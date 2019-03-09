Cardiff City keeps up safety fight with win over West Ham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hoilett scores in fourth minute

West Ham no 1st half shots on target

Camarasa lively, scores in 2nd half

All of the ball, but none of the battle.

West Ham United fell 2-0 to a spirited Cardiff City on Saturday, as the Bluebirds rode goals from Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa to a home win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff is two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race for safety, while West Ham fails to put any heat on Watford and Wolves in the race for 7th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Cardiff scored through the Premier League’s Canadian representative, as Hoilett lifted the home fans following the neat advancement of Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy.

The Irons allowed the first six shots of the half and did not manage one on target against Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

16 – Junior Hoilett has scored 16 goals in all competitions under Neil Warnock for Cardiff – only Kenneth Zohore (22) has scored more since Warnock’s first game in October 2016. Boost. pic.twitter.com/5QrXU7HBSM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

[ MORE: Premier League box scores, lineups, stats ]

West Ham was still without a shot on goal when Cardiff doubled its advantage.

It was the same trio of actors from the first goal, with Hoilett cueing up Murphy via a big cross. The latter than headed back to Camarasa for the finish.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Follow @NicholasMendola