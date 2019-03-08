More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
Matchweek 30 is here, and things are heating up rapidly across the Premier League.

With so much still to be settled, the top four, title and relegation battles are intensifying. Expect lots of drama this weekend.

Also, don’t forget that you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday. We know you will cherish that!

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Watford – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10:05 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Man United – NBC [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: Man City v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
  • Man City have never lost a PL game to Watford
  • Watford have won three of last four games
  • Win takes Man City four points clear at top
  • Aguero has 10 goals in 6 PL games v. Watford 

Manchester City host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men have the chance to momentarily move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

With the opportunity to pile the pressure on Liverpool (who play on Sunday) this seems like a huge moment in the title race. Watford, having a fine season in eighth place,

In team news City are without Fernandinho, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, but Aymeric Laporte is ready to return. Watford have a fully fit squad.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on UEFA’s FFP investigation into City: “The club made a statement, so I can’t add more than that. The club are open, hopefully it can finish as soon as possible. I trust a lot what the cub has done, because I know them and hopefully they can solve it as soon as possible.”

Javi Gracia on the task of heading to City: “Now we are going to play City and we know it’s going to be very difficult. They have played 15 games and they have won 14. We know, we know it, but we’ll have some chances to try and take advantage. And we are going to do it.”

Prediction

Watford’s direct style will cause City problems, especially in central midfield, but the attacking prowess of City will see them power on. 3-1 win to Man City, but it will be far from routine.

Albanian league matches suspended after violence on referee

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
TIRANA, Albania (AP) The Albanian soccer federation says it has suspended league matches following the referee association’s decision to boycott because of violence against one of their colleagues.

The federation did not say when matches will resume.

The referee association said it wants police to control stadium security after the “failed experiment” with private firms.

The federation expelled FK Kamza and three of its officials from this season’s championship and fined it following violence against a match official over the weekend. Referee Eldorjan Hamiti was hit several times Saturday at the end a league match against KF Laci, which ended 1-1 after the visitors were awarded a late penalty.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League investigating UEFA’s FFP allegations against Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
The Premier League have confirmed they are now investigating Manchester City for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, revealed on Thursday that they have opened a “formal investigation” into Man City for “potential breaches of FFP regulations.”

In a statement the Premier League said it is focusing on financial matters and the recruitment of academy players at Man City.

“The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club. The league has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership. We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them.”

Football Leaks have recently published several details, via German publication Der Spiegel, stating that Man City have breached FFP rules in several ways, including alleged third-party ownership and a fee paid to the agent of then 14-year-old Jadon Sancho.

UEFA issued the following statement on Thursday:

“The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets. UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

Man City were defiant in their response to UEFA’s statement and said they would welcome an investigation into what they call “illegal hacking and publication of City emails.”

“Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”

City were sanctioned by UEFA in 2014, along with PSG, for breaching FFP rules.

But these new details which have emerged could lead to Pep Guardiola‘s men being banned from competing in the UEFA Champions League, and further sanctions including fines and limited squad numbers for European competitions.

Ranieri takes charge of Roma; Monchi on his way to Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 11:15 AM EST
Claudio Ranieri was out of a job for just over a week.

After being fired by Fulham last Thursday, the veteran Italian coach has taken over at his former club AS Roma after they fired Eusebio Di Franceso on Thursday in the aftermath of the Italian giants losing at FC Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Ranieri, 67, is a lifelong Roma fan and is returning home to Rome. He simply said: “I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

This will be his second spell in charge of the Stadio Olimpico club, and his remit is clear: make sure Roma finish in the top four of Serie A and qualify for the Champions League. They are currently three points off the top four with 12 games to go.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” said AS Roma President Jim Pallotta. “We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League. At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he’s very excited to take on this challenge.”

There are plenty of ins and outs at Roma…

Roma’s sporting director Monchi left on Friday, as expected, and many believe he will now head to Arsenal to take up a similar position.

Monchi, 50, still had two years left on the contract he signed in 2017 after he was lauded for building a hugely successful squad at Sevilla during his 17 years as their sporting director.

Roma said in a statement that “the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to their professional relationship.”

Current Arsenal boss Unai Emery worked closely with Monchi at Sevilla, with Monchi getting Emery the players to build one of the top teams in Europe as they won three-straight Europa League trophies and competed regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners’ head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, left the club in February after just over a year in his position.

Monchi’s close relationship with Emery will be of huge importance to Arsenal, as they try to rebuild their team off the pitch with Ivan Gazidis also leaving for AC Milan in recent months.