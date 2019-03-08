Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Matchweek 30 is almost here, and at this time of the season the nerves are jangling for plenty of teams up and down the Premier League.
Spoiler alert: there are always some very funny results as we head into the final months of the season.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Man City 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Crystal Palace 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Newcastle 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Arsenal 2-2 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Chelsea 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Cardiff City 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Southampton 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Huddersfield 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]