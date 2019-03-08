More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USWNT file gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
The USWNT have kicked things to the next level as they continue to fight a discrimination battle against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

All 28 members of the current squad have filed a lawsuit citing “institutionalized gender discrimination” which has impacted not only their wages but also the way they train and play for the U.S. national team.

This entire battle revolves around one thing: the U.S. women’s national team players being paid the same as the men’s national team.

The lawsuit also wants to represent any former or current USWNT player who represented the team since Feb. 4, 2015.

A dispute over wage-discrimination has been going on for many years, and now the likes of Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are leading the charge, just a few months before the USWNT are set to defend their World Cup title in France at the 2019 competition.

Below are more details from the NY Times on the escalation of the situation:

The lawsuit’s points mirrored many issues raised in a wage-discrimination complaint filed by five United States players with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. The lack of a resolution, or even any noticeable action, on that now three-year-old complaint led the players to seek, and receive, a right-to-sue letter from the E.E.O.C. in February. The decision to take their case to federal court effectively ends the E.E.O.C. complaint.

The players — a group that includes stars like Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan but also reserve players — have requested class action status. They are seeking to represent any current or former players who have represented the women’s national team since Feb. 4, 2015 — a cohort that could grow to include dozens more players — and are requesting back pay and damages and other relief: a potential award that could reach into the millions of dollars.

The players’ action is the latest flash point in a yearslong fight for pay equity and equal treatment by the national team, which has long chafed — first privately but, more recently, increasingly publicly — about its compensation, support and working conditions while representing U.S. Soccer. The women’s players argue that they are required to play more games than the men’s team, win more of them, and yet still receive lesser pay from the federation.

Premier League investigating UEFA’s FFP allegations against Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
The Premier League have confirmed they are now investigating Manchester City for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, revealed on Thursday that they have opened a “formal investigation” into Man City for “potential breaches of FFP regulations.”

In a statement the Premier League said it is focusing on financial matters and the recruitment of academy players at Man City.

“The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club. The league has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership. We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them.”

Football Leaks have recently published several details, via German publication Der Spiegel, stating that Man City have breached FFP rules in several ways, including alleged third-party ownership and a fee paid to the agent of then 14-year-old Jadon Sancho.

UEFA issued the following statement on Thursday:

“The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets. UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

Man City were defiant in their response to UEFA’s statement and said they would welcome an investigation into what they call “illegal hacking and publication of City emails.”

“Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails. The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”

City were sanctioned by UEFA in 2014, along with PSG, for breaching FFP rules.

But these new details which have emerged could lead to Pep Guardiola‘s men being banned from competing in the UEFA Champions League, and further sanctions including fines and limited squad numbers for European competitions.

Ranieri takes charge of Roma; Monchi on his way to Arsenal?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 11:15 AM EST
Claudio Ranieri was out of a job for just over a week.

After being fired by Fulham last Thursday, the veteran Italian coach has taken over at his former club AS Roma after they fired Eusebio Di Franceso on Thursday in the aftermath of the Italian giants losing at FC Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Ranieri, 67, is a lifelong Roma fan and is returning home to Rome. He simply said: “I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

This will be his second spell in charge of the Stadio Olimpico club, and his remit is clear: make sure Roma finish in the top four of Serie A and qualify for the Champions League. They are currently three points off the top four with 12 games to go.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” said AS Roma President Jim Pallotta. “We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League. At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he’s very excited to take on this challenge.”

There are plenty of ins and outs at Roma…

Roma’s sporting director Monchi left on Friday, as expected, and many believe he will now head to Arsenal to take up a similar position.

Monchi, 50, still had two years left on the contract he signed in 2017 after he was lauded for building a hugely successful squad at Sevilla during his 17 years as their sporting director.

Roma said in a statement that “the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to their professional relationship.”

Current Arsenal boss Unai Emery worked closely with Monchi at Sevilla, with Monchi getting Emery the players to build one of the top teams in Europe as they won three-straight Europa League trophies and competed regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners’ head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, left the club in February after just over a year in his position.

Monchi’s close relationship with Emery will be of huge importance to Arsenal, as they try to rebuild their team off the pitch with Ivan Gazidis also leaving for AC Milan in recent months.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool return cut short

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in his first game in 11 months on Friday, as the Liverpool midfielder appeared for their U23 side against Derby County.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, was supposed to play the first 45 minutes of the game but he came off after just 40 minutes and was shown clutching his right hamstring at times during the first half.

The Ox signalled that he wanted to come off just before the break and didn’t look too happy as he trotted off the pitch.

Our partners at Sky Sports have footage of the moment Oxlade-Chamberlain’s involvement in the game came to an end.

Reporters at the game said the England international walked straight off the pitch with a physio and headed back to the dressing room area, but seemed to be moving okay.

After the serious knee injury he suffered in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Roma last April, this was one of the final steps in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recovery.

It is not uncommon for a player to be overcautious in these situations, so watch this space.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be sweating on the latest diagnosis on Oxlade-Chamberlain, as having the combative midfielder available for the final months of the season would be a massive boost for Liverpool’s manager.

FIFA refuse to freeze Chelsea’s transfer ban; club are “astonished”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Chelsea’s transfer ban now seems slightly more definitive than it did a few days ago.

FIFA have confirmed that they will not suspend Chelsea’s ban on signing and registering new players while the club appeal their one-year transfer ban.

Our partners at Sky Sports have more on the developing situation.

Chelsea have released a statement on the decision, saying they are “astonished” that this decision has been made.

“Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process. The club acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and has already notified FIFA of its intention to appeal against the Disciplinary Committee’s decision and sanction. As a matter of procedural fairness and equality of treatment, and Swiss law, the Club’s right to an appeal process must be afforded, before any irremediable sanction takes effect.

“So far as the Club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed. In this case, Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs. We will consider our next steps once we have received the written reasons for this decision from FIFA. The Club notes the Appeal Committee’s statement that it has the right to appeal to CAS. In the meantime the Club will continue to fully cooperate with the proceedings.”

In previous cases involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, an appeal led to clubs buying plenty of players in their final transfer window before they were banned. In a way, stockpiling talent to counteract a ban on transfers.

However, Chelsea will not be able to do this and their transfer ban will kick in for this summer and the January 2020 window.

“We can confirm that the Chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the application for provisional measures filed by Chelsea FC in relation to the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” FIFA said in a statement.

Chelsea can still appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but unlike the Spanish clubs they will now have to prepare to not sign a single player until the summer of 2020.

The Premier League club were banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows (so, until the summer of 2020) for allegedly breaking FIFA’s laws around signing overseas players under the age of 18.

Chelsea previously released a statement saying they “categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.”

Chelsea are accused of breaking FIFA’s rules over 29 players they signed under the age of 18.

The results of a three-year investigation into the signing of players under the age of 18 led to FIFA imposing the two-window transfer ban on the west London club, while they have also been fined $600,000 along with the English Football Association who have been fined $509,000.

It is illegal under rules for clubs to sign foreign players unless their family move for non-soccer reasons, the club is within 100km of the players’ home or if the clubs they are transferring to are both in the EU and the player is aged 16-18. In the latter case there are several guidelines which must be followed including housing, education and living fees.