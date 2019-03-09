More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Adidas says women to get same World Cup bonus as men

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) Sportswear maker Adidas says it will give the same bonus to any of its sponsored players on the Women’s World Cup-winning soccer team as their male counterparts.

Adidas says on Twitter that it believes “in inspiring and enabling the next generation of female athletes, creators and leaders through breaking barriers.”

On Friday – International Women’s Day – American players filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay. The players alleged ongoing “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

The U.S. defends its title at the Women’s World Cup, which starts June 7 in France.

Pochettino slams Tottenham after defeat at Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino was not a happy man as he saw his Tottenham side throw away a lead to lose at Southampton on Saturday and seriously dent their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Pochettino was sat up in the stands at St Mary’s as he served the first match of his two-game touchline ban. In the first half it was all going to plan as Harry Kane scored and Spurs were superb.

Somehow they only went in 1-0 up at half time and then all hell broke loose in the second half as Southampton fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino didn’t hold back from hammering his players for a tepid second half display.

“We didn’t take the second half seriously,” Pochettino said. “I don’t want to be too critical because overall I think we were better. But when you lose a game that after 45 minutes was under control, creating so many chances, and you lose the game 2-1 it is so difficult to accept.”

Pochettino added that it was “like the game was over before it had finished” and his players took too many unnecessary risks.

“It is difficult to understand the second half. We stopped to fight, to be aggressive, and gave belief to the opponent. In the second half, it is difficult to understand why we changed a lot,” Pochettino said. “In the way we started to play in the second half, it was like we didn’t expect too much from the opponent. In football you must respect the opponent.”

Consider that the nail hit firmly on the head.

Spurs thought they had won the game at half time. They battered Southampton in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as well as Harry Kane scoring. But they lost, and now, with trips to Liverpool and Man City to come in their final eight games of the season, they are up against it to finish in the top four.

Pochettino knows it, as his side have now lost three of their last four games and sit in third place, just five points above sixth-place Chelsea who have two games in hand.

“It is good because a lot of people now are going to realize our real level,” Pochettino said, before adding. “We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, that maybe wasn’t real, now welcome to the reality. We are under going to be under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us to keep our position.”

Spurs now have three weeks off to mull over this result, as their next game is at Liverpool on Mar. 31.

With Dele Alli back fit, a place in the Champions League last eight and their new stadium finally having an opening date, there was a lot of positivity around Tottenham going into this clash. Now they’re up against it and Pochettino, once again from the stands, must make sure his team can focus for 90 minutes when they play Liverpool at Anfield at the end of March.

They are now without a win in their last four Premier League games, so is this a reality check for Spurs?

“Maybe that is our reality? People talk about perception but maybe we need to realize that in the Premier League, if we do not fight with the same intensity to the Champions League, you can struggle. That is a good point,” Pochettino said. “The reality is you can’t only fight for 45 minutes and you think it is going to be easy because we are a team in the Champions League quarterfinals. That is so dangerous.”

Everton’s Silva explains post-match incident with refs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Under fire Marco Silva may be in hot water with the Premier League after a fiery post-match engagement with referee Lee Mason and his crew.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 3-2 Everton ]

The Toffees had just thrown away a 2-0 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United when Silva hit the pitch to accost the crew.

It was a game of much controversy as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not sent off after American football tackling Salomon Rondon in the box, and Rondon was offside on Newcastle’s winner. From the BBC:

“They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position.”

The post-match incident was not too different from Mauricio Pochettino‘s against Burnley, which earned the Spurs boss a two-match touch line ban.

In a separate interview, Silva clarified that his anger was regarding the Sigurdsson incident (which, opinion alert, would’ve been right on the edge of a harsh decision).

“It was difficult to understand when for one side to decide one way then for the other side it’s the opposite way.”

Cardiff City keeps up safety fight with win over West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
  • Hoilett scores in fourth minute
  • West Ham no 1st half shots on target
  • Camarasa lively, scores in 2nd half

All of the ball, but none of the battle.

West Ham United fell 2-0 to a spirited Cardiff City on Saturday, as the Bluebirds rode goals from Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa to a home win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff is two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race for safety, while West Ham fails to put any heat on Watford and Wolves in the race for 7th.

Cardiff scored through the Premier League’s Canadian representative, as Hoilett lifted the home fans following the neat advancement of Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy.

The Irons allowed the first six shots of the half and did not manage one on target against Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

West Ham was still without a shot on goal when Cardiff doubled its advantage.

It was the same trio of actors from the first goal, with Hoilett cueing up Murphy via a big cross. The latter than headed back to Camarasa for the finish.

Thrilling comeback pushes Newcastle past Everton (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
  • Calvert-Lewin with goal, assist
  • Ritchie sees penalty saved
  • Rondon, Perez bring Magpies back
  • Rondon offside on Perez winner

Ayoze Perez had a goal and an assist as Newcastle United came from two down to beat Everton 3-2 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

It was a day to forget for referee Lee Mason and crew, who did not send off Jordan Pickford for an early foul in the box but then missed an offside Rondon on Newcastle’s winner.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison scored for Everton, who now sits 11th and is just three points ahead of the Magpies.

Some choice opportunities for Ayoze Perez and the Magpies nevertheless relented to a beautiful bit of teamwork from Everton, as Bernardo and Lucas Digne combined to set up Calvert-Lewin’s well-turned header for a 1-0 lead.

Newcastle seemed set to restore the deadlock when ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford’s second error of the night allowed Matt Ritchie a chance from the spot, but the English backstop made a terrific denial.

More critically, Pickford was not sent off for football tackling Salomon Rondon on the foul in question.

Then Everton made it 2-0 when Richarlison was on the scene to punch an Andre Gomes-inspired rebound into the frame.

Pickford then made a terrific stop on Perez as the match approached halftime.

Rondon flicked off a charging Pickford in the 57th, but the goalkeeper was bailed out when the ball bounded wide of the far post.

The second half brought entertainment, with Bernard very lively for Everton.

The Magpies were the ones to hit the score sheet, Rondon and Perez working a 1v2 of sorts before the Venezuelan hammered a left-footed strike past the reach of Pickford.

Ritchie then sent a pinpoint cross that Paul Dummett flicked over the frame with Rondon and Perez waiting behind him. Fine margins.

Then Pickford couldn’t handle Miguel Almiron’s vicious rip from 30 yards, and Perez poked in the rebound to make it 2-2.

Pickford then made a very good save on Paul Dummett from a corner kick situation, but he could do nothing when a flick into the box saw Rondon set up Perez for a deserved third goal.

