Serie A: Moise Kean scores twice; Juve go 19 points clear

Tottenham Hotspur will play the first game in their new stadium in April.

The north London club will play in their stunning new 62,000 capacity home for the very first time with a Premier League game against either Brighton or Crystal Palace.

We won’t know the actual opponent for another week or so though…

It all depends on the outcome of Brighton’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Millwall on Mar. 17. If Brighton win, the first match will be against Palace on Apr. 3. If Brighton lose, then they will be Spurs’ first opponents on Apr. 6-7.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, the Premier League, Tottenham and UEFA have come to this agreement so that Spurs can hold at least one game at the venue prior to hosting their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal home leg at the stadium. It is believed a team of UEFA officials conducted a site inspection today at the new venue.

Here are more details from Spurs on test events (a U-18 game and Legends match) which will be held at the stadium in order to test things out as the club work towards getting the required safety certificate before fully opening the venue.

“We are delighted to now be able to announce details for our two Test Event matches at our new stadium. In order to achieve a formal safety certificate for fixtures to be held at the new stadium, we are required to hold two Test Event matches with increasing levels of attendances. The two matches we have scheduled will provide an exciting opportunity to see the new stadium, support our lads in the Academy, watch our Legends take to the pitch and familiarise yourself with your matchday route. We shall also use these Test Events as an opportunity to thank our neighbours and local groups.”

Sunday 24 March – Test Event Match One – Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, U18 Premier League Match, kick-off 3pm – Capacity circa 30,000 general admission and selected premium areas

Saturday 30 March – Test Event Match Two – Tottenham Hotspur Legends match, kick-off 5.30pm – Capacity circa 45,000 general admission and all premium areas

Tottenham’s $1 billion new stadium on the site for their former White Hart Lane home was supposed to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Its opening was then delayed until September, and then pushed back a few months until December and then until April as issues with the critical safety system at the site had to be sorted out.

Spurs have played their home games at Wembley Stadium all of last season and so far all of this season.

However, now the delays are over and they are finally going to play in their stunning new home.

