rules over 29 players they signed under the age of 18.

The results of a three-year investigation into the signing of players under the age of 18 led to FIFA imposing the two-window transfer ban on the west London club, while they have also been fined $600,000 along with the English Football Association who have been fined $509,000.

It is illegal under rules for clubs to sign foreign players unless their family move for non-soccer reasons, the club is within 100km of the players’ home or if the clubs they are transferring to are both in the EU and the player is aged 16-18. In the latter case there are several guidelines which must be followed including housing, education and living fees.

