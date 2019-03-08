Serie A: Moise Kean scores twice; Juve go 19 points clear

Ladies and gentleman, allow us to be the very first ones to say it: the Serie A title race is over.
Juventus beat Udinese 4-1 on Friday to extend their
narrow healthy 16-point advantage over Napoli to 19 points. With just 11 games left to play, the Bianconeri could have their eighth straight scudetto mathematically sealed before April begins.
19-year-old phenom Moise Kean scored twice in the first half for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, before Emre Can tacked on a third from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, and Blaise Matuidi completed Juve’s scoring with a fourth in the 71st. Kean won the penalty for Juve’s third goal, but the future Italy star wasn’t afforded the opportunity to complete his hat trick.
It was an overwhelming onslaught from the very beginning, just as their latest title defense has been from the season’s opening day.
The day’s only blemish came in the 81st minute, when Kevin Lasagna pulled a goal back for the visitors.
To further demonstrate Juve’s dominance of the entirety of Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the first time this season, and the 4-1 scoreline was hardly more than a light workout for his eight-time champions-elect teammates.