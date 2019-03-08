Premier League investigating UEFA’s FFP allegations against Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League have confirmed they are now investigating Manchester City for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, revealed on Thursday that they have opened a “formal investigation” into Man City for “potential breaches of FFP regulations.”

In a statement the Premier League said it is focusing on financial matters and the recruitment of academy players at Man City.

“The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club. The league has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership. We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them.”

Football Leaks have recently published several details, via German publication Der Spiegel, stating that Man City have breached FFP rules in several ways, including alleged third-party ownership and a fee paid to the agent of then 14-year-old Jadon Sancho.

UEFA issued the following statement on Thursday:

“The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets. UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

Man City were defiant in their response to UEFA’s statement and said they would welcome an investigation into what they call “illegal hacking and publication of City emails.”

“Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”

City were sanctioned by UEFA in 2014, along with PSG, for breaching FFP rules.

But these new details which have emerged could lead to Pep Guardiola‘s men being banned from competing in the UEFA Champions League, and further sanctions including fines and limited squad numbers for European competitions.

