Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool return cut short

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in his first game in 11 months on Friday, as the Liverpool midfielder appeared for their U23 side against Derby County.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, was supposed to play the first 45 minutes of the game but he came off after 40 minutes and was shown clutching his left hamstring at times during the first half.

The Ox signalled that he wanted to come off just before the break and didn’t look too happy as he trotted off the pitch.

Our partners at Sky Sports have footage of the moment Oxlade-Chamberlain’s involvement in the game came to an end.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to clutch his hamstring before being substituted in his return from long-term injury for Liverpool Under-23's — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2019

Reporters at the game said the England international walked straight off the pitch with a physio and headed back to the dressing room area, but seemed to be moving okay.

After the serious knee injury he suffered in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Roma last April, this was one of the final steps in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recovery.

It is not uncommon for a player to be overcautious in these situations, so watch this space.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be sweating on the latest diagnosis on Oxlade-Chamberlain, as having the combative midfielder available for the final months of the season would be a massive boost for Liverpool’s manager.

