Brighton stun Crystal Palace with derby win (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 9:29 AM EST
  • Brighton do double over Palace for first time since 1984
  • Palace just 1 win in last 7 home games
  • Knockaert scores superb winner
  • Murray has scored in his last 4 games for Brighton v. Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion beat bitter rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as Anthony Knockaert scored an incredible late winner in the M23 derby.

Glenn Murray (who was supposed to start on the bench but Florin Andone‘s injury meant he came into the team) opened the scoring against his former club, but Luka Milivojevic scored a penalty kick to make it 1-1 early in the second half.

Knockaert then delivered the win, as Brighton now have 33 points and are level on points with Crystal Palace. The Seagulls and Eagles are now eight points above the drop zone.

Early on plenty of challenges were flying in as Knockaert and Yves Bissouma both caught Milivojevic, with the former lucky to not be sent off.

Michy Batshuayi had a shot from distance which was deflected and Mat Ryan saved, with Palace pressing hard.

Brighton took the lead totally against the run of play, as a long ball over the top wasn’t dealt with by James Tomkins and Murray came back to haunt his former team once again with a fine volleyed finish.

Zaha was then denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Lewis Dunk as Palace cranked through the gears before half time but couldn’t grab an equalizer.

At the start of the second half Palace were handed a great opportunity to get back in the game as Davy Propper dangled out his leg and brought Andros Townsend down in the box to give away a penalty kick.

Despite gusty winds knocking the ball off the penalty spot, Milivojevic stepped up and slotted the spot kick home to make it 1-1.

The game then turned into a scrappy encounter which Palace dominated, but just like the first half Brighton hit them with a hammer blow.

A long ball out to the right found Knockaert and he then cut inside and curled a magnificent effort off the far post and in. The Frenchman was then subbed off as it was his final touch of the game and it was a goal worthy of winning any game.

Jeffrey Schlupp volleyed a tough chance over late on as Palace tried to grab an equalizer, but Brighton held on for a massive win which significantly boosts their survival hopes.

AT HALF: Cardiff ahead, Saints trail; Goals in five matches

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
Brighton’s comeback win at Crystal Palace featured three goals, and the five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs around the Premier League are providing more.

Cardiff City 1-0 West Ham United

Junior Hoilett scored in the fourth minute and the visitors might honestly still be in London.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Bournemouth

Callum Wilson profited from some David Brooks and Ryan Fraser work to put the Cherries ahead at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Leicester City 1-0 Fulham

Wilfred Ndidi turned Fulham over at midfield, and Jamie Vardy laid off to Youri Tielemans for his first Premier League goal.

Southampton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has been at his best, and collected his 200th Spurs goal off a feed from rejuvenated Dele Alli.

Newcastle United 0-2 Everton

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are sandwiched around a Jordan Pickford conceded-and-saved penalty at St. James’ Park.

VIDEO: Goal celebration goes wrong in Japan’s J-League

Consadole Sapporo
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Anderson Lopes will now now have the most conservative goal celebrations in the world.

The Brazilian striker had himself quite the day for new club Consadole Sapporo, as he scored four times in a 5-2 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League on Saturday.

However, after Lopes’ second goal he celebrated by jumping over the advertizing boards to celebrate with the fans.

The only problem with that, is that there is a 10-foot drop on the other side of the boards. Lopes didn’t know about that as this was his first home game for Consadole Sapporo.

Lopes received treatment and was fine to continue, as he came back on and scored his third and fourth goals of the game.

Take a look below to see the wild scene play out in Japan.

 

Watch Live: Saints v. Spurs headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
Five Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET, with plenty of huge matches at both ends of the table.

Tottenham travel to Southampton, Cardiff host West Ham, Bournemouth head to Huddersfield, Fulham go to Leicester and Newcastle welcome Everton.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

VIDEO: Brighton’s Knockaert scores wonder goal v. Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 9:14 AM EST
If you’re going to score a goal like this, it might as well be against your big rivals at a pivotal stage of the season.

Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert curled home a superb goal to give his side a late lead at bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the Frenchman leading wild celebrations in front of the travelling fans.

A long ball out to the right found Knockaert and he then cut inside and curled a magnificent effort off the far post and in.

Take a look at the video above, as Knockaert may have already sealed the Goal of the Month award for March.