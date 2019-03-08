Premier League Preview: Man City v. Watford

Man City have never lost a PL game to Watford

Watford have won three of last four games

Win takes Man City four points clear at top

Aguero has 10 goals in 6 PL games v. Watford

Manchester City host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men have the chance to momentarily move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

With the opportunity to pile the pressure on Liverpool (who play on Sunday) this seems like a huge moment in the title race. Watford, having a fine season in eighth place,

In team news City are without Fernandinho, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, but Aymeric Laporte is ready to return. Watford have a fully fit squad.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on UEFA’s FFP investigation into City: “The club made a statement, so I can’t add more than that. The club are open, hopefully it can finish as soon as possible. I trust a lot what the cub has done, because I know them and hopefully they can solve it as soon as possible.”

Javi Gracia on the task of heading to City: “Now we are going to play City and we know it’s going to be very difficult. They have played 15 games and they have won 14. We know, we know it, but we’ll have some chances to try and take advantage. And we are going to do it.”

Prediction

Watford’s direct style will cause City problems, especially in central midfield, but the attacking prowess of City will see them power on. 3-1 win to Man City, but it will be far from routine.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports