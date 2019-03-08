More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Raphael Wicky hired as US under-17 head coach

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) Former Basel coach Raphael Wicky has been hired to replace John Hackworth as coach of the U.S. under-17 team.

The 41-year-old former defensive midfielder made 75 appearances for Switzerland from 1996-08 and was on the roster for the World Cup in 2006 and the European Championship in 1996 and 2004. He played for Sion (1993-97, 2007), Werder Bremen (1997-00), Atletico Madrid (2001), Hamburg (2001-07) and Chivas USA (2008).

After coaching youth teams at Thun, Servette and Basel, he led Basel to the Champions League round of 16 in 2017-18, then was fired just before the start of this season.

Hackworth left last August to coach second-tier Louisville.

Wicky’s hiring was announced Friday by Nico Romejin, the USSF’s chief sport development officer. The U.S. is preparing for qualifying for the Under-17 World Cup in Bradenton, Florida, where the Americans play Canada on May 2, Barbados two days later and Guatemala on May 6.

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v. Brighton

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 8, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Palace (33 points), 13th, 8 points clear of relegation
  • Brighton (30 points), 15th, 5 points clear
  • Brighton 3-1 Palace, in December

Brighton & Hove Albion are likely no more than five points from having done enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, and the Seagulls have an eminently winnable FA Cup quarterfinal matchup with Championship side Millwall next weekend. By every realistic measure, 2018-19 will go down as a successful second season back in England’s top flight. Chris Hughton‘s side could just about take care of those required points when they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), and complete the league double over the Eagles in the process.

After knocking off Huddersfield Town at home last weekend, Brighton are in search of back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 1 and 4, a stretch of 13 games without so much as a sniff of consistency (two wins in 13, including eight losses).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Palace, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last six while winning three during that same stretch. Roy Hodgson has done a decent enough job to guide his boyhood in his first full season in charge, and the Eagles will feel they’ve already done enough to stay up with a victory on Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi has proven an inspired loan signing for Palace after scoring a goal in two of his last three games — both of which were victories — at the end of the January transfer window. Speaking of inspiration, winger Wilfried Zaha has bagged four goals in four games — 2W-1D-1L — since Batshuayi’s arrival. The two of them are clearly enjoying playing together.

“I told him, ‘Bro, once you get that first goal, they start coming from nowhere,'” Zaha said of Batshuayi. “I’m happy to see him on the scoresheet.”

Injuries

Crystal Palace OUT: Mamadou Sakho (knee), Pape Souare (shoulder) | Brighton — OUT: Pascal Gross (hamstring)

What they’re saying

Palace manager Roy Hodgson, on retirement: “They are not thoughts that I wish to entertain. I have no wish to entertain them. I don’t feel the need in any way to entertain them.I live in the present, basically. I try to make certain my life is as good as it can be at any given moment in time, doing what I’ve got to be doing and living my life the right way. In moments like this, where fortunately that is very much the case, I just try to profit from it without trying to get the crystal ball out and think what will it be like in March 2020.”

Brighton forward Glenn Murray, on stockpiling points: “We realized the magnitude of (facing Huddersfield), and we understand that. (In recent games) things were going against us slightly, and it was just about keeping our cool, going back to basics and (stop) conceding goals. There’s still plenty to do, we’re not home and hosed yet.”

Prediction

While Palace have been in good form of late, they’ve done most of their damage away from home (just one win in their last six at Selhurst Park). On the other side, Brighton haven’t won away from home in six tries. Each happy to take a point toward their season total, this one has draw written all over it.

Fans who want to try their hand at predicting PL games can down the NBC Sports Predictor app, with a chance to win up to $50,000 each week. Download it on iOS or Google Play.

Schalke’s Todesco hanging by a thread after loss to Werder

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 5:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Werder Bremen came from behind to beat Schalke 4-2 on Friday and leave coach Domenico Tedesco’s job on the line after his side’s third consecutive Bundesliga defeat.

Milot Rashica scored twice as Bremen climbed up to eighth place and left Schalke in danger of dropping closer to the relegation zone. Stuttgart could cut the gap to one point with a win at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Breel Embolo scored both Schalke goals but it likely won’t be enough to save Tedesco after seven league games without a win.

Schalke’s new sporting director Jochen Schneider increased the pressure on Tedesco on Tuesday, and the coach responded with four changes to the side that was humiliated at home 4-0 by Fortuna Duesseldorf last weekend.

Defender Salif Sane, who’d previously played every minute in the league, was dropped, while Hamza Mendyl, Mark Uth and Amine Harit were left out of the squad altogether.

Weston McKennie returned from injury and was joined in the starting lineup by Bastian Oczipka, Steven Skrzybski and Embolo.

The changes had the desired effect as the visitors started with promise with Jiri Pavlenka producing a brilliant save to deny Guido Burgstaller early on.

Embolo then scored with a fine finish in the 26th minute after McKennie headed the ball into his path.

But Rashica equalized against the run of play five minutes later, and Max Kruse made it 2-1 from the penalty spot early in the second half after referee Martin Petersen consulted video replays of an apparent shove by Daniel Caligiuri, who protested vehemently as Tedesco shook his head on the bench.

The visitors could have no complaints about Rashica’s second goal, however, in the 73rd after he pulled inside to evade the goalkeeper and a defender before blasting in.

Embolo set up an exciting finale when he scored in the 85th, but Martin Harnik killed the game with Bremen’s fourth in injury time.

Serie A: Moise Kean scores twice; Juve go 19 points clear

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 8, 2019, 5:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ladies and gentleman, allow us to be the very first ones to say it: the Serie A title race is over.

[ MORE: Tottenham to move into new stadium in April ]

Juventus beat Udinese 4-1 on Friday to extend their narrow healthy 16-point advantage over Napoli to 19 points. With just 11 games left to play, the Bianconeri could have their eighth straight scudetto mathematically sealed before April begins.

19-year-old phenom Moise Kean scored twice in the first half for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, before Emre Can tacked on a third from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, and Blaise Matuidi completed Juve’s scoring with a fourth in the 71st. Kean won the penalty for Juve’s third goal, but the future Italy star wasn’t afforded the opportunity to complete his hat trick.

It was an overwhelming onslaught from the very beginning, just as their latest title defense has been from the season’s opening day.

[ MORE: Premier League investigating UEFA’s FFP allegations against Man City ]

The day’s only blemish came in the 81st minute, when Kevin Lasagna pulled a goal back for the visitors.

To further demonstrate Juve’s dominance of the entirety of Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the first time this season, and the 4-1 scoreline was hardly more than a light workout for his eight-time champions-elect teammates.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 30 is almost here, and at this time of the season the nerves are jangling for plenty of teams up and down the Premier League.

Spoiler alert: there are always some very funny results as we head into the final months of the season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-2 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Huddersfield 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]