Bundesliga wrap: Bayern scores 6 to move ahead of BVB

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Bayern Munich hung six goals on its visitors Saturday to make sure its goal differential problem against title rivals Borussia Dortmund became a thing of the past.

It could’ve been worse for BVB had American winger Christian Pulisic not come off the bench to save Lucien Favre’s men from more dropped points.

Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg

Bayern retook the Bundesliga lead and its talisman moved in front of the pack in the race to win the Golden Boot as the Bavarians walloped Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Maybe Joachim Low’s decision to drop a trio of Bayern players from German national team duty was just a tonic.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season, while Serge Gnabry stayed hot in notching the match-winner for Bayern. James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich also scored as Bayern moved two goals ahead of BVB in goal differential.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart

Pulisic was the definition of an impact sub as he assisted Paco Alcacer’s match-winner before joining Alcacer and Marco Reus on the score sheet in a nerve-settling home win.

Mainz 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Swiss defender Nico Elvedi’s fourth goal in two seasons sends ‘Gladbach level on points with RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Augsburg

RBL stayed ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach on goal differential in the race for third place.

American midfielder Tyler Adams went 73 minutes in the draw, but still made the third-most intensive runs of the match. He won nine tackles and completed 57 of 66 passes.

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke — Friday
Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Hoffenheim v. Nurnberg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 v. Bayer Leverkusen — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

What did we learn on a wild Premier League Saturday? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
The seven Premier League games on Saturday delivered so many incredible moments, as we had comeback wins, top teams falling, controversy and plenty of strugglers bagging big wins.

Days like today are exactly why we love the Premier League.

Here is a look at what we learned.

SPURS IN TOP FOUR TROUBLE

Tottenham suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Southampton as they’ve now lost three of their last four games and are without a Premier League win since beating Leicester City on Feb. 10. Mauricio Pochetttino, watching on from the stands due to his current touchline ban, lambasted his players for failing to respect Saints. Spurs were superb in the first half and should have been at least 3-0 up with Harry Kane and Dele Alli ripping Saints apart. Instead they were only 1-0 up and were then totally outfought in the second half and paid the price.

With sixth-place Chelsea now just five points behind third-place Spurs, they are losing serious ground in their top four battle and still have to play at Liverpool and Man City. From the cusp of being in the title race, Spurs have crumbled and are now in real danger of not being in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“It is good because a lot of people now are going to realize our real level,” Pochettino said, before adding. “We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, that maybe wasn’t real, now welcome to the reality. We are under going to be under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us to keep our position.”

STERLING LEADS CITY, BUT NOT WITHOUT CONTROVERSY

Raheem Sterling‘s hat trick extended Man City’s lead atop the Premier League table to four points, but the 3-1 win against Watford didn’t come without controversy. The crucial first goal arrived less than 45 seconds into the second half but it was originally ruled out for offside, then it was allowed due to a strange perception of the offside rule. That could be a huge moment in the season, as City were struggling to break Watford down. Pep Guardiola‘s side were not at their best and that is expected as they are without Fernandinho, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, three players who are key to how they operate.

City took care of business, with a little help from the officials, and now it is over to Liverpool who host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp‘s men now know that any slip up will hand Man City an even greater advantage in the title race. The pressure is on.

COMEBACKS, GLORIOUS COMEBACKS

Southampton’s comeback win against Tottenham stole the headlines, but Newcastle also launched a marvellous comeback as they beat Everton at St James’ Park 3-2. Rafael Benitez’s side dug deep to fight back from 2-0 down as they also had a penalty kick saved in the first half moments before going 2-0 down.

The belief Newcastle showed to drag themselves back into the game was sublime and, just like Saints, the kind of momentum they will gain from this comeback win will be vital as so many teams battle to stay in the Premier League. At this point of the season sealing a comeback win can be even more important than grabbing three points. The resilience teams are showing at the bottom of the table is incredible, with the likes of Saints, Newcastle and Brighton standing tall. Add in Burnley and Cardiff scrapping away and there are still so many twists and turns remaining in the battle against the drop.

RELEGATION BATTLERS STAND TALL

It is not often Brighton, Saints, Newcastle and Cardiff have won games this season. So it was extremely surprising they all grabbed wins on the same day. Brighton dug deep and delivered a massive away win in the M23 at derby, with Anthony Knockaert‘s stunning goal worthy of winning any game. Glenn Murray had given the Seagulls the lead and Crystal Palace were never at the races. Saints’ win was incredibly unexpected, while Newcastle and Cardiff took care of business at home. All in all, the relegation battle is more muddled than it was before the day kicked off.

Just six points separates Cardiff in 18th and Palace in 14th, and the likes of Cardiff, Brighton and Palace have tough run ins compared to others at the bottom. Fulham and Huddersfield are basically down, while six teams are fighting to stay out of the final relegation spot. Pick one from: Cardiff, Burnley, Southampton, Brighton, Palace and Newcastle.

WILSON, TIELEMANS, RONDON ARE BALLERS

There are some players who are on teams outside of the top six who sometimes do not get the respect they deserve. A few of them stole the show on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha usually falls into this category but he struggled for Palace against Brighton, but Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson was brilliant on his return from injury. Wilson hasn’t played since mid-January for Bournemouth, but he returned with a goal and an assist in their win at Huddersfield and was a constant menace. You can bet that Wilson will be called into the England squad for the upcoming internationals and the PL’s big boys will be sniffing around him this summer.

As for Youri Tielemans, he continues to go from strength to strength in the Premier League. The Belgian midfielder is only on loan from Monaco and Leicester will want to sort that out sharpish as he scored the first and oozed class throughout their 3-1 win against Fulham. Brendan Rodgers loves to have a ball-playing central midfielder who makes things happen and Tielemans fits the bill. And then there is Salomon Rondon at Newcastle. The Venezuelan striker rarely gets the headlines, but he has quietly scored eight goals this season for the Magpies and their entire attacking unit is better when he is fit and playing. Rondon won Newcastle a penalty kick, scored the goal which sparked their amazing comeback and bullied Everton’s defense. For the likes of Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez to flourish, Rondon has to be the focal point.

Controversial opener, Sterling lead Man City past Watford

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
  • Scoreless at halftime
  • Sterling nabs quarter-hour hat trick
  • Deulofeu scores off bench

Raheem Sterling‘s quickfire hat trick started with a controversial ruling as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Gerard Deulofeu scored for the Hornets, who will feel aggrieved that Sterling’s seemingly offside first goal was ruled onside for unusual reasons.

City increases its table lead to four matches before Liverpool hosts Burnley, while Watford will stay 8th unless Wolves are worked over by Chelsea on Sunday.

David Silva flew to head a Riyad Mahrez cross toward goal, but the ball flicked wide of the goal as Man City came close to a ninth minute opener.

Watford’s second unit, so to speak, was stout and took some work to break down. Aguero’s pounded down header of a powerful Bernardo Silva cross just missed the near post in the 29th minute.

Foster made a fine leg stop on Aguero five minutes later, and Mahrez just missed the upper 90 in stoppage time as Watford made it to halftime on level terms.

Raheem Sterling was ruled offside in the 46th minute after Aguero played him through for a finish.

But wait… a conversation between referee and linesman ended with the decision for a goal, as Sterling was fine because a clearing attempt hit Sterling and went into the goal. A head scratcher.

City made sure to put some distance between itself and the decision through a Mahrez cross through the box for a Sterling tap-in.

David Silva then cued up Sterling for the hat trick, the Englishman needing plenty of work to cut in front and finish.

Watford pulled one back when Troy Deeney flicked a header to substitute Deulofeu for a goal with the Spaniard’s first touch of the match.

Gabriel Jesus would’ve felt he was about to slot for 4-1 when Christian Kabasele slid to block his 85th minute shot.

Warnock: Cardiff City will “stand up and be counted” in relegation fight

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are not going away, even if their relegation rivals are also heating up.

The Bluebirds took care of West Ham United 2-0 on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium. They are two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race to avoid the final relegation place.

“We feel there’s some more results in us and there’s a few teams around us now so we have to keep getting results and keep putting pressure on them,” Warnock said.

Cardiff still faces Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, and Crystal Palace and needs results there and on days like Saturday, considering the club also has a quartet of Top Four candidates on their fixture list.

“We had to stand up and be counted because nobody is going to help us,” he said. “We were solid at the back and brilliant in midfield and we were a threat up front too. … It would have been nice to have a cigar out and be 3-0 or 4-0 up at the end but we can’t complain. The crowd were brilliant throughout and it made for a special afternoon.”

There is pro-Cardiff sentiment for many neutrals given the death of record signing Emiliano Sala, and the Bluebirds still have plenty of opportunities to rally toward safety.

Pochettino slams Tottenham after defeat at Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino was not a happy man as he saw his Tottenham side throw away a lead to lose at Southampton on Saturday and seriously dent their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Pochettino was sat up in the stands at St Mary’s as he served the first match of his two-game touchline ban. In the first half it was all going to plan as Harry Kane scored and Spurs were superb.

Somehow they only went in 1-0 up at half time and then all hell broke loose in the second half as Southampton fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino didn’t hold back from hammering his players for a tepid second half display.

“We didn’t take the second half seriously,” Pochettino said. “I don’t want to be too critical because overall I think we were better. But when you lose a game that after 45 minutes was under control, creating so many chances, and you lose the game 2-1 it is so difficult to accept.”

Pochettino added that it was “like the game was over before it had finished” and his players took too many unnecessary risks.

“It is difficult to understand the second half. We stopped to fight, to be aggressive, and gave belief to the opponent. In the second half, it is difficult to understand why we changed a lot,” Pochettino said. “In the way we started to play in the second half, it was like we didn’t expect too much from the opponent. In football you must respect the opponent.”

Consider that the nail hit firmly on the head.

Spurs thought they had won the game at half time. They battered Southampton in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as well as Harry Kane scoring. But they lost, and now, with trips to Liverpool and Man City to come in their final eight games of the season, they are up against it to finish in the top four.

Pochettino knows it, as his side have now lost three of their last four games and sit in third place, just five points above sixth-place Chelsea who have two games in hand.

“It is good because a lot of people now are going to realize our real level,” Pochettino said, before adding. “We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, that maybe wasn’t real, now welcome to the reality. We are under going to be under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us to keep our position.”

Spurs now have three weeks off to mull over this result, as their next game is at Liverpool on Mar. 31.

With Dele Alli back fit, a place in the Champions League last eight and their new stadium finally having an opening date, there was a lot of positivity around Tottenham going into this clash. Now they’re up against it and Pochettino, once again from the stands, must make sure his team can focus for 90 minutes when they play Liverpool at Anfield at the end of March.

They are now without a win in their last four Premier League games, so is this a reality check for Spurs?

“Maybe that is our reality? People talk about perception but maybe we need to realize that in the Premier League, if we do not fight with the same intensity to the Champions League, you can struggle. That is a good point,” Pochettino said. “The reality is you can’t only fight for 45 minutes and you think it is going to be easy because we are a team in the Champions League quarterfinals. That is so dangerous.”