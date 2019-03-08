More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool return cut short

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in his first game in 11 months on Friday, as the Liverpool midfielder appeared for their U23 side against Derby County.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, was supposed to play the first 45 minutes of the game but he came off after 40 minutes and was shown clutching his left hamstring at times during the first half.

The Ox signalled that he wanted to come off just before the break and didn’t look too happy as he trotted off the pitch.

Our partners at Sky Sports have footage of the moment Oxlade-Chamberlain’s involvement in the game came to an end.

Reporters at the game said the England international walked straight off the pitch with a physio and headed back to the dressing room area, but seemed to be moving okay.

After the serious knee injury he suffered in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Roma last April, this was one of the final steps in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recovery.

It is not uncommon for a player to be overcautious in these situations, so watch this space.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be sweating on the latest diagnosis on Oxlade-Chamberlain, as having the combative midfielder available for the final months of the season would be a massive boost for Liverpool’s manager.

FIFA refuse to freeze Chelsea’s transfer ban

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea’s transfer ban now seems slightly more definitive than it did a few days ago.

FIFA have confirmed that they will not suspend Chelsea’s ban on signing and registering new players while the club appeal their one-year transfer ban.

Our partners at Sky Sports have more on the developing situation.

In previous cases involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, an appeal led to clubs buying plenty of players in their final transfer window before they were banned. In a way, stockpiling talent to counteract a ban on transfers.

However, Chelsea will not be able to do this and their transfer ban will kick in for this summer and the January 2020 window.

“We can confirm that the Chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the application for provisional measures filed by Chelsea FC in relation to the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” FIFA said in a statement.

Chelsea can still appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but unlike the Spanish clubs they will now have to prepare to not sign a single player until the summer of 2020.

The Premier League club were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows (so, until the summer of 2020) for allegedly breaking FIFA’s laws around signing overseas players under the age of 18.

Chelsea previously released a statement saying they “categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.”

Chelsea are accused of breaking FIFA’s rules over 29 players they signed under the age of 18.

The results of a three-year investigation into the signing of players under the age of 18 led to FIFA imposing the two-window transfer ban on the west London club, while they have also been fined $600,000 along with the English Football Association who have been fined $509,000.

It is illegal under rules for clubs to sign foreign players unless their family move for non-soccer reasons, the club is within 100km of the players’ home or if the clubs they are transferring to are both in the EU and the player is aged 16-18. In the latter case there are several guidelines which must be followed including housing, education and living fees.

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies – Ole in? Mourinho in?

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the midweek European action starting off with Manchester United’s thrilling 3-1 comeback victory at PSG in the Champions League, if the time is now to name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent boss and that controversial VAR decision.

Plus, discussion on Real Madrid’s disastrous exit at the hands of Ajax (32:20) and if Jose Mourinho will be making his return to the Spanish capital. The gents also chat Tottenham finishing the job against Borussia Dortmund (38:45), and contrasting results for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League Round of 16 (46:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

UEFA release statement on key VAR decisions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

After two UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg games were decided by penalty kicks awarded via VAR, European soccer’s governing body has released a statement detailing why both decisions were made.

That was rather nice of them, wasn’t it?

Manchester United’s dramatic 90th minute winner at Paris Saint-Germain came via a handball decision made by the on-field referee after reviewing the TV monitor on the side of the pitch, while Porto’s winning spot kick in the 116th minute of their clash against Roma was also given with the help of VAR.

Here is the explanation, in full, of the decision to hand Man United a penalty kick against PSG.

“The VAR, after checking various different angles available to him, recommended to the referee an on-field review following the penalty area incident. Given that the referee did not recognise the incident clearly during live play (referred to as serious missed incident in the VAR protocol) an on-field review was conducted.

“Following the on-field review, the referee confirmed that the distance that the ball travelled was not short and the impact could therefore not be unexpected. The defender’s arm was not close to the body, which made the defender’s body bigger thus resulting in the ball being stopped from travelling in the direction of the goal. The referee, therefore, awarded a penalty kick.”

And here is the explanation for FC Porto being awarded a penalty kick in the 116th minute

“The VAR, after checking the offside line – which confirmed the attacker to be onside – asked the referee if he had seen the holding offence committed by the AS Roma defender. The referee confirmed he was unaware of any holding during live play and he asked for the images to be prepared to allow him to conduct an on-field review (serious missed incident). The review convinced the referee that a penalty kick should be awarded for a holding offence.”

Now, these explanations do act to clear up the thinking behind the decisions and why the referee and/or his video assistants came to the decision they did.

But some of the reasoning given for United’s penalty at PSG raised a few eyebrows, especially with the line saying “the distance that the ball travelled was not short and the impact could therefore not be unexpected.”

If you accept that opinion on certain calls will not disappear with the introduction of VAR, then that will probably allow you to sleep at night…

Solskjaer issues positive update on injuries, contract situation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 7:58 AM EST
1 Comment

Add ‘healing players quickly’ to list of things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do.

Hang on, what can’t he do!?

In what has been a superb few months for Manchester United on the pitch, the only thing which has hampered their caretaker manager is a huge injury list.

With 10 players missing for their heroic win at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the injury crisis is calming down a little.

Ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer has revealed that at least three star players will return.

“Anthony [Martial] will be available and hopefully we will have Nemanja [Matic] and or Ander [Herrera] ready as well,” Solskjaer said. “So we’re looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They’ve done well in their recovery work.”

Martial has been a star for Solskjaer, so getting him back is a huge boost, while Matic and Herrera were mainstays in central midfield before their injuries. With Paul Pogba returning from suspension, four big-time players will be fit and ready to face Arsenal in a massive battle for the top four as just one point separates the clubs in the table.

So, good news for the immediate future for United as they will be getting plenty of stars back on the pitch even if the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are still out.

But what about Solskjaer’s future?

There had been confusion in the week as Molde revealed that he had signed a new contract with them before taking over as United’s new manager on a caretaker basis, but that statement was then deleted and the Norwegian coach cleared up the confusion.

“I am here to do my job,” Solskjaer said. “I am not here to get excited. With the contract issue – you cannot have two contracts when you are a manager. That contract [with Molde] was terminated and I am contracted to United until the end of June.”

Beyond June, Solskjaer has admitted he is already helping the club plan for preseason and which players will stay at Old Trafford next season and who could come in?

“We have looked into pre-season,” Solskjaer said. “We have also looked into players and hopefully the players that the club will sign will stay for many, many years. I love managing these boys and I love working here. As I am saying so many times I am just doing the best I can every single day, then if and when a decision is to be made, then we will see.”

At this point, as Dan Karell correctly said during the week here at PST, Solskjaer has earned the United job on a permanent basis. A top four finish, going beyond the UCL last eight and winning the FA Cup would be the icing on the cake. Even if none of that happens, he has shown he should get the job.