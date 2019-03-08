More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Moise Kean scores twice; Juve go 19 points clear

By Andy EdwardsMar 8, 2019, 5:06 PM EST
Ladies and gentleman, allow us to be the very first ones to say it: the Serie A title race is over.

Juventus beat Udinese 4-1 on Friday to extend their narrow healthy 16-point advantage over Napoli to 19 points. With just 11 games left to play, the Bianconeri could have their eighth straight scudetto mathematically sealed before April begins.

19-year-old phenom Moise Kean scored twice in the first half for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, before Emre Can tacked on a third from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, and Blaise Matuidi completed Juve’s scoring with a fourth in the 71st. Kean won the penalty for Juve’s third goal, but the future Italy star wasn’t afforded the opportunity to complete his hat trick.

It was an overwhelming onslaught from the very beginning, just as their latest title defense has been from the season’s opening day.

The day’s only blemish came in the 81st minute, when Kevin Lasagna pulled a goal back for the visitors.

To further demonstrate Juve’s dominance of the entirety of Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute for the first time this season, and the 4-1 scoreline was hardly more than a light workout for his eight-time champions-elect teammates.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Matchweek 30 is almost here, and at this time of the season the nerves are jangling for plenty of teams up and down the Premier League.

Spoiler alert: there are always some very funny results as we head into the final months of the season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-2 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Huddersfield 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Tottenham to move into new stadium in April

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur will play the first game in their new stadium in April.

The north London club will play in their stunning new 62,000 capacity home for the very first time with a Premier League game against either Brighton or Crystal Palace.

We won’t know the actual opponent for another week or so though…

It all depends on the outcome of Brighton’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Millwall on Mar. 17. If Brighton win, the first match will be against Palace on Apr. 3. If Brighton lose, then they will be Spurs’ first opponents on Apr. 6-7.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, the Premier League, Tottenham and UEFA have come to this agreement so that Spurs can hold at least one game at the venue prior to hosting their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal home leg at the stadium. It is believed a team of UEFA officials conducted a site inspection today at the new venue.

Here are more details from Spurs on test events (a U-18 game and Legends match) which will be held at the stadium in order to test things out as the club work towards getting the required safety certificate before fully opening the venue.

“We are delighted to now be able to announce details for our two Test Event matches at our new stadium. In order to achieve a formal safety certificate for fixtures to be held at the new stadium, we are required to hold two Test Event matches with increasing levels of attendances. The two matches we have scheduled will provide an exciting opportunity to see the new stadium, support our lads in the Academy, watch our Legends take to the pitch and familiarise yourself with your matchday route. We shall also use these Test Events as an opportunity to thank our neighbours and local groups.”

  • Sunday 24 March – Test Event Match One – Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, U18 Premier League Match, kick-off 3pm – Capacity circa 30,000 general admission and selected premium areas
  • Saturday 30 March – Test Event Match Two – Tottenham Hotspur Legends match, kick-off 5.30pm – Capacity circa 45,000 general admission and all premium areas

Tottenham’s $1 billion new stadium on the site for their former White Hart Lane home was supposed to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Its opening was then delayed until September, and then pushed back a few months until December and then until April as issues with the critical safety system at the site had to be sorted out.

Spurs have played their home games at Wembley Stadium all of last season and so far all of this season.

However, now the delays are over and they are finally going to play in their stunning new home.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
Matchweek 30 is here, and things are heating up rapidly across the Premier League.

With so much still to be settled, the top four, title and relegation battles are intensifying. Expect lots of drama this weekend.

Also, don’t forget that you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday. We know you will cherish that!

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Watford – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10:05 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Man United – NBC [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: Man City v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
  • Man City have never lost a PL game to Watford
  • Watford have won three of last four games
  • Win takes Man City four points clear at top
  • Aguero has 10 goals in 6 PL games v. Watford 

Manchester City host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men have the chance to momentarily move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

With the opportunity to pile the pressure on Liverpool (who play on Sunday) this seems like a huge moment in the title race. Watford, having a fine season in eighth place,

In team news City are without Fernandinho, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, but Aymeric Laporte is ready to return. Watford have a fully fit squad.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on UEFA’s FFP investigation into City: “The club made a statement, so I can’t add more than that. The club are open, hopefully it can finish as soon as possible. I trust a lot what the cub has done, because I know them and hopefully they can solve it as soon as possible.”

Javi Gracia on the task of heading to City: “Now we are going to play City and we know it’s going to be very difficult. They have played 15 games and they have won 14. We know, we know it, but we’ll have some chances to try and take advantage. And we are going to do it.”

Prediction

Watford’s direct style will cause City problems, especially in central midfield, but the attacking prowess of City will see them power on. 3-1 win to Man City, but it will be far from routine.