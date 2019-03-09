Brighton stun Crystal Palace with derby win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton do double over Palace for first time since 1984

Palace just 1 win in last 7 home games

Knockaert scores superb winner

Murray has scored in his last 4 games for Brighton v. Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion beat bitter rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as Anthony Knockaert scored an incredible late winner in the M23 derby.

Glenn Murray (who was supposed to start on the bench but Florin Andone‘s injury meant he came into the team) opened the scoring against his former club, but Luka Milivojevic scored a penalty kick to make it 1-1 early in the second half.

Knockaert then delivered the win, as Brighton now have 33 points and are level on points with Crystal Palace. The Seagulls and Eagles are now eight points above the drop zone.

Early on plenty of challenges were flying in as Knockaert and Yves Bissouma both caught Milivojevic, with the former lucky to not be sent off.

Michy Batshuayi had a shot from distance which was deflected and Mat Ryan saved, with Palace pressing hard.

Brighton took the lead totally against the run of play, as a long ball over the top wasn’t dealt with by James Tomkins and Murray came back to haunt his former team once again with a fine volleyed finish.

Zaha was then denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Lewis Dunk as Palace cranked through the gears before half time but couldn’t grab an equalizer.

At the start of the second half Palace were handed a great opportunity to get back in the game as Davy Propper dangled out his leg and brought Andros Townsend down in the box to give away a penalty kick.

Despite gusty winds knocking the ball off the penalty spot, Milivojevic stepped up and slotted the spot kick home to make it 1-1.

The game then turned into a scrappy encounter which Palace dominated, but just like the first half Brighton hit them with a hammer blow.

A long ball out to the right found Knockaert and he then cut inside and curled a magnificent effort off the far post and in. The Frenchman was then subbed off as it was his final touch of the game and it was a goal worthy of winning any game.

Jeffrey Schlupp volleyed a tough chance over late on as Palace tried to grab an equalizer, but Brighton held on for a massive win which significantly boosts their survival hopes.

