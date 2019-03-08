More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

UEFA release statement on key VAR decisions

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
After two UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg games were decided by penalty kicks awarded via VAR, European soccer’s governing body has released a statement detailing why both decisions were made.

That was rather nice of them, wasn’t it?

Manchester United’s dramatic 90th minute winner at Paris Saint-Germain came via a handball decision made by the on-field referee after reviewing the TV monitor on the side of the pitch, while Porto’s winning spot kick in the 116th minute of their clash against Roma was also given with the help of VAR.

Here is the explanation, in full, of the decision to hand Man United a penalty kick against PSG.

“The VAR, after checking various different angles available to him, recommended to the referee an on-field review following the penalty area incident. Given that the referee did not recognise the incident clearly during live play (referred to as serious missed incident in the VAR protocol) an on-field review was conducted.

“Following the on-field review, the referee confirmed that the distance that the ball travelled was not short and the impact could therefore not be unexpected. The defender’s arm was not close to the body, which made the defender’s body bigger thus resulting in the ball being stopped from travelling in the direction of the goal. The referee, therefore, awarded a penalty kick.”

And here is the explanation for FC Porto being awarded a penalty kick in the 116th minute

“The VAR, after checking the offside line – which confirmed the attacker to be onside – asked the referee if he had seen the holding offence committed by the AS Roma defender. The referee confirmed he was unaware of any holding during live play and he asked for the images to be prepared to allow him to conduct an on-field review (serious missed incident). The review convinced the referee that a penalty kick should be awarded for a holding offence.”

Now, these explanations do act to clear up the thinking behind the decisions and why the referee and/or his video assistants came to the decision they did.

But some of the reasoning given for United’s penalty at PSG raised a few eyebrows, especially with the line saying “the distance that the ball travelled was not short and the impact could therefore not be unexpected.”

If you accept that opinion on certain calls will not disappear with the introduction of VAR, then that will probably allow you to sleep at night…

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies – Ole in? Mourinho in?

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the midweek European action starting off with Manchester United’s thrilling 3-1 comeback victory at PSG in the Champions League, if the time is now to name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent boss and that controversial VAR decision.

Plus, discussion on Real Madrid’s disastrous exit at the hands of Ajax (32:20) and if Jose Mourinho will be making his return to the Spanish capital. The gents also chat Tottenham finishing the job against Borussia Dortmund (38:45), and contrasting results for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League Round of 16 (46:50).

Solskjaer issues positive update on injuries, contract situation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 7:58 AM EST
Add ‘healing players quickly’ to list of things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do.

Hang on, what can’t he do!?

In what has been a superb few months for Manchester United on the pitch, the only thing which has hampered their caretaker manager is a huge injury list.

With 10 players missing for their heroic win at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the injury crisis is calming down a little.

Ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer has revealed that at least three star players will return.

“Anthony [Martial] will be available and hopefully we will have Nemanja [Matic] and or Ander [Herrera] ready as well,” Solskjaer said. “So we’re looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They’ve done well in their recovery work.”

Martial has been a star for Solskjaer, so getting him back is a huge boost, while Matic and Herrera were mainstays in central midfield before their injuries. With Paul Pogba returning from suspension, four big-time players will be fit and ready to face Arsenal in a massive battle for the top four as just one point separates the clubs in the table.

So, good news for the immediate future for United as they will be getting plenty of stars back on the pitch even if the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are still out.

But what about Solskjaer’s future?

There had been confusion in the week as Molde revealed that he had signed a new contract with them before taking over as United’s new manager on a caretaker basis, but that statement was then deleted and the Norwegian coach cleared up the confusion.

“I am here to do my job,” Solskjaer said. “I am not here to get excited. With the contract issue – you cannot have two contracts when you are a manager. That contract [with Molde] was terminated and I am contracted to United until the end of June.”

Beyond June, Solskjaer has admitted he is already helping the club plan for preseason and which players will stay at Old Trafford next season and who could come in?

“We have looked into pre-season,” Solskjaer said. “We have also looked into players and hopefully the players that the club will sign will stay for many, many years. I love managing these boys and I love working here. As I am saying so many times I am just doing the best I can every single day, then if and when a decision is to be made, then we will see.”

At this point, as Dan Karell correctly said during the week here at PST, Solskjaer has earned the United job on a permanent basis. A top four finish, going beyond the UCL last eight and winning the FA Cup would be the icing on the cake. Even if none of that happens, he has shown he should get the job.

Ancelotti not satisfied with Napoli despite 3-0 Europa League win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
Napoli took a commanding 3-0 lead over FC Salzburg in Europa League play on Thursday, behind goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Fabián Ruiz in the opening 10 minutes, plus a key second half own-goal to finish the scoreline.

Somehow, manager Carlo Ancelotti still wasn’t satisfied.

“It’s a good result, there are still 90 minutes to play and we cannot make calculations,” Ancelotti said after the match to Sky Sports Italia. “We did some things well, some not so well, and we’ve got to work on those. We allowed some dangerous counter-attacks and through runs that at 3-0 we really could’ve avoided. We can be impenetrable when we defend well, but we get too exuberant and try to push forward.”

While Napoli secured the big victory, the stats show that Ancelotti has a point. Salzburg racked up a whopping 20 shots including six on target, while Napoli had 16 shots with four on target. Salzburg also out-passed Napoli in the attacking third 129-99 and put together a 1.46 xG mark compared to Napoli’s 2.31 mark.

“Salzburg have proved they’ve got great pace and stamina, so we need to be on alert. We need to score at least a goal in the second leg, otherwise we’ll run risks.”

The biggest chance for the visitors came in the 82nd minute as Fredrik Gulbrandsen from close ranged forced a big save by Alex Meret. An away goal for Salzburg would have given Napoli something more to think about in the second leg, but as it stands Ancelotti still wants the team to believe it is under pressure.

Reports: Monchi to depart Roma after Di Francesco firing

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
With the departure of Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco complete and Claudio Ranieri all but confirmed as his successor, there are rumblings that coveted sporting director Monchi is on his way out as well, and could be headed to the Premier League.

The Spaniard was involved in an altercation with Roma fans at the airport after the club crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Porto. As the supporters heckled players and coaches, Monchi reportedly yelled back, “In six months I will take on each one of you one by one!” Monchi was forced to issue a half-apology on Instagram, saying he was sorry to those fans at the airport, but claimed “my words were reported incorrectly.”

Many have speculated since the incident that the altercation could prove the end of his time in the Italian capital, and that reports in late February linking him to Arsenal could come to fruition.

According to Italian publication Il Messaggero – a Roman-based newspaper – back on February 25, Monchi is set to leave the club within the next 24 hours and is close to an agreement with English side Arsenal. Spanish tabloid Marca reported the same three days earlier, although they gave Monchi until the end of June – when most European soccer contracts expire – at the Italian club. English publication The Independent claimed in late January that the club is consulting with manager Unai Emery on a replacement for the departed Sven Mislintat who they would like to replace as soon as possible. Emery worked with Monchi at Sevilla for three years, leading to the natural links.

However, now that things are getting heated between Di Francesco’s sudden departure and the incident at the airport, Italian reports claim that Monchi’s departure is imminent and coming soon. Both Corriere dello Sport and Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that the two parties will terminate Monchi’s contract by mutual consent, and Arsenal will ease the process by paying what essentially amounts to a $1.7 million release clause. His current contract runs through June of 2021.

Monchi grew in popularity when he took Sevilla from the Spanish 2nd division and built them into a top-half La Liga side with significant European success. He left Sevilla in 2016 after 16 years at the club, joining Roma and helping them reach the semifinals of the 2017/18 Champions League.