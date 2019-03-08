More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Solskjaer issues positive update on injuries, contract situation

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 7:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Add ‘healing players quickly’ to list of things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do.

Hang on, what can’t he do!?

In what has been a superb few months for Manchester United on the pitch, the only thing which has hampered their caretaker manager is a huge injury list.

With 10 players missing for their heroic win at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the injury crisis is calming down a little.

Ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer has revealed that at least three star players will return.

“Anthony [Martial] will be available and hopefully we will have Nemanja [Matic] and or Ander [Herrera] ready as well,” Solskjaer said. “So we’re looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They’ve done well in their recovery work.”

Martial has been a star for Solskjaer, so getting him back is a huge boost, while Matic and Herrera were mainstays in central midfield before their injuries. With Paul Pogba returning from suspension, four big-time players will be fit and ready to face Arsenal in a massive battle for the top four as just one point separates the clubs in the table.

So, good news for the immediate future for United as they will be getting plenty of stars back on the pitch even if the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are still out.

But what about Solskjaer’s future?

There had been confusion in the week as Molde revealed that he had signed a new contract with them before taking over as United’s new manager on a caretaker basis, but that statement was then deleted and the Norwegian coach cleared up the confusion.

“I am here to do my job,” Solskjaer said. “I am not here to get excited. With the contract issue – you cannot have two contracts when you are a manager. That contract [with Molde] was terminated and I am contracted to United until the end of June.”

Beyond June, Solskjaer has admitted he is already helping the club plan for preseason and which players will stay at Old Trafford next season and who could come in?

“We have looked into pre-season,” Solskjaer said. “We have also looked into players and hopefully the players that the club will sign will stay for many, many years. I love managing these boys and I love working here. As I am saying so many times I am just doing the best I can every single day, then if and when a decision is to be made, then we will see.”

At this point, as Dan Karell correctly said during the week here at PST, Solskjaer has earned the United job on a permanent basis. A top four finish, going beyond the UCL last eight and winning the FA Cup would be the icing on the cake. Even if none of that happens, he has shown he should get the job.

Ancelotti not satisfied with Napoli despite 3-0 Europa League win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Napoli took a commanding 3-0 lead over FC Salzburg in Europa League play on Thursday, behind goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Fabián Ruiz in the opening 10 minutes, plus a key second half own-goal to finish the scoreline.

Somehow, manager Carlo Ancelotti still wasn’t satisfied.

“It’s a good result, there are still 90 minutes to play and we cannot make calculations,” Ancelotti said after the match to Sky Sports Italia. “We did some things well, some not so well, and we’ve got to work on those. We allowed some dangerous counter-attacks and through runs that at 3-0 we really could’ve avoided. We can be impenetrable when we defend well, but we get too exuberant and try to push forward.”

While Napoli secured the big victory, the stats show that Ancelotti has a point. Salzburg racked up a whopping 20 shots including six on target, while Napoli had 16 shots with four on target. Salzburg also out-passed Napoli in the attacking third 129-99 and put together a 1.46 xG mark compared to Napoli’s 2.31 mark.

“Salzburg have proved they’ve got great pace and stamina, so we need to be on alert. We need to score at least a goal in the second leg, otherwise we’ll run risks.”

The biggest chance for the visitors came in the 82nd minute as Fredrik Gulbrandsen from close ranged forced a big save by Alex Meret. An away goal for Salzburg would have given Napoli something more to think about in the second leg, but as it stands Ancelotti still wants the team to believe it is under pressure.

Reports: Monchi to depart Roma after Di Francesco firing

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the departure of Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco complete and Claudio Ranieri all but confirmed as his successor, there are rumblings that coveted sporting director Monchi is on his way out as well, and could be headed to the Premier League.

The Spaniard was involved in an altercation with Roma fans at the airport after the club crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Porto. As the supporters heckled players and coaches, Monchi reportedly yelled back, “In six months I will take on each one of you one by one!” Monchi was forced to issue a half-apology on Instagram, saying he was sorry to those fans at the airport, but claimed “my words were reported incorrectly.”

Many have speculated since the incident that the altercation could prove the end of his time in the Italian capital, and that reports in late February linking him to Arsenal could come to fruition.

According to Italian publication Il Messaggero – a Roman-based newspaper – back on February 25, Monchi is set to leave the club within the next 24 hours and is close to an agreement with English side Arsenal. Spanish tabloid Marca reported the same three days earlier, although they gave Monchi until the end of June – when most European soccer contracts expire – at the Italian club. English publication The Independent claimed in late January that the club is consulting with manager Unai Emery on a replacement for the departed Sven Mislintat who they would like to replace as soon as possible. Emery worked with Monchi at Sevilla for three years, leading to the natural links.

However, now that things are getting heated between Di Francesco’s sudden departure and the incident at the airport, Italian reports claim that Monchi’s departure is imminent and coming soon. Both Corriere dello Sport and Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that the two parties will terminate Monchi’s contract by mutual consent, and Arsenal will ease the process by paying what essentially amounts to a $1.7 million release clause. His current contract runs through June of 2021.

Monchi grew in popularity when he took Sevilla from the Spanish 2nd division and built them into a top-half La Liga side with significant European success. He left Sevilla in 2016 after 16 years at the club, joining Roma and helping them reach the semifinals of the 2017/18 Champions League.

Belgian midfielder Fellaini retires from international duty

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

After leaving Manchester United this past summer for a big-money move to Chinese club Shandong Luneng, midfielder Marouane Fellaini has decided to call time on his international career as well, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has accumulated 88 caps for the Belgian national team, seeing time in both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring a goal in both events. His international call-up in 2007 coincides with the beginning of the Belgian “golden generation” that features the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Moussa Dembele, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, and a host of other highly talented players all around the same age.

That culminated with a third-place finish in the World Cup in Russia this past summer, their best-ever finish in a World Cup.

“After twelve years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football,” Fellaini wrote on his social media post. “It has not been an easy decision for me and not one I take lightly however I feel that the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of Belgian players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.”

“I have many amazing memories with the Red Devils from my debut in 2007 to last year’s World Cup in Russia and I am very proud Belgium is currently No 1 in FIFA’s world rankings. I want to thank all those who have been part of my international career especially my team mates, many of whom will be friends for life and all the coaches I have worked with. I would like to also thank all the Belgian fans who have travelled the world to support us.”

Fellaini leaves Belgium as they are getting set to begin qualification for the Euro 2020 tournament. They take on Russia and Cyprus in the upcoming international break in late March, with qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland on the docket in June.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 30

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

After a crazy week in European play that saw Manchester United come back to beat PSG, Tottenham defeat Dortmund, Man City win a wild one against Schalke, Arsenal fall to Stade Rennais, and Chelsea hammer FC Salzburg, the teams return to league action in the English top flight.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

The Premier League title race returns to focus as Manchester City has taken control with Liverpool slipping in form. While the Reds lick their wounds, the teams at the bottom also face a perilous home stretch of the season.

Below are a look at the top five storylines ahead of this weekend.

Champions League spot on the line at the Emirates
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Manchester United – NBC [ STREAM ]

While much of the focus the last few weeks has been the race at the top of the table, the battle for the final Champions League place has been just as fierce, and there is a critical matchup in that contest on Sunday. Manchester United, on the backs of its improbable escape midweek in Champions League play, takes on Arsenal at the Emirates with any potential winner claiming the advantage in the struggle for fourth. The visitors currently hold just a one-point lead, so victory by either side would change the course of the season’s final two months.

Man City can tighten Premier League control
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City v. Watford – NBC [ STREAM ]

After taking a one-point lead atop the Premier League table and meandering to a 3-2 victory over Schalke in Champions League play midweek, City now hosts Watford at the Etihad looking to strengthen its hold at the league summit. It will be a tough test against a Hornets side that has won four of its last five. Without Fernandinho, Manchester City will have to earn all three points to avoid remaining vulnerable to a quick stay at the top.

Pochettino returns to St. Mary’s… in the stands
Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Spurs boss has two wins and two draws at St. Mary’s since joining Tottenham from Southampton in 2014, but this time he will be forced to look on from the crowd after being handed a two-match touchline ban for his clash with the referee last time out against Burnley. While Spurs now are out of the title race, they must focus on fending off Manchester United and Arsenal below them or risk finding themselves on the less desirable end of one of the more notable Premier League collapses in recent memory.

Southampton, meanwhile, continues to battle relegation and will be motivated to earn a shock result for the home fans as they sit just two points above the drop in 17th. After nearly pulling off a result against Manchester United last time out, Southampton is not to be taken lightly by their former boss.

Liverpool clinging to title hopes
Sunday, 7 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Burnley – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Reds may have fallen out of the lead, but just a point back of an injury-riddled Manchester City, the race is far from over. Facing a Burnley team that’s tasted two defeats in a row, Liverpool can meet the perfect opportunity to get back on track. The Reds saw a 10-point gap at the top closed after dropping points in three of their last five league matches, facing an inconsistency that plagued them last season as well. Any more dropped points against a vulnerable Man City squad could see the window of opportunity close as Pep Guardiola tightens his grip around the trophy.

Everton looks to return to form
Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Everton – CNBC [ STREAM ]

The Toffees have just one win in their last five and visit a surging Newcastle side that has pulled itself away from the drop in another second half Rafa Benitez masterclass. The Magpies fell to West Ham on the road last time out, but have won their last four home matches to leap into 14th, six points above the relegation zone. As Everton flirts with a bottom-half table position, the 10th-placed Toffees must regain their form in a hostile environment.